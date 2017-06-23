YouTube Claims 1.5 Billion Monthly Users (cnbc.com) 12
An anonymous reader shares a report: Google's YouTube unit says it now reaches 1.5 billion viewers every month -- and its users watch more than an hour of mobile videos per day -- as it expands its video programming to sell more digital ads. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki also wrote that YouTube Red, the company's foray into original videos, has launched 37 series that have generated "nearly a quarter billion views." YouTube Red has 12 new projects in the works, she said.
1.5 billion?
Are you sure?
We'd all be gone in about 6 years.
I realize there are many here who would view tat as a good thing, but yer math needs some help.
While there are only 9.2 million who use heroin worldwide.
YouTube addiction is a few orders of magnitude more serious than we thought!
Maybe that's why YouTube is constantly blaming freeze frames and spinning videos on my local ISP.
Oh, but wait. switching to PornHub, I get 720 and even HD playing flawlessly.
Is it REALLY possible that YouTube is playing more videos that the Porn sites?
No way!
The numbers don't lie, you're very much in the minority. Do you ever ask yourself why that is?
:Do you ever ask yourself why that is?
Because Google is evil?
Love youtube red for podcasts, it plays with the screen off. Google even throws in google music for free. There are free alternatives to give you screen off on youtube, but I really enjoy the product.
Now if they would just stop censoring and demonizing the people I watch. LEAVE PEWDIEPIE ALONE! - lol, sorry couldn't resist
:)
Make that 15,999,999,000 users (Score:2)
Make that 15,999,999,999 users. Because I, for one, am swearing off Youtube forever, because of the intolerable level of advertising now inflicted on me. Not only is the advertising far too frequent, it is consistently irrelevant and tasteless. Also delivered at a volume level consistently higher than the average video. (I thought that was a trick used only by sleazebag crap radio operators.) There are several superior alternatives, including Vimeo, which more often than not has the video I am looking for t
they are always watching the ads made up like videos for gaming and other stupid things