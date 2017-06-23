YouTube Claims 1.5 Billion Monthly Users (cnbc.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares a report: Google's YouTube unit says it now reaches 1.5 billion viewers every month -- and its users watch more than an hour of mobile videos per day -- as it expands its video programming to sell more digital ads. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki also wrote that YouTube Red, the company's foray into original videos, has launched 37 series that have generated "nearly a quarter billion views." YouTube Red has 12 new projects in the works, she said.
1.5 billion?
Are you sure?
We'd all be gone in about 6 years.
I realize there are many here who would view tat as a good thing, but yer math needs some help.
While there are only 9.2 million who use heroin worldwide.
YouTube addiction is a few orders of magnitude more serious than we thought!
Maybe that's why YouTube is constantly blaming freeze frames and spinning videos on my local ISP.
Oh, but wait. switching to PornHub, I get 720 and even HD playing flawlessly.
Is it REALLY possible that YouTube is playing more videos that the Porn sites?
No way!
The fact is that YouTube (GOOGLE) are fucking lying about the issue and have been from the beginning. The issue is that YouTube (GOOGLE) directs you to a specific CDN based entirely on the location of the name server you are using rather than your actual location. This means that even if your ISP has a nice YouTube (GOOGLE) CDN that can deliv
Your credibility sucks.
We have a long history whereby you mention shit like
midget porn
but you never share a link.
You only think of yourself.
The key search phrase you're looking for is "Bridget the Midget."
You're welcome.
Over the winter, I was at YouTube when something strange happened. For about 10 minutes, every "recommended" video was Japanese porn - looked like from the 70s or 80s, complete with pixilation covering penetration. It went on for the ten minutes I played around. I went back a half hour later and the behavior had stopped. I never saw a single news article reporting on it.
I'm not sure where I'm going with this, except I was really surprised that nobody published anything about it. It makes me wonder how secur
The numbers don't lie, you're very much in the minority. Do you ever ask yourself why that is?
:Do you ever ask yourself why that is?
Because Google is evil?
Because Google is evil?
And only a handful of people are smart enough to recognize this, and have take the time to enlighten the rest of us poor fools. Sure that is one possible explanation.
Because OP is lying.
Love youtube red for podcasts, it plays with the screen off. Google even throws in google music for free. There are free alternatives to give you screen off on youtube, but I really enjoy the product.
Now if they would just stop censoring and demonizing the people I watch. LEAVE PEWDIEPIE ALONE! - lol, sorry couldn't resist
:)
Make that 15,999,999,999 users. Because I, for one, am swearing off Youtube forever, because of the intolerable level of advertising now inflicted on me. Not only is the advertising far too frequent, it is consistently irrelevant and tasteless. Also delivered at a volume level consistently higher than the average video. (I thought that was a trick used only by sleazebag crap radio operators.) There are several superior alternatives, including Vimeo, which more often than not has the video I am looking for t
Make that 15,999,999,999 users
Make that 14,999,999,999 users.
You wanna try that again? Hint, commas and periods don't show up if you're reading the headline via the URL.
Another superior alternative is a goddam ad blocker.
they are always watching the ads made up like videos for gaming and other stupid things
Gosh, 250m views for YouTube Read series... that's actually much less than I expected.
Hell, there are plenty of individuals with channels that have way more than 250m views. Even the Gangnam vid has much more views than that.
If I was YT, I'd be pretty disappointed with those figures.
Even the Gangnam vid has much more views than that.
Hook up some magnets to a dead grammar nazi and wind some copper wire around his coffin and you have an incredible source of cheap electricity with that post.
the number is an understatement. Welcome to 1984 (30 years late).