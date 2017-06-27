Lawmakers Want To Move Fast On Self-Driving Car Legislation

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Members of Congress said Tuesday that they hope to move forward with a package of self-driving car legislation by the end of July. "We've got to keep moving, because again, this technology is moving away from us, you might say," said Republican Bob Latta, who is helping to lead the effort. That would move the bills out of the relevant committee -- but not out of the House entirely.

  • Those words . . . they are terrifying.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fred911 ( 83970 )

      That's just because there's a steaming pile of feces on their desktops that they don't like the smell of, don't understand the application and don't care that they are actually making laws that effect the way new technology gets to be developed and implemented (and they're too scared to ask their 12 year old daughter what it means).

  • we've got a bunch of donations from companies and their owners who work on self driving cars. They want us to indemnify them legally.

  • Welcome this whole thing. Way too many distracted, ego-driven, or just plain stupid drivers on the road. Driving a sporty vehicle on a challenging road can be a lot of fun, but that decribes about 0% of my driving, and besides, it's damn dangerous for any other vehicles or critters on the same road. Let's face it, do your race driver imitation in a video game, and leave real world transportation to a very conservative computer program.

  • Moving fast? Classic hail mary play for procrastinators...

  • in the US we don't have to worry about the Kangaroo Problem. [theregister.co.uk].

  • criminal liability??? they need to work that out as ford will not give a dam they want to cover up an fault with there hardware / software or even say you went to jiffy lube vs the dealer for an oil change so it's your fault. And do think for ford is going to shell out 20K-200K+ for your legal costs? or do you want to have your fate be up to the public defender?

  • Right to repair needs to be in there so you are not stuck paying dealer prices and free software updates for at least 5-10 years even if hdd / cpu upgrades are needed.

