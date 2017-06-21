Etsy Slashes Almost a Quarter Of Its Staff In Attempt To Refocus (engadget.com) 10
Etsy, the online market for artisan and handmade goods, said on Wednesday that it will reduce its workforce by 15 per cent on top of another round of job cuts announced last month. From a report: CEO Josh Silverman announced this morning that Etsy was laying off 15 percent of its workforce. That's in addition to layoffs that were announced in early May; the total workforce reduction comes in at 22 percent, or about 230 employees. Silverman said the layoffs were part of an effort to focus on Etsy's "vital few initiatives," though he didn't specify exactly what parts of the company were being a drag. The only indication was that the company would focus on its "core marketplace."
a quarter? (Score:2, Insightful)
Since when is 15 almost 25?
Re: (Score:3)
That's in addition to layoffs that were announced in early May; the total workforce reduction comes in at 22 percent, or about 230 employees.
I think you spelled laid off senior execs wrong (Score:1)
Laying off artisans won't help.
Laying off senior execs will.
The problem is they lost their focus (Score:2)
They had a niche, hand made, one off product shop. Not the mass-produced stuff of ebay.
They should of focused on that. That made etsy unique. It was like a niche artist market. But they allowed the lines to blur. And there isn't room for two ebays.
Etsy is bad at marketing. (Score:2)