Britain's Newest Warship Runs Windows XP, Raising Cyber Attack Fears (telegraph.co.uk) 17
Chrisq shares a report from The Telegraph: Fears have been raised that Britain's largest ever warship could be vulnerable to cyber attacks after it emerged it appears to be running the outdated Microsoft Windows XP. A defense source told The telegraph that some of the on-boar hardware and software "would have been good in 2004" when the carrier was designed, "but now seems rather antiquated." However, he added that HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to be given a computer refit within a decade. And senior officers said they will have cyber specialists on board to defend the carrier from such attacks.
Cyber specialists (Score:4, Insightful)
they will have cyber specialists on board to defend the carrier from such attacks
They are supposed to defend unsupported proprietary software. The right name is not cyber specialist, but rather priest.
Yes, the Royal Marines like their meat fresh.
And the navigation... (Score:2)
... control system is assisted by Clippy.
Windows for warships (Score:2)
that crash's when you enter zero into the data field for the Remote Data Base Manager
Holding a Warship Ransom (Score:2)
Ransomware writers around the world are salivating.
Seriously who would make such a boneheaded decision?
This is crazy (Score:2)
Every military appears subject to the same idiocy. Seriously, you are spending literally billions of USD, GBP, or EUR (I tried to use the actual symbols for GBP and EUR, but I forgot about Slashdot and unicode). You can't spring a few million for a custom built or customized (e.g., based on OS/2, QNX, VXWorks, Linux, etc.) OS that has all the networking and other non-essential components removed? Then you can allow network access via a very tightly controlled and well audited interface.
