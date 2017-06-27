Britain's Newest Warship Runs Windows XP, Raising Cyber Attack Fears

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Chrisq shares a report from The Telegraph: Fears have been raised that Britain's largest ever warship could be vulnerable to cyber attacks after it emerged it appears to be running the outdated Microsoft Windows XP. A defense source told The telegraph that some of the on-boar hardware and software "would have been good in 2004" when the carrier was designed, "but now seems rather antiquated." However, he added that HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to be given a computer refit within a decade. And senior officers said they will have cyber specialists on board to defend the carrier from such attacks.

  • It makes sense to me. Where else are they going to get minesweeper?

  • Cyber specialists (Score:4, Insightful)

    by manu0601 ( 2221348 ) on Tuesday June 27, 2017 @08:49PM (#54701941)

    they will have cyber specialists on board to defend the carrier from such attacks

    They are supposed to defend unsupported proprietary software. The right name is not cyber specialist, but rather priest.

  • ... control system is assisted by Clippy.

  • that crash's when you enter zero into the data field for the Remote Data Base Manager

  • Ransomware writers around the world are salivating.

    Seriously who would make such a boneheaded decision?

    • Maybe the sort of bonehead who can't make it all the way through the summary in order to discover the system was provisioned many years ago?

  • Every military appears subject to the same idiocy. Seriously, you are spending literally billions of USD, GBP, or EUR (I tried to use the actual symbols for GBP and EUR, but I forgot about Slashdot and unicode). You can't spring a few million for a custom built or customized (e.g., based on OS/2, QNX, VXWorks, Linux, etc.) OS that has all the networking and other non-essential components removed? Then you can allow network access via a very tightly controlled and well audited interface.

    The main reas

  • ... Windows for Warships? (Seriously, that exists) Anyway: despite windows XP's age Microsoft will still actively support it for organizations willing to send them a boatload of money, and the rates only go up the more time passes. But when you're talking about the operating costs of a large warship, the cost for continued xp support is only a rounding error in the total.

