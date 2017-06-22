Chrome and Firefox Headless Modes May Spur New Adware & Clickfraud Tactics

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


From a report: During the past month, both Google and Mozilla developers have added support in their respective browsers for "headless mode," a mechanism that allows browsers to run silently in the OS background and with no visible GUI. [...] While this feature sounds very useful for developers and very uninteresting for day-to-day users, it is excellent news for malware authors, and especially for the ones dabbling with adware. In the future, adware or clickfraud bots could boot-up Chrome or Firefox in headless mode (no visible GUI), load pages, and click on ads without the user's knowledge. The adware won't need to include or download any extra tools and could use locally installed software to perform most of its malicious actions. In the past, there have been quite a few adware families that used headless browsers to perform clickfraud. Martijn Grooten, an editor at Virus Bulletin, also pointed Bleeping Computer to a report where miscreants had abused PhantomJS, a headless browser, to post forum spam. The addition of headless mode in Chrome and Firefox will most likely provide adware devs with a new method of performing surreptitious ad clicks.

  • I think we have that already - it's called a service or daemon
  • There has to be an upside. So I'll ask, why are features such as this being added? What value to they bring to the computer user?

      I don't think Mozilla are too interested in users, they're in some fantasy land where users don't matter. Several of their recent past actions support this fact and it's led to users not being too interested in Firefox IMO.

  • While this feature sounds very useful for developers

    I'm not a web developer. Can someone explain to me how this "headless" feature is useful for developers?

    • Imagine you're a developer and you want to see if your website works. You open your website in Chrome and run a few tests. As the website grows this starts to take a long time. So you automate the process by having software control the web browser. Headless mode is useful so you can run this automated process on a remote server with no monitor. Every time you check in code this automated test process runs and tests your website.

  • ...attention.

    Because honestly, if not even the adblockers will be able to do something about that, then it's bye bye Firefox on my part - I've been a loyal "customer" for the longest time, but hey - this gives the other lesser known browsers on the market some much needed attention, are you listening "insert-unknown-up-and-coming-popular-browser-team"?

