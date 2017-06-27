Lawmakers Want To Move Fast On Self-Driving Car Legislation (axios.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares a report: Members of Congress said Tuesday that they hope to move forward with a package of self-driving car legislation by the end of July. "We've got to keep moving, because again, this technology is moving away from us, you might say," said Republican Bob Latta, who is helping to lead the effort. That would move the bills out of the relevant committee -- but not out of the House entirely.
You do know that they aren't suspending laws about vehicular homicide and general liability with this, right? They're making a regulatory framework that allows you to have an autonomous vehicle that works properly, that doesn't stop at the state border and tell you it can't drive into Illinois* because Illinois doesn't have laws that allow it to drive you around.
If you never want to see a car that can drive itself, the best thing Congress could do to further your goals is to do nothing. Then we would end
They're making a regulatory framework that allows you to have an autonomous vehicle that works properly, that doesn't stop at the state border and tell you it can't drive into Illinois* because Illinois doesn't have laws that allow it to drive you around.
Ultimately, you are correct.
That said, I'm not convinced we're at that point, yet, where we really need one unified law so people can autopilot their Teslas across the country. I'd rather wait and see what the states come up with and then try to unify from there.
I'm not sure there's a huge hurry here.
stuck at 55 on the tri state tollway the horror! (Score:2)
If the cars can only do the speed limit they are useless
Thousands already die on the roads (Score:2)
The test for self driving cars should be: does it save a lot of lives overall? Unfortunately our infantilised unthinking proles, led by fear as a route to click bait tabloids will make rational thought on this issue HARD. 'Brave New World's' model of the infantilised as having no political power has its attractions...
and people will die.
Human driven cars kill about 3300 per day worldwide, and about 90 per day in America.
It does not work that way, I hope.
The federal legislators do not need to concern themselves with technical details of safety. They merely provide a legal framework for a designated body to set regulations. The regulations are set by technical experts, not politicians, and can be updated very quickly. They cover the design and maintenance of self-driving vehicles.
State legislation will need more work, because road-rules are set directly by legislation, and will need to be reconsidered. State laws also cover
"Lawmakers want to move fast . . ." (Score:2)
Those words . . . they are terrifying.
That's just because there's a steaming pile of feces on their desktops that they don't like the smell of, don't understand the application and don't care that they are actually making laws that effect the way new technology gets to be developed and implemented (and they're too scared to ask their 12 year old daughter what it means).
Translation (Score:2)
I, for one (Score:2)
Welcome this whole thing. Way too many distracted, ego-driven, or just plain stupid drivers on the road. Driving a sporty vehicle on a challenging road can be a lot of fun, but that decribes about 0% of my driving, and besides, it's damn dangerous for any other vehicles or critters on the same road. Let's face it, do your race driver imitation in a video game, and leave real world transportation to a very conservative computer program.
Late already... (Score:2)
Moving fast? Classic hail mary play for procrastinators...
Well, at least` (Score:2)
in the US we don't have to worry about the Kangaroo Problem. [theregister.co.uk].
criminal liability??? they need to work that out (Score:2)
criminal liability??? they need to work that out as ford will not give a dam they want to cover up an fault with there hardware / software or even say you went to jiffy lube vs the dealer for an oil change so it's your fault. And do think for ford is going to shell out 20K-200K+ for your legal costs? or do you want to have your fate be up to the public defender?
Right to repair needs to be in there so you are no (Score:2)
Right to repair needs to be in there so you are not stuck paying dealer prices and free software updates for at least 5-10 years even if hdd / cpu upgrades are needed.