The Mere Presence of Your Smartphone Reduces Brain Power, Study Shows (utexas.edu) 36
An anonymous reader shares a study: Your cognitive capacity is significantly reduced when your smartphone is within reach -- even if it's off. That's the takeaway finding from a new study from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. McCombs Assistant Professor Adrian Ward and co-authors conducted experiments with nearly 800 smartphone users in an attempt to measure, for the first time, how well people can complete tasks when they have their smartphones nearby even when they're not using them. In one experiment, the researchers asked study participants to sit at a computer and take a series of tests that required full concentration in order to score well. The tests were geared to measure participants' available cognitive capacity -- that is, the brain's ability to hold and process data at any given time. Before beginning, participants were randomly instructed to place their smartphones either on the desk face down, in their pocket or personal bag, or in another room. All participants were instructed to turn their phones to silent. The researchers found that participants with their phones in another room significantly outperformed those with their phones on the desk, and they also slightly outperformed those participants who had kept their phones in a pocket or bag.
Subby or the mod that approved it must've been using their smartphone.
The weren't using it. But it was within 20 meters and not secured in its Kryptonite case.
Totally Anecdotal But... (Score:3)
I can see how your smartphone represents a significant distraction. I'm working towards my Bachelors right now, and had to do a math course, never my strongest suit. I found having my smartphone nearby really did represent a kind of a distraction. The temptation when working on a hard problem was to check my texts or my emails, and so long as that damned smartphone was within easy reach I'd often give into temptation. In the end I'd either leave it in the bedroom, or go into the office in the evening without it and work out of the meeting room without even a computer nearby. Particularly for the last couple of courses I've basically sequestered myself away with printed copies of assignments and the textbooks for the purposes of studying for my final, using pen and paper to write out notes and definitions.
It's a similar problem with general-purpose computers in education settings like schools. That general-purpose computer is capable of doing thouands of things, only one of which is the assignment at-hand. This is compounded by the experience of using the computer being similar-to or the same-as using one's personal computer for entertainment.
I have a feeling that down the road, those with self-discipline to stay on-task despite the extremely easy opportunity for distraction will generally rise farther and
so what the study shows is (Score:1)
No kidding... (Score:2)
Is this something like Johnny Mnemonic (Score:4, Funny)
It shouldn't be surprising really - social media is such a dopamine rush.
I know - I actually did RTFA. Just couldn't pass up the joke (which was my first thought after reading the headline!)
It shouldn't be surprising really - social media is such a dopamine rush.
I think you meant "dope mine rush".
You have a memory leak...
The group of non-addicted smartphone users is the Null Set.
Seriously, I imagine the study is flawed. But I'd like it to be true. I never anticipated the extent to which cell phones in general and smart phones in particular were going to be a monumental annoyance to those who share the planet with their users.
I'm sure non-addicted smartphone users are a minority, but not a null set.
The bigger problem is that this study reminded all participants of their smartphones before taking the test, possibly stimulating their curiosity to check their messages etc. There should've been another group that received no instruction regarding their phones.
There are some days when I'm leaving work or even arrive home and I notice that my phone's battery still has a high charge, and I realize I never used my phone that day.
Oh, but we fully anticipated how much of a monumental annoyance non-users would be to us. We've built a priso^H^Hvate island for you and the don't-own-a-television people to live out your days in the smug company of your peers.
I could not read any further ... (Score:2)
The tests were geared to measure participants' available cognitive capacity -- that is, the brain's ability to hold and process data at any given time.
... hurrying home now.
Because I realized my cell phone is not even in reach
PANICK!
Hollow vindication (Score:3)
While I've been arguing this very thing for years, I think this is such a hard thing to measure...I imagine smartphones in your pockets and such has about the same impact on general mental tasks as an opened window, or the school band practicing in the next room, or proximity to a personal attraction, etc...
Did the people running the study have phones in THEIR pockets?
Should have had the participants remember a few new phone numbers on the spot, or drive someplace new with just good directions; or write them for somebody else, or answer a few general knowledge questions from memory, or one of the many other basic things that smartphones do so well as to have become a crutch.
I would love to see more advanced studies on this topic.
The results must be wrong (Score:2)
What?! (Score:2)
smartphone no make me dumb. me use smartphone now and me still smart. you no understand? we settle argument with guns!
;)
I feel so totally vindicated right now (Score:2)
New study shows (Score:2)
People care more about their phone than participating in a study about phones