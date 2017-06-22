University of Missouri To Use Open Source And Other Cheaper Alternatives For General Education Textbook (columbiatribune.com) 21
Rudi Keller, writing for Columbia Tribune: The University of Missouri will move quickly to use open source and other cheaper alternatives for general education textbooks, building on initiatives already in place, system President Mun Choi said. At an event with members of the Board of Curators, administrators, lawmakers, faculty from all four campuses and student representatives, Choi said the intent is to save money for students while providing up-to-date materials. Faculty, including graduate assistants, will be eligible for incentive payments of $1,000 to $10,000 for preparing and adopting materials that save students money, Choi said. Textbooks are sometimes overlooked as a contributor to the cost of attending college, Choi said. "We want to provide our students an opportunity to have a low cost, high-quality alternative," Choi said.
the University's attendance is down (Score:2)
I bet the Ag, Engineering, Law, Veterinary and Medical schools are still full.
Business majors (read: right wing, four year party) staying away in droves. Liberal arts (read: left wing, four year party) also not happy as they eventually fired the notorious bitch.
Big losers, just off campus bars, frats and campus drug dealers. I bet in 3-4 years the graduating class is almost normal size.
Mizzou has always been bad for 'babysitting' party hounds. Brags on being #1 party school x times, think Chico State
Those are already all 'weed outs'. Let's just make sure that the open source book is GOOD.
We could just teach Physics and Calc out of 'Principia'...but the fail rate would skyrocket.
The story that my English instructor told me in the early 1990's was that the Reagan Administration in the 1987 tax reform decided to tax warehouses as a revenue enhancement. That forced publishers to stop printing a million copies of a textbook, store them in warehouses and sell them over time. If textbook prices go up from a smaller print run, blame Reagan.
I've also heard that this story was made up by the teachers union to make Reagan look bad.
How would you even 'tax warehouses as revenue enhancement'? What does that even mean? Inventory? Depreciation? Writing off expired or obsolete? Warehouses don't generate revenue, sales do.
It's just words pushed together by someone clueless...teachers are pretty clueless, so I'm guessing option B.
How would you even 'tax warehouses as revenue enhancement'? What does that even mean? Inventory? Depreciation? Writing off expired or obsolete? Warehouses don't generate revenue, sales do.
I'm not entirely sure. The 1987 tax reform closed a lot of loopholes that forced everyone to respond in different ways. A warehouse tax that makes it more expensive to store textbooks over time sounds plausible. I can't find a definitive answer either way on the Internet.
A current example of a warehouse tax is being considered in Pennsylvania.
http://mhlnews.com/warehousing/pennsylvania-s-proposed-warehouse-tax-start-trend [mhlnews.com]
