Ubuntu Security Linux

Vulnerability Discovered In Latest Ubuntu Distributions, Users Advised To Update (ubuntu.com) 40

Posted by msmash from the go-update dept.
Celarent Darii writes: There is a vulnerability in the latest ubuntu distributions due to the DNS resolver included in systemd. The inclusion of the dns resolver was lamented by many on the mailing list, not without cause. All are advised to update their distribution.

