Former Slashdot Contributor Jon Katz Believes He Can Talk To Animals (amazon.com) 19
Long-time Slashdot reader destinyland got a surprise when he visited his local bookstore: Jon Katz turns 70 this August, and he's published a new book called Talking to Animals: How You Can Understand Animals and They Can Understand You. Katz was a former newspaper reporter (and a contributing editor to Rolling Stone) who wrote for HotWired, the first online presence for Wired magazine in the mid-1990s, before becoming a controversial contributor to Slashdot during the site's early days. Katz left Manhattan in the 1990s to live on a farm "surrounded by dogs, cats, sheep, horses, cows, goats, and chickens," according to the book's description, an experience he writes about on his blog. His new book promises that Katz now "marshals his experience to offer us a deeper insight into animals and the tools needed for effectively communicating with them."
"tech jocks"
FTFY - See example, Uber.
Meh... (Score:2)
People have been talking to animals since time began... it's easy to train them to specific commands and to recognize their body language to know when they're hungry or playful... but I have yet to find anybody able to have a stimulating conversation with one. Even dogs, the animals most adapted to life with humans, aren't capable of that...
Now if he said he had been working with apes and teaching them to sign I might be more willing to believe... but as things stand now I'm pretty sure he's fucking nuts
Appropriate link (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Not particularly surprising (Score:3)
See, this is the type of shit that happens when you hang around this place too long..
On this site, I've seen worse.
I just asked my dog if he wanted a hug. He gives awesome hugs.
mine gives me awesome tongue kisses.....deep deep tongue kisses.....
shhh, I know I know..... (Score:2)
Next Book: Meows from the Hellmouth (Score:2)
Man, it's been a while.
WAIT FOR IT! (Score:2)
I sense a musical a'comin...
Oh, Jon Katz (Score:2)
I remember when everyone hated him for not actually knowing anything and writing heavily-slanted pieces on whatever bullshit stories people told him that flattered his politics. Little did we know then that the future of blogging was a world of Jon Katzes.
His book's title needs modification, I'm afraid (Score:2)
The title, "How You Can Understand Animals and They Can Understand You" needs an edit to:
How You Can Understand "domesticated" Animals and They Can Understand You.
This is because he's only dealt with such animals and none from the wild. If he's up to the challenge, I welcome him to the Sahara, where coming face to face with some of its four legged inhabitants [without protection], immediately invokes the question, "Could you be my next meal?" in the animal's mind.