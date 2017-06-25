Los Angeles Tests Reflective 'Cool Pavement' On Streets

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


mikeebbbd writes: As reported in the Los Angeles Daily News, during the current heatwave various officials swooped down on streets coated with an experimental light-gray sealer that makes the old asphalt into a "cool street" -- and it works, with average temperature differences between coated streets and adjacent old asphalt around 10F. At a large parking lot, the temperature reduction was over 20F. If the material holds up and continues to meet other criteria, LA plans to use it on more pavement rehab projects, which could eventually make a difference in the heat island effect. The "CoolSeal" coating is apparently proprietary to a company named GuardTop LLC, costs $25-40K/mile, and lasts 5-7 years. At that price, it's might not be used a lot, at least at first; typical slurry seals run $15-30K/mile.

  • Lighter color coatings reflect more heat. Complete with expert testimonials!

    “I feel a slight difference on the street and inside my apartment,” said Priscilla Corleto, 24, walking Gatsby, her small white Shih Tzu. “Without the AC, it seems cooler.

      43% of the sun's radiation heat is visible, so it should be possible to have a black surface that reflects less heat than a white one. Even one that's perfectly white. Although if the surface could convert the visible light into the infrared or ultraviolet, you can have a black surface that relects all the heat. That would be cool (sorry) to compare to a white surface that absorbs everthing except visible light.

  • Plant a tree, save the Earth... (Score:3)

    Might be cheaper to plant trees and landscaping in an urban environment. Several tech companies are using rooftop gardens to put the heat to better use.

    https://www.wired.com/2015/03/facebook-moves-new-garden-roofed-fantasyland/ [wired.com]

    • Might be cheaper to plant trees and landscaping in an urban environment.

      That is absurd. There is absolutely no way you are going to plant trees along a mile of urban roadway for $25-$40k. You need to add at least two zeros. Even more in LA where no plant life survives without water, so you would need to trench for irrigation pipes, and pay for ongoing maintenance.

  • something like powdered limestone or any powdered mineral that will make the "black" color of asphalt less black and closer to white, its not like this company has a monopoly & patent on the colors in nature

