eBay Will Now Price Match Amazon, Walmart and Others On Over 50,000 Items

eBay announced today a new Price Match Guarantee for over 50,000 items across its site -- promising that it will have the best deal online, or it will match the lowest price of a competitor. While only select items are available for this offer, "the move is a significant effort on eBay's part to ensure that it doesn't lose customers to Amazon, Walmart and other online stores as the market consolidates behind the industry's major players," reports TechCrunch. From the report: In order to qualify, the item must be one of the new, unopened items sold daily through eBay Deals, for starters. Deals are eBay's selection of "trending" inventory across all its categories -- like consumer electronics, home & garden, and fashion. The deals are also generally offered at 20 percent to 90 percent off, and are sourced from over 900 of eBay's trusted sellers. These sellers include both smaller merchants looking to grow their customer base as well as major consumer brands. At any time, eBay says there are "tens of thousands" of items offered through the Deals site, with featured deals updating at least once per day, beginning at 8 AM PT.

  • Quick! Who can lose money the fastest?!?
    • Ebay's plenty big enough to absorb the occasional price match on a loss leader. Hell, even my local Fry's electronics will price match Amazon. And Ebay's goal isn't to sell product anyway, it's to get other people to sell and take 10% of the proceeds.

    • Quick! Who can lose money the fastest?!?

      That is how free markets are supposed to work. Marginal surplus profit should be competed down to near zero.

  • If so, fuck off.

  • One of the best things about Amazon is the "Will ship today if ordered in XX hours" time guarantee.
    Buying something from eBay doesn't guarantee when it'll ship & when it'll arrive.

    • unless its "fast and free". just like for amazon this only works for prime/amazon warehouse items

      F&F has been more reliable for me than Amazon "guaranteed" shipping (the shipping time is guaranteed but not the arrival.. lol - so many 1 day *shipping*/ 2 days *shipping* amazon items arrived late... the hour thing is just to incentivize you to buy and brings no real warranty. it might work, it might not.)

      • the hour thing is just to incentivize you to buy and brings no real warranty

        The hour thing is based on when the truck leaves and what warehouse the item will ship from. I mean sure, it may not be 100% accurate, but it's not arbitrary.

  • Having dealt with eBay on a bad purchase, it seems strange that anyone would prefer purchasing something from eBay at the same price, especially if they have to jump through hoops to perform the pricematch. For items that are more likely to be counterfeit, like memory cards, it is actually more advantageous to purchase them from a reputable retailer, and extremely difficult to prove to eBay that you received a counterfeit item.

    • it seems strange that anyone would prefer purchasing something from eBay at the same price

      I don't see why anyone would. Amazon is quick and reliable. eBay is slow and flakey, but sometimes cheap. There is no way I would buy from eBay over Amazon unless eBay offered a significantly lower price.

    Remember when... Ebay was for auctions?

  • So...slashdot is where online retailers post ads at no cost, solicit consumer feedback on shopping deals. I had slashdot bookmarked under tech/science. Long past time to change that.

    A deal requires the consent of two people to a transacton.
    Before that it is an offer.

    Why would any serious company think I would want to buy anything from anyone who doesn't even understand basic english?

  • If your price is higher, that's price gouging.
    If your price is lower, that's predatory pricing.
    If your price is the same, that's collusion. ;-)

