Vulnerability Discovered In Latest Ubuntu Distributions, Users Advised To Update (ubuntu.com) 40
Celarent Darii writes: There is a vulnerability in the latest ubuntu distributions due to the DNS resolver included in systemd. The inclusion of the dns resolver was lamented by many on the mailing list, not without cause. All are advised to update their distribution.
Proof that Linux is just as insecure as Windows! (Score:2, Funny)
Won't get that past the 8th amendment.
Guess again. Ubuntu is the most popular Linux server distro.
http://www.serverwatch.com/col... [serverwatch.com]
what a horrible dns resolver (Score:1)
I had nothing but issues and uninstalled it and went back to dnsmasq... not a problem since. I wish they would just quit throwing the kitchen, bathroom, outside sinks into this mess.
I'm amazed! (Score:3, Funny)
No kidding. Do all of you folks see my amazed look?
B.t.w. does anybody know if systemd already ships its own OS?
Poettering strikes again (Score:5, Interesting)
I think systemd is a Microsoft plant. It's basically INI files for Linux. Next week he'll upgrade us all to a 'central registry' and you'll need a GUI to edit it.
SystemD is a computer virus (Score:2, Insightful)
SystemD is a computer virus
Dare I say it? (Score:2, Insightful)
Here goes: systemd, the cause of all modern Linux problems.
systemd is completely backward in how unix systems are built. You're supposed to have tiny programs do one job and do it well. systemd is a huge monolith that's assimilating everything on its path.
Wait, why does that sound familiar?
Anyone know if the authors of systemd are getting paid by Microsoft, by any chance?
What else will I get with the update? (Score:2)
What else can I look forward to if I download this update?
For those keeping track... (Score:1)
SystemD has 617 issues open [github.com] and there is no sign of all issues being resolved this decade. [in.waw.pl]
/. is pretty predictable (Score:2)
When I read the story, I immediately thought "Half the comments will be about Petya, the other half will lament how systemd is the spawn of hell".
I was not disappointed.
