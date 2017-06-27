The App Economy Will Be Worth $6 Trillion in Five Years (recode.net) 25
An anonymous reader shares a report: In five years, the app economy will be worth $6.3 trillion, up from $1.3 trillion last year, according to a report released today by app measurement company App Annie. What explains the growth? More people are spending more time and -- crucially -- more money in apps. While on average people aren't downloading many more apps, App Annie expects global app usership to nearly double to 6.3 billion people in the next five years while the time spent in apps will more than double. And, it expects the average app spend -- including app-store purchases, advertising spend and, most importantly, commerce -- to increase from $379 per person to $1,008 in 2021. The 800-pound -- or $6 trillion -- gorilla in the room is mobile commerce.
I can see a few here and there for functions you need or want but I can't see people spending 3x-10x more in apps in the future.
People, of businesses? We're having to start installing apps for work now, VPN apps, online conference apps, business apps for once we get the VPN app running, and even apps to replace those secure code dongles as everything is going towards two factor security. Personally, yes, I don't expect to spend any more on apps, even less as I have all I want. Work and other businesses however, seems to be spending more on such things and integrating them into the normal workflow.
Unless apps become available to the very poorest and also the people who don't want to use apps, over 90% of the world using apps is impossible.
So is the notion that advertisers will somehow decide to spend 3x more for the same pair of eyeballs.
I'm flattered, really, but advertisers already know the trash my eyes are used to seeing. They know I ain't picky, and spending 300% more to reach my eyeballs is a waste of money.
that we don't have any money for healthcare because that would be "big government" but we have trillions for "apps". -_-
but it is the most expensive App I ever bought: ThaiDict. I think $39.00, not sure, could be only $25.00
An awesome App to lean Thai, dictionary and phrase book.
How is this different from any other article that amounts to vapid sensationalism?
While there is definitely room to grow, it's not in markets which are already developed - North America & the EU, for example, have pretty high market penetration for 'apps' - to the point where many homeless in the US have phones with 'apps'.
Expanding into high population areas like China (and the rest of Asia) will certainly help growth - but just because there are more users does not mean a poor farmer in China or India
How do you make money on apps? The only thing I can see, is selling your App-writing skills to a big company, which then distributes it for free to the end-user.
I also don't like the word "app". What is wrong with "application" or "program"? Those words were just fine. *sigh* Now, get off my lawn!
