Uber Finally Adds a Tipping Option To Its App (gizmodo.com) 22
After years of complaints, Uber is rolling out a tipping option for drivers. "Tipping is available in Seattle, Minneapolis and Houston as of today. We're starting with only 3 cities so we can create the best tipping experience for you and your riders. We'll be adding more cities over the next few weeks, and will make tips available to all U.S. drivers, by the end of July 2017," Uber said in an email to drivers. Gizmodo reports: Uber will also roll out a full set of driver-friendly features. The cancellation window will narrow to two minutes (it was previously five) and drivers will get a per-minute fee if a rider makes them wait beyond two minutes. Drivers will also get a cut of Uber's "teen fare" which had previously gone exclusively to Uber. Now, drivers will get $2 of the fee. Uber will also offer drivers the option to enroll in injury-protection insurance. Uber has always argued that it offers a seamless experience and that adding a tip feature into its app would interfere with that. The company promises an up-front fare to the rider, with no fumbling around for cash or evaluation of a driver's performance beyond assigning a rating.
The principle of tipping (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You forgot the other part. Since drivers will now be tipped, the compensation from Uber to the driver will be dropping very soon now.
Oh, and Uber deserves a cut of that tip, right?
Re: (Score:1)
It says a tipping option will be added to the ap, not that tips will be automatically added to each fare. As someone who never carries cash, I appreciate the option to reward good service with my credit card. Also in my area at least, Uber is considerably cheaper than calling a cab. Last time I called a cab it was $38 dollars to take me home, due to my area using zones instead of mileage. An Uber from the same approximate area ran me $16. I know rates very from place to place and depending on demand, b
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone hates tipping (Score:3, Insightful)
Everyone hates tipping because in North American culture, we're at the point where it's considered obligatory not optional. One of the nice things about travelling to Japan or Australia is that no one expects to be tipped.
Allowing for tipping might get more drivers out on the road, but it will make for a substantially less satisfactory customer experience.
Re: (Score:2)
One of the nice things about travelling to Japan or Australia is that no one expects to be tipped.
Really. Have you ever been on a dive boat in Australia?
Re: (Score:2)
I'm fine with a tipping option. I'll never tip an Uber.
I'll never USE an Uber.
available option = expected action (Score:4, Insightful)
I can understand why many people will want to tip. But I thought the whole point was to use RATINGS to reward or hurt the drivers, not money. Riders would know what the exact amounts are in advance and yet still have the power to adjust the drivers future success through feedback in the app. Higher rated drivers will be more sought-out, have more success, and ultimately make more money.
Now tipping will become EXPECTED, like it is in all other industries where tipping exists. Yeah, Uber says:
âoeTipping is not included, nor is it expected or required,â the team added. âoeAnd thatâ(TM)s how we intend to keep it.â
But I am telling you, there will be an expectation of tipping for good service and leaving no tip will imply bad service. And no tip might lead the Driver to downrate a Rider.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, UBER wont expect it, but the Drivers will. Oh and you had better tip 30% because 20% is the new normal.
Re: (Score:2)
>"Yep, UBER wont expect it, but the Drivers will."
Exactly
>"Oh and you had better tip 30% because 20% is the new normal."
Outrageous! At least for wait service, 15% is a good tip, 20% is superb. There is zero reason that the percentages should ever increase.... inflation takes care of the actual amount relative to the food.
Re: (Score:2)
The drivers will probably have a little sign in the car, "Tips appreciated!"
Way to kill a good thing.
Re: (Score:2)
leaving no tip will imply bad service
Imply to whom? Who will know other than the driver? Why should this be the concern of the customer?
The passenger could just be Canadian.
Pay to Win (Score:2)
Oh good; just when I have a 5.0 rating, the Uber star rating system becomes pay-to-win.