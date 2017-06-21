Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Businesses The Almighty Buck

Etsy Slashes Almost a Quarter Of Its Staff In Attempt To Refocus (engadget.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the reevaluating dept.
Etsy, the online market for artisan and handmade goods, said on Wednesday that it will reduce its workforce by 15 per cent on top of another round of job cuts announced last month. From a report: CEO Josh Silverman announced this morning that Etsy was laying off 15 percent of its workforce. That's in addition to layoffs that were announced in early May; the total workforce reduction comes in at 22 percent, or about 230 employees. Silverman said the layoffs were part of an effort to focus on Etsy's "vital few initiatives," though he didn't specify exactly what parts of the company were being a drag. The only indication was that the company would focus on its "core marketplace."

Etsy Slashes Almost a Quarter Of Its Staff In Attempt To Refocus More | Reply

Etsy Slashes Almost a Quarter Of Its Staff In Attempt To Refocus

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

God made machine language; all the rest is the work of man.

Close