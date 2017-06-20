Opus 1.2 Released 2
jmv writes: The Opus audio codec, used in WebRTC and now included in all major web browsers, gets another major upgrade with the release of version 1.2. This release brings quality improvements to both speech and music, while remaining fully compatible with RFC 6716. There are also optimizations, new options, as well as many bug fixes. This Opus 1.2 demo describes a few of the upgrades that users and implementers will care about the most. It includes audio samples comparing to previous versions of the codec, as well as speed comparisons for x86 and ARM.
Monty is a wizard (Score:2)
The 32/48/64 kb/s demos with 1.2 are astoundingly good for that low of a bit-rate. Nice job by the Opus team to get things sounding this good. Was also glad to see more robust fuzzing tests to help with potential security issues.
This is super-geeky stuff, but since I've integrated some of their older Ogg Vorbis stuff into previous game engines, I like to keep up with what they're doing. I might switch my game engine's decoder over from Vorbis to Opus at some point, but I've got to stop futzing with the e