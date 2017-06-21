Facial Recognition Is Coming To US Airports (theverge.com) 14
Facial recognition systems will be coming to U.S. airports in the very near future. "Customs and Border Protection first started testing facial recognition systems at Dulles Airport in 2015, then expanded the tests to New York's JFK Airport last year," reports The Verge. "Now, a new project is poised to bring those same systems to every international airport in America." From the report: Called Biometric Exit, the project would use facial matching systems to identify every visa holder as they leave the country. Passengers would have their photos taken immediately before boarding, to be matched with the passport-style photos provided with the visa application. If there's no match in the system, it could be evidence that the visitor entered the country illegally. The system is currently being tested on a single flight from Atlanta to Tokyo, but after being expedited by the Trump administration, it's expected to expand to more airports this summer, eventually rolling out to every international flight and border crossing in the U.S. U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Larry Panetta, who took over the airport portion of the project in February, explained the advantages of facial recognition at the Border Security Expo last week. "Facial recognition is the path forward we're working on," Panetta said at the conference. "We currently have everyone's photo, so we don't need to do any sort of enrollment. We have access to the Department of State records so we have photos of U.S. Citizens, we have visa photos, we have photos of people when they cross into the U.S. and their biometrics are captured into [DHS biometric database] IDENT."
Beard or no beard. (Score:2)
Do you have a beard and you want to shave-it ?
:)
Are-you planing to get a nice healthy tan for your white skin ?
Considering another hair colour or coloured contact lenses ?
If you need to fly, better reconsider until the software comparing the before & after photos gets at least a couple of updates
Not so great for facial hair. (Score:2)
I love the quote in TFA: “Facial recognition is easy because everyone knows how to take a photo.”
If you have facial hair, these systems completely fail and you get kicked into the loooooong reject line... every time. Then you get extra scrutiny if you have a beard because, of course, you look like a threat.
It'd be nice if the systems could improve to the point that they actually worked before being rolled out full-scale. Or if we could move to something actually unique like fingerprints or DNA