Why So Many Top Hackers Come From Russia

Long-time Slashdot reader tsu doh nimh writes:
Long-time Slashdot reader tsu doh nimh writes: Brian Krebs has an interesting piece this week on one reason that so many talented hackers (malicious and benign) seem to come from Russia and the former Soviet States: It's the education, stupid. Krebs's report doesn't look at the socioeconomic reasons, but instead compares how the U.S. and Russia educate students from K-12 in subjects which lend themselves to a mastery in coding and computers -- most notably computer science. The story shows that the Russians have for the past 30 years been teaching kids about computer science and then testing them on it starting in elementary school and through high school. The piece also looks at how kids in the U.S. vs. Russia are tested on what they are supposed to have learned.
Fossbytes also reports that Russia claimed the top spot in this year's Computer Programming Olympics -- their fourth win in six years -- adding that "the top 9 positions out of 14 were occupied by Russian or Chinese schools." The only two U.S. schools in the top 20 were the University of Central Florida (#13) and MIT (#20).

  • Hackers in Russian media (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Tuidjy ( 321055 ) on Sunday June 25, 2017 @06:52PM (#54688455)

    I've been watching a lot of Russian language media lately, because I have been trying to restore my language skills. Hackers in Russian movies are much more realistic than in American ones.

    One gets asked whether he can get in a secure system? He does not boast, he answers "I will certainly try."

    He does not mash the keyboard while he is getting a blowjob, he deploys an arsenal from 'Flashka' or from a alphabetical soup URL.

    He examining an air-gapped system, looking for a way to get at the hardware, and mumbling about which patches seems not to have been applies.

    He gets asked to get some video records? He asks "Do I have an hour and a half"?

    Etc... And that is from police shows, where the staff hackers are not necessarily named characters, and definitely not the focus of the series.

    This tells me that that the population at large has some idea about IT... you would not make a movie in the US where the driver will shift three times while driving backwards, would you? I mean... Uh, you get the point.

  • In the US, there is an extreme risk-averse culture. Not risk-averse as in "start a company and it might fail" but as in "don't even think about trying to beat the system, someone might sue you for it". So the very thing that causes many of the most succesfull companies to be founded in the US is actively suppressed when it comes to hacking skills.

  • So the title should have read:

    Why So Many Well-Known Top Hackers Come From Russia

    Really good hackers don't get caught, and don't even leave a clue that they were there at all.

    The really interesting top technical hackers . . . well, we haven't heard of them yet, and probably never will, if they are that good.

    Wherever they are . . . or, better said, "are not" . . .

  • Has been going on for a little more than 30 years. How many "person on the street" interviews have you seen where young adults, heck, even some older adults Can't find their own state on a map, can't tell you who the president is, can't tell you which side won the civil war and on and on. Is it any wonder the government (both R&D's) have been able to strip away rights, bloat the government, encroach on your every waking minute?

