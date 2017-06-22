Tesla Is Talking To the Music Labels About Creating Its Own Streaming Service (recode.net) 5
An anonymous reader shares a Recode report: Music industry sources say the carmaker has had talks with all of the major labels about licensing a proprietary music service that would come bundled with its cars, which already come equipped with a high-tech dashboard and internet connectivity. Label sources aren't clear about the full scope of Tesla's ambitions, but believe it is interested in offering multiple tiers of service, starting with a Pandora-like web radio offering. The bigger question: Why doesn't Tesla simply integrate existing services, like Spotify or Apple Music, into all of its cars from the start -- especially since Tesla already does a deal with Spotify for Teslas sold outside the U.S.? "We believe it's important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose," a Tesla spokesperson said. "Our goal is to simply achieve maximum happiness for our customers."
Has it's car business done so well it's moving on? (Score:3)
This is just stupid (Score:2)
I'd accept it if they actually were adding something new, but the major dashboard functionality hasn't changed since the very first cars. I have zero faith in Tesla's ability to write good user-facing software.