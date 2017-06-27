Britain's Newest Warship Runs Windows XP, Raising Cyber Attack Fears (telegraph.co.uk) 35
Chrisq shares a report from The Telegraph: Fears have been raised that Britain's largest ever warship could be vulnerable to cyber attacks after it emerged it appears to be running the outdated Microsoft Windows XP. A defense source told The telegraph that some of the on-boar hardware and software "would have been good in 2004" when the carrier was designed, "but now seems rather antiquated." However, he added that HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to be given a computer refit within a decade. And senior officers said they will have cyber specialists on board to defend the carrier from such attacks.
they will have cyber specialists on board to defend the carrier from such attacks
They are supposed to defend unsupported proprietary software. The right name is not cyber specialist, but rather priest.
This is the most ridiculous part of the whole story. They think that some people at the board of the carrier can fend off attacks. They believe that it can be solved by like a local scale problem, like aircraft attacking the carrier. So they think they can solve it by people on board specialized to protect you, like they probably have someone on board to operate the anti aircraft cannon.
These attacks aren't local scale though. They are global scale. Vulnerabilities in Windows XP get discovered by someone at
The right name is not cyber specialist, but rather priest.
Oh please, don't be an idiot. The government isn't dumb enough to rely on just some priest. For the money they are paying out, they are going to at least demand a cyber priest.
;)
Yes, the Royal Marines like their meat fresh.
And the navigation... (Score:4, Funny)
... control system is assisted by Clippy.
that crash's when you enter zero into the data field for the Remote Data Base Manager
Ransomware writers around the world are salivating.
Seriously who would make such a boneheaded decision?
You're right. After all, when Windows XP came out Microsoft had a pristine security history from MS-DOS 3 to Windows 98.
"And senior officers said they will have cyber specialists on board to defend the carrier from such attacks."
ALL UNPLUG FULL!
Answering all unplug full aye!
Every military appears subject to the same idiocy. Seriously, you are spending literally billions of USD, GBP, or EUR (I tried to use the actual symbols for GBP and EUR, but I forgot about Slashdot and unicode). You can't spring a few million for a custom built or customized (e.g., based on OS/2, QNX, VXWorks, Linux, etc.) OS that has all the networking and other non-essential components removed? Then you can allow network access via a very tightly controlled and well audited interface.
The main reas
The last time I recall the Navy being concerned about running Windows was maybe 15 years ago. The LinuxBIOS project attracted a lot of attention from some Navy guys because of its rapid reboot capability.
At LANL, LinuxBIOS researchers could reboot a small (1K diskless compute nodes connected via Myrinet) scientific computing cluster in 3 seconds, ready for work. So, theoretically, one could change from a Linux cluster to a Windows cluster, but no one ever wanted to.
Whatever became of that technology?
The die-cision to use anything from Microsoft in a mission-critical environment, let alone a 16+ year old OS with a giant list of known exploits goes so far beyond amazingly stupid I can't even find the words.
Is there even a word for this level of stupidity? The die-cision to use anything from Microsoft in a mission-critical environment, let alone a 16+ year old OS with a giant list of known exploits...
I believe the word you're looking for is "congressional".
;)
The die-cision to use anything from Microsoft in a mission-critical environment, let alone a 16+ year old OS with a giant list of known exploits goes so far beyond amazingly stupid I can't even find the words.
Can you name a single known exploit that applies to this ships XP systems as deployed?
Anyone over there watch the IT crowd?
Moss: "What kind of operating system does it use?"
Bomb squad: "Vista!"
Moss: "We're going to die!"