University of Missouri To Use Open Source And Other Cheaper Alternatives For General Education Textbook

Posted by msmash
Rudi Keller, writing for Columbia Tribune: The University of Missouri will move quickly to use open source and other cheaper alternatives for general education textbooks, building on initiatives already in place, system President Mun Choi said. At an event with members of the Board of Curators, administrators, lawmakers, faculty from all four campuses and student representatives, Choi said the intent is to save money for students while providing up-to-date materials. Faculty, including graduate assistants, will be eligible for incentive payments of $1,000 to $10,000 for preparing and adopting materials that save students money, Choi said. Textbooks are sometimes overlooked as a contributor to the cost of attending college, Choi said. "We want to provide our students an opportunity to have a low cost, high-quality alternative," Choi said.

  • Intro subjects don't need constant updates! (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Physics 101, Chemistry 101, Calculus 101, etc. can basically be taught the same way forever (unless we come up with some dazzling new educational theories that change how to present idea to students). The material is not changing and it may never change at the introductory level. These are prime candidates for an open source or CC textbook that anyone can use. No good reason at all to buy from publishers who roll out a 'new edition' every couple years that basically just corrects errata or (more likely)

    • Those are already all 'weed outs'. Let's just make sure that the open source book is GOOD.

      We could just teach Physics and Calc out of 'Principia'...but the fail rate would skyrocket.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      The story that my English instructor told me in the early 1990's was that the Reagan Administration in the 1987 tax reform decided to tax warehouses as a revenue enhancement. That forced publishers to stop printing a million copies of a textbook, store them in warehouses and sell them over time. If textbook prices go up from a smaller print run, blame Reagan.

      I've also heard that this story was made up by the teachers union to make Reagan look bad.

      • How would you even 'tax warehouses as revenue enhancement'? What does that even mean? Inventory? Depreciation? Writing off expired or obsolete? Warehouses don't generate revenue, sales do.

        It's just words pushed together by someone clueless...teachers are pretty clueless, so I'm guessing option B.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by creimer ( 824291 )

          How would you even 'tax warehouses as revenue enhancement'? What does that even mean? Inventory? Depreciation? Writing off expired or obsolete? Warehouses don't generate revenue, sales do.

          I'm not entirely sure. The 1987 tax reform closed a lot of loopholes that forced everyone to respond in different ways. A warehouse tax that makes it more expensive to store textbooks over time sounds plausible. I can't find a definitive answer either way on the Internet.

          A current example of a warehouse tax is being considered in Pennsylvania.

          http://mhlnews.com/warehousing/pennsylvania-s-proposed-warehouse-tax-start-trend [mhlnews.com]

  • E-books (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @12:14PM (#54668677) Journal
    I've always thought that the perfect use for e-books is textbooks, especially since they can be yanked back and/or edited at will; whereas I hate them for that ability and how it's been sometimes abused when it comes to purchased literature (I prefer printed paper books, TYVM) textbooks are often updated, and textbooks are very often only good to the student for one semester, but can cost hundreds of dollars. An e-book version could eliminate all these problems, as well as the massive weight of carrying around a bunch of textbooks; students would just need a laptop (which they'd have anyway) or a tablet computer, or even just an e-book reader. E-book readers are inexpensive, and they could even be rented to students by the college bookstore. The e-book textbooks themselves could also be rented; you'd just pay for access for a given timespan. College bookstores would only really have to keep consumable materials in-stock, and could also be smaller. Win-win for everyone.
  • This could have an interesting effect in the book and e-book market. Hopefully a good thing. Lots of books that are basically republished but identical material (especially in math), have been a a financial gouge for students.
  • Finally, a college who's textbooks don't cost $200 (used) and can be sold back for $50 at the end of the semester!

