The People GoFundMe Leaves Behind

citadrianne shares a report from The Outline: President Donald Trump's proposed budget seeks to slash $54 billion from social services including programs like Medicaid and Meals on Wheels. As these resources dry up, crowdfunding websites will further entrench themselves as extra-governmental welfare providers in order to fill the gap. For a lucky few, these sites are a lifeline. For most people, they are worthless. Crowdfunding's fatal flaw is that not every campaign ends up getting the money it needs. A recent study published in the journal Social Science & Medicine found that more than 90 percent of GoFundMe campaigns never meet their goal. For every crowdfunding success story, there are hundreds of failures. "As many happy stories as there are in charitable crowdfunding, there are a lot of really worthy causes when you browse these platforms that nobody has given a cent to," Rob Gleasure, professor at the business school of the National University of Ireland, Cork told The Outline. "People haven't come across them." Feller and Gleasure's report highlighted how fickle crowdfunding can be. Of all the Razoo campaigns started in 2013, they found, more than a third didn't receive any funding at all. According to their report, donors are more likely to give to campaigns that feature lots of pictures and accompanying text.
I'm going to autofund me some popcorn and wait for roman_mir and all the usual suspects to enthrall us with their wisdom.
Failure of a croudsource project is a feature, it indicates the lack of a market so that people don't start a company and commit to expenses when there is not a market for their product.
At least read the summary. This is for crowdfunding the cost of insulin, surgery or chemotherapy, not starting company.
Who decide which causes are "really worthy"? And how can anyone conclude that by simply "browsing"?
I'm disappointed that you didn't lead with a Trump angle on the previous Sci-Hub piracy article. It's like you didn't even try. This one was better.
They used a log scale, or something like that.
I assume that the mentality of the person who did the study was to compare it to conventional non-profits and the way they do fundraising. This is an important distinction because, under that model, there's a certain filtering process. If you've ever looked at a grant application, you'll see that the very nature of any of them tends to point out to you that there needs to be a valid reason for your request for funding. GoFundMe has no such filter, and as a result you get people like these three assholes [gofundme.com] or this snowflake [gofundme.com]. And those two are just what I came across by searching "Nintendo" on their site and seeing what came up in the first full set of results.
And then there's the other thing that the filtering process does...which is help reduce the level of scamming. GoFundMe also lacks any means to do this; you see a picture and a nice bit of text but there is absolutely nothing done to validate that either are true. As a result, scams are rampant, to such a degree that there's a whole site [gofraudme.com] dedicated to uncovering the scams.
So, in short...I don't think there's anything wrong with the majority of GoFundMe campaigns failing to reach their goals. Most of them are just fucking ridiculous. And yes, I'm quite sure that some valid campaigns don't get funded as well...but 1, I would put some of the blame on the lack of any vetting process around the campaigns, and 2, that happens in the world of legitimate fundraising too. Posting a picture and type a few paragraphs describing your plight does not automatically guarantee you money...whether you are deserving or not...and that's just how life goes.
The problem is that so many people need money because the cost of medical care is beyond their reach. The problem is that we live in a society where the ability to continue living is something that you have to "earn". The problem is that so many people are callous and devoid of empathy until it turns into a problem for them. The problem is that we refuse to care for our fellow humans.
I'm not sure everyone who supports reduced government benefits feels that others should not be cared for... The vast majority, perhaps, but some seem to genuinely think that charity and altruism should do the job instead of government.
The problem with that is, as this article shows, that funding them becomes uneven and some people are ignored. Really the only new thing here is that it's happening "on the internet". Are we supposed to be surprised that human nature is the same online as offline?
FTFY
The problem is that so many people need money because the cost of medical care is beyond their reach. The problem is that we live in a country where the ability to continue living is something that you have to "earn". The problem is that so many people are callous and devoid of empathy until it turns into a problem for them. The problem is that we refuse to care for our fellow citizens.
That's a lot of idle complaining, but no one has offered a workable plan to reduce health costs.
No country has reduced health care costs over time [bloomberg.com].
In this case you're logic sucks. Lets take apart the statements an assume both are true
1. more than 90 percent of GoFundMe campaigns never meet their goal.
2. For every crowdfunding success story, there are hundreds of failures.
for
1. the statement requires the percentage of campaigns that doesn't meet their goals to be > 90%
2. assume hundreds => 200, then percentage of compaign that doesn't meet their goal to be >= 99.5%
So both can be valid.. just you're logic sucks
If you care about these causes, why not donate to them? Dem donors threw away $30 million to lose the GA-06 House electiion, and that wasn't even for a full congressional term.
If they cared about people, they'd donate to help people. But they're haters, so they'd rather spend their money on politics.
(Then they can take your money from your paycheck to setup an organization to "help" the people -- and put all their friends on the organization payroll.)
Ah, but that 30 million dollars was spent on people working, and providing services, not layabout welfare bums.
If you were serious about caring about people, you'd realize you need to stop hating, and paying more money for actual workers doing things like making signs, airing commercials, and whatnot.
But no, no, you want them to donate to "causes" where the money will help people who don't work, never will work, and can't even be expected to work.
Kohath, the question is, why do YOU hate HARD-WORKING AMERICA
Nice troll. Campaign work is not productive work.
Why is it that it seems the most prolific GoFundMes I see on the local news or shared on Facebook are for Medical Care. Shared by people that are firmly against the Government helping do exactly what they're wanting.
In the same breath the see no Irony in saying: "You libs just want to steal my money to pay for people that need it, but please sponsor Grandma's cancer treaments!!!!"