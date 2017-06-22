Chrome and Firefox Headless Modes May Spur New Adware & Clickfraud Tactics (bleepingcomputer.com) 25
From a report: During the past month, both Google and Mozilla developers have added support in their respective browsers for "headless mode," a mechanism that allows browsers to run silently in the OS background and with no visible GUI. [...] While this feature sounds very useful for developers and very uninteresting for day-to-day users, it is excellent news for malware authors, and especially for the ones dabbling with adware. In the future, adware or clickfraud bots could boot-up Chrome or Firefox in headless mode (no visible GUI), load pages, and click on ads without the user's knowledge. The adware won't need to include or download any extra tools and could use locally installed software to perform most of its malicious actions. In the past, there have been quite a few adware families that used headless browsers to perform clickfraud. Martijn Grooten, an editor at Virus Bulletin, also pointed Bleeping Computer to a report where miscreants had abused PhantomJS, a headless browser, to post forum spam. The addition of headless mode in Chrome and Firefox will most likely provide adware devs with a new method of performing surreptitious ad clicks.
The people who use the convenience of a fully-scripted browser to trick adservers into thinking humans clicked the ads, are probably not going to opt to forego that convenience.
To use an absurdly extreme example, you're saying, "bank robber, you could simply deposit money into the bank and then make normal withdrawals instead of robbing." You should expect most bank robbers to decline your suggestion, and I think the people who comm
I don't think Mozilla are too interested in users, they're in some fantasy land where users don't matter. Several of their recent past actions support this fact and it's led to users not being too interested in Firefox IMO.
What value to they bring to the computer user?
Mozilla quite caring about users long ago. Google never cared about users in the first place.
Now, it's just a big circle jerk. Adding more and more useless, pointless features because . . . . . because fuck you, that's why.
I'm not a web developer. Can someone explain to me how this "headless" feature is useful for developers?
Fine. Why not just have a developer's only release for those who want to run that? Something that's more than a bit that can be flipped manually.
These people are already have to manage different codebases for the various branches and such. Why not play it safe and keep this headless thing separated from the mainstream user?
...attention.
Because honestly, if not even the adblockers will be able to do something about that, then it's bye bye Firefox on my part - I've been a loyal "customer" for the longest time, but hey - this gives the other lesser known browsers on the market some much needed attention, are you listening "insert-unknown-up-and-coming-popular-browser-team"?
The adware won't need to include or download any extra tools and could use locally installed software to perform most of its malicious actions. In the past, there have been quite a few adware families that used headless browsers to perform clickfraud.
My first reaction to this is, I don't see why I should be concerned. Malware authors had the option of including a headless browser of their own to enable this, and now they can use the already-installed browser instead. So... if I do get this kind of malware, it'll install less crap on my system? Seems like a win to me.
So... if I do get this kind of malware, it'll install less crap on my system? Seems like a win to me.
Hey, why don't we just pre-install the malware in that case? That way it won't have to install any crap on your system -- it will already be there!
