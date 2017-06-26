Google Chrome Bests Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera In Independent Battery Life Tests (betanews.com) 27
An anonymous reader shares a report: YouTuber Linus Tech Tips has pitted Microsoft Edge against Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera and discovered that it does not deliver as strong a performance as Microsoft claims. Linus Tech Tips took four Dell Inspiron laptops, with the same specs, and found that Microsoft Edge trails Chrome and Opera in battery life tests. It would seem that it still beats Firefox, after all. However, the results are much, much closer than what Microsoft's own tests indicate. On average, the difference between Chrome, which offers the best battery life, and Microsoft Edge is under 40 minutes. Opera comes closer to Microsoft Edge than Chrome in this test. Even Creators Update, which based on Microsoft's test should help Microsoft Edge obliterate the competition, didn't help make it faster than Chrome. Linus says he used the same methodology that Microsoft used in its set of battery tests earlier this year, in which it declared Edge as the winner.
What else is new. In particular, about everything MS praises in Windows is either bogus or actually a disadvantage.
Safari beats Edge on the latest versions of macOS.
So did the reviewer, upon completing the first round with the four machines, then rotate the software under-test across the machines, rerun, rotate again, rerun, etc?
What were the parameters of the test? Was this some kind of scripting that compelled the browser to pull content without user interaction? How was that achieved, and could extra usage from that software have skewed results? What content was pulled-down? Were different kinds of content, reflecting different kinds of users/usage pulled-down?
Maybe, but Linus did everything that GP asked for.
Meanwhile, Microsoft didn't in their own tests, and in fact used just a sample size of one. If anything, I wouldn't take Microsoft's numbers seriously.
If you watch the video, he uses 4 laptops. Does a base run to get battery life for all of them. Then does one browser on all four, then does each browser on each laptop, multiple times, before and after the latest windows 10 'service pack'. Seems pretty well done to me. YMMV
Didn't watch the video, but TFA mentions a 40 minutes difference which strongly indicates that they don't know what they are doing. 40 minutes is meaningless, maybe Edge lasted 1 minute and Chrome lasted 41 minutes. If they had a clue they would have expressed it as a percentage.
Settings such as minimum Javascript timer frequency, GPU power profile (impacts GPU compositing) can have a big impact on battery life.
You could, you know, watch the video where they describe it.
Can someone just post a table of the results they got. Not watching a stupid video for information I could absorb in 15 seconds from text.
