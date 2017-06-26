Ohio Government Websites Hacked With Pro-Islamic State Messages (bloomberg.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg: The websites of Ohio Governor John Kasich and other state government agencies were hacked on Sunday with a posting professing love for the jihadist group Islamic State. Ten state websites and two servers were affected, and they've been taken off line for an investigation with law enforcement into how the hackers were able to deface them, said Tom Hoyt, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Administrative Services... The same pro-Islamic State message, accompanied by music, were also shown on Sunday on the website of Brookhaven, a town on New York's Long Island about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Manhattan, the New York Post reported... Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018, posted on Facebook that the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website had been hacked and said, "Wake up freedom-loving Americans. Radical Islam infiltrating the heartland."
THE CALIPHATE HAS COME! (Score:1)
Sharia law will now be implemented. Death to the infidels!
Seriously, if you're worried about anything infiltrating the heartland, try Meth-heads and opiates from whatever pharmacy they have there.
Show of Weakness (Score:2)
Their message is lost, their mission is a failure... all they have now is some semblence of hope those virgins that they were promised... arent male!
Islamic terrorists don't say "heartland" (Score:1)
Doesn't anyone find that odd? Describing the U.S. as "heartland?" It sounds more like a conservative hacker pretending to be a stereotype to start something. Reminds me of one of the truck driver hostage videos about 5-6 years ago (may have been longer than that). Days, maybe weeks, of capture and the guy was cleanly shaven and in full marine gear, including his Oakley sunglasses. You can't YouTube that stuff anymore, and I don't think it's a coincidence either. A paradigm shifts towards the other half of a
The real problem (Score:1)
"...Josh Mandel, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018, posted on Facebook that the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website had been hacked and said, "Wake up freedom-loving Americans. Radical Islam infiltrating the heartland.""
Wake up freedom loving Americans, Douchebag trying to infiltrate the Senate in 2018.