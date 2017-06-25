Los Angeles Tests Reflective 'Cool Pavement' On Streets (dailynews.com) 21
mikeebbbd writes: As reported in the Los Angeles Daily News, during the current heatwave various officials swooped down on streets coated with an experimental light-gray sealer that makes the old asphalt into a "cool street" -- and it works, with average temperature differences between coated streets and adjacent old asphalt around 10F. At a large parking lot, the temperature reduction was over 20F. If the material holds up and continues to meet other criteria, LA plans to use it on more pavement rehab projects, which could eventually make a difference in the heat island effect. The "CoolSeal" coating is apparently proprietary to a company named GuardTop LLC, costs $25-40K/mile, and lasts 5-7 years. At that price, it's might not be used a lot, at least at first; typical slurry seals run $15-30K/mile.
“I feel a slight difference on the street and inside my apartment,” said Priscilla Corleto, 24, walking Gatsby, her small white Shih Tzu. “Without the AC, it seems cooler.
Plant a tree, save the Earth...
Might be cheaper to plant trees and landscaping in an urban environment. Several tech companies are using rooftop gardens to put the heat to better use.
https://www.wired.com/2015/03/facebook-moves-new-garden-roofed-fantasyland/ [wired.com]
Might be cheaper to plant trees and landscaping in an urban environment.
That is absurd. There is absolutely no way you are going to plant trees along a mile of urban roadway for $25-$40k. You need to add at least two zeros. Even more in LA where no plant life survives without water, so you would need to trench for irrigation pipes, and pay for ongoing maintenance.
There is absolutely no way you are going to plant trees along a mile of urban roadway for $25-$40k. You need to add at least two zeros.
Good point. When they built the sound walls along the 280 in Silicon Valley, the cost was ~$1M per mile. My father didn't like the work because there was only an 18-inch gap between the slow lane and the scaffolding.
Where does the reflected heat go?
The coating make some of the solar-sourced infrared heat NOT get absorbed by the roadway. Does it magically go straight back to space, or does it reflect onto other structures, heating THEM up?
I suspect mostly the latter in an urban environment. So, how does changing WHAT absorbs the heat affect the overall retention of the heat island?
Using plants absorbs more CO2, but the heat increases evaporation.
Something cheaper and lasts longer
Trees and vegetation reduce the temperature by ten degrees F, cost less and last longer.
But hey, keep paving over every blade of grass and cutting down every tree in sight then wonder why it's so hot.