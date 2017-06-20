The Best And Worst ISP's According To Consumer Reports (dslreports.com) 14
In the August 2017 issue of Consumer Reports magazine, the nonprofit organization ranked internet service providers based off customer satisfaction. According to the report, many consumers still don't like their broadband and television provider, and don't believe they receive a decent value for the high price they pay for service. DSLReports summarizes the findings: The report [...] names Chattanooga municipal broadband provider EPB as the most-liked ISP in the nation. EPB was followed by Google Fiber, Armstrong Cable, Consolidated Cable and RCN as the top-ranked ISPs in the nation. Google Fiber "was the clear winner for internet service," notes the report, "with the only high score for value." Google Fiber also received high marks for customer support and service. But large, incumbent ISPs continue to be aggressively disliked due to high prices and poor customer service, according to the report. Despite endless annual promises that customer service is the company's priority, Comcast ranked number 27 out of the 32 providers measured. The company's survey results were weighed down by low consumer marks for value, channel selection, technical support, customer service and free video on demand offerings. The least-liked ISPs in the nation, according to the report, are: Charter (Spectrum), Cable ONE, Atlantic broadband, Frontier Communications, and Mediacom. Not coincidentally, the two largest ISPs in that list just got done with massive mergers or acquisitions that resulted in higher prices and worse service than consumers saw previously.
32 providers? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I am kinda shocked. Isn't Comcast usually the worst? As in, aren't they kinda famous just for that?
I'm a bit disappointed. They really don't seem to have put much effort into it this year. I'm half convinced, if only by the myriad stories, that they actually work hard to achieve their status as the worst ISP (and sometimes customer service - across all industries). I hope they work harder next year. These stories are a great source of amusement.
How could Comcast not be at the bottom? (Score:1)
I work IT for a property management company, and we've lost tenants over Comcast. They are very angry at all of the problems that never get fixed, and the cables Comcast leaves strung across parking lots and sidewalks.
RCN top rated? (Score:2)
Meh, RCN were supposed to come to my town. They signed an agreement with the town. Then they reneged when the economy tanked in 2001 or 2008 (I forget which). The town didn't negotiate any penalty clause, so RCN just walked away.
We do have Comcast and Verizon FIOS, not that that has made either of them more competitive, nor do I have any proof that if RCN had come that prices would be any different than they are now.
Regardless, RCN's name is mud AFAIC, right down there with Comcast and FIOS..
All Of Them (Score:2)
Everybody HATES their ISP, whichever it is. They all rank the worst.
Re: (Score:2)
i don't hate FIOS. wish they didn't require me to use their awful Quantum gateway, but am otherwise happy with them (once i disabled their DNS, which shows ads)
Re: (Score:3)
I have Fairpoint DSL. I'm way out in the boondocks. They keep my service up, bill me accurately, and have increased my speed a few times, while not actually charging me extra money. I am quite happy with my ISP.
However, they're being sold - and I remain dubious. However, it's DSL so the PUC has it setup that I can get service from any company willing to service me. GWI is pretty good, so I can just swap service, if they don't meet expectations.
Crapcast must be doing something right (Score:2)
They are no longer considered the worst?? Wow.
Slashdot suggest the "related" links "Donald Trump Wins US Presidency" -- must be thinking of dissatisfaction rankings.
Maybe it was multiple choice? (Score:2)
Was it multiple choice? And was the answer "All are bad"? If not I want a redo
Disclaimer:I did not read the article nor the summary, be happy I read half of the title as this is not only an impulse post, it is Slashdot.