Los Angeles Tests Reflective 'Cool Pavement' On Streets

Earth

Posted by EditorDavid from the awesome-asphalt dept.
mikeebbbd writes: As reported in the Los Angeles Daily News, during the current heatwave various officials swooped down on streets coated with an experimental light-gray sealer that makes the old asphalt into a "cool street" -- and it works, with average temperature differences between coated streets and adjacent old asphalt around 10F. At a large parking lot, the temperature reduction was over 20F. If the material holds up and continues to meet other criteria, LA plans to use it on more pavement rehab projects, which could eventually make a difference in the heat island effect. The "CoolSeal" coating is apparently proprietary to a company named GuardTop LLC, costs $25-40K/mile, and lasts 5-7 years. At that price, it's might not be used a lot, at least at first; typical slurry seals run $15-30K/mile.

  • Lighter color coatings reflect more heat. Complete with expert testimonials!

    “I feel a slight difference on the street and inside my apartment,” said Priscilla Corleto, 24, walking Gatsby, her small white Shih Tzu. “Without the AC, it seems cooler.

      by Jamu ( 852752 )
      43% of the sun's radiation heat is visible, so it should be possible to have a black surface that reflects less heat than a white one. Even one that's perfectly white. Although if the surface could convert the visible light into the infrared or ultraviolet, you can have a black surface that relects all the heat. That would be cool (sorry) to compare to a white surface that absorbs everthing except visible light.
    • I don't know if it's possible to reflect heat, but I'm sure the lighter color reflects more LIGHT.

  • Plant a tree, save the Earth... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Sunday June 25, 2017 @11:42AM (#54686637) Homepage

    Might be cheaper to plant trees and landscaping in an urban environment. Several tech companies are using rooftop gardens to put the heat to better use.

    https://www.wired.com/2015/03/facebook-moves-new-garden-roofed-fantasyland/ [wired.com]

    • Might be cheaper to plant trees and landscaping in an urban environment.

      That is absurd. There is absolutely no way you are going to plant trees along a mile of urban roadway for $25-$40k. You need to add at least two zeros. Even more in LA where no plant life survives without water, so you would need to trench for irrigation pipes, and pay for ongoing maintenance.

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        There is absolutely no way you are going to plant trees along a mile of urban roadway for $25-$40k. You need to add at least two zeros.

        Good point. When they built the sound walls along the 280 in Silicon Valley, the cost was ~$1M per mile. My father didn't like the work because there was only an 18-inch gap between the slow lane and the scaffolding.

    • we're currently ignoring the whole water shortage thing here in Arizona. It'll bite us in the next 20 years. The wealthier parts where I'm at are crazy with how much green there is. It's like they terraformed the landscape. You can do that when water's cheap due to subsidies but that's not going to last forever.
  • something like powdered limestone or any powdered mineral that will make the "black" color of asphalt less black and closer to white, its not like this company has a monopoly & patent on the colors in nature
    • Why not just go with concrete? It lasts much longer than asphalt and is lighter colored anyway.

  • The coating make some of the solar-sourced infrared heat NOT get absorbed by the roadway. Does it magically go straight back to space, or does it reflect onto other structures, heating THEM up?

    I suspect mostly the latter in an urban environment. So, how does changing WHAT absorbs the heat affect the overall retention of the heat island?

    Using plants absorbs more CO2, but the heat increases evaporation.

  • Trees and vegetation reduce the temperature by ten degrees F, cost less and last longer.

    But hey, keep paving over every blade of grass and cutting down every tree in sight then wonder why it's so hot.

