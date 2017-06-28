Seattle's $15 Minimum Wage May Be Hurting Workers, Report Finds (usatoday.com) 77
As companies look for ways to cut costs, Seattle's $15 minimum wage law may be hurting hourly workers instead of helping them, according to a new report. From a USA Today article: A report (PDF) from the University of Washington (UW), found that when wages increased to $13 in 2016, some companies may have responded by cutting low-wage workers' hours. The study, which was funded in part by the city of Seattle, found that workers clocked 9 percent fewer hours on average, and earned $125 less each month after the most recent increase. "If you're a low-skilled worker with one of those jobs, $125 a month is a sizable amount of money," Mark Long, a UW public-policy professor and an author of the report told the Seattle Times. "It can be the difference between being able to pay your rent and not being able to pay your rent."
If goes from "The science is settled!" to "may be doing something" when the results don't fit the popular narrative.
and you wonder how people can be skeptical? Geesh.
Thomas Sowell (based Harvard / Stanford economist and academic) has researched this to death using actual data, minimum wage creates fewer jobs. Listen to his explanation https://youtu.be/6TGkfjaxFWs. He started as a Marxist until he actually did some research.
Please watch the video or even read his research, this isn't the answer.
Compared to, forced to work in a labor camp or sent off to a gulag because you said "my back hurs"t? Quite the choices we have
Here's the f**king problem - reformulating the minimum wage to being a "living" wage hurts those with a low skill set.
Part of keeping a job is
- showing up every day
- showing up on time every day
- showing the will to this day in and day, week in and week out
- being clean and reasonably well groomed
- following directions
- being personable
You may take these "skills" for granted but they nee
It depends on what that 5 bucks would buy, I guess. But the erroneous assumption here is the word "everyone". This isn't about "everyone" making minimum wage. There has to be entry level jobs with room to improve, else where do beginning employees start?
If you read the study its exclusion criteria is so bad it can't consider the results anything other than exploratory.
This has already been proven bunk (Score:1)
Re:This has already been proven bunk (Score:5, Interesting)
Most people know they don't possess the skills to open a plumbing shop, or a computer repair shop, or even a dry cleaners, etc.
But everyone thinks they have the skills to open a restaurant.
Most don't.
There's a part of me that wonders if one could actually do better "under the table", at least on the short term (lack of healthcare would eventually trip you up) due to the employer's lower overhead. (No payroll taxes, no insurance, etc.)
The paper states "we conclude that the second wage increase to $13 reduced hours worked in low-wage jobs by around 9 percent, while hourly wages in such jobs increased by around 3 percent."
The paper's definition of "low-wage" is up to $19 per hour, so not all of the "low-wage" workers received a legally required raise due to the higher minimum wage.
To be clear, for those making $19 per hour or less "total payroll fell for such jobs, implying that the minimum wage ordinance lowered low-wage employeesâ(TM) earnings by an average of $125 per month in 2016."
they're working less hours. They got a $5/hr raise. No $hi1 they're working less hours. Hours worked != Quality of Life. Who knew?
The stated purpose was to raise wages, not "quality of life".
But who knew the supply of labor was also subject to demand curves and the price mechanism?
Fascinating how some people can't do the math of clocking out earlier for the same paycheck.
Bullshit. (Score:1, Insightful)
The company cut each workers wage by $125 because that's the amount they needed to save. If the minimum wage was lower, then they would still have cut their wages by $125, it's just that they could have demanded more work for it.
Given the higher minimum wage, at least the workers got shorter workdays for the same amount of money.
All expenses are either for your own labor and profit, or your suppliers (and their suppliers, etc) labor and profit. There is nothing else. And before someone gets the bright idea to say 'taxes!', taxes are to pay for the governments labor.
Crisis management government (Score:1)
The problem is that for years governments ignored the lagging behind of entry level wages. But clearly raising them significantly with a sweeping increase can also be just as damaging. Most people with any common sense would have guessed that businesses would react negatively even if on the surface they support minimum wage increases. Its also unrealistic to expect some jobs to be good paying primary incomes for people. The skill level and available workers means it cannot sustain the wages some people expe
UW study contradicts... (Score:4, Insightful)
The University of Washington study comes to a very different conclusion than a UC Berkeley report.
How a Rising Minimum Wage Affects Jobs in Seattle
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
The UCB study was paid for by the Mayor after he saw an early draft of the UW post. Check the Seattle Weekly article on the topic. The UCB report is pure BS.
http://www.seattleweekly.com/news/seattle-is-getting-an-object-lesson-in-weaponized-data/
I'd order another study myself if I was given UW's pure BS. From your own cited source:
"Among other things, the UW study did not include multisite businesses in the study, which the UW researchers argued produced a cleaner data set but which Berkeley researchers said meant a huge portion of Seattleâ(TM)s low-wage work force was left out of the stu
Interesting point, but the UCB report is not "pure BS." Actually, it's a pretty difficult problem to address and economists have been working on it for years. Like previous studies, it appears that the UW study has its own methodological problems. You probably quit reading before you got to this point in that seattleweekly.com post:
"Berkeley’s Reich did not return a phone call seeking comment, but in a memo released Monday he blasted the UW report, saying it was full of red flags.
Among other things, t
Or maybe not (Score:1)
Special Advisory on invalidated study (Score:2)
Since the "report" excluded the target (Score:2)
Surprise!
Those are the target audience of tax-supported employers
Worthless "Study"
Biased study generates intended result (Score:2)
If you exclude all the employees from businesses that have multiple locations, [fortune.com] then focus only on single-location businesses that are under pressure by the excluded businesses, you're pretty much guaranteed to get that result.
It doesn't matter how large your study population is if your selection process is biased.
Using confidential payroll data from the Washington Employment Security Department, the researchers compare employment, hours and wages of workers in Seattle and various other parts of Washington both before and after Seattle began raising its minimum wage. [washingtonpost.com]
Ok. So what about that data means that they have to
Only Temporary (Score:2, Insightful)
This is only temporary.
Lower management sought to bring costs "back to where they were before the wage increase." How? They cut hours, which means fewer person-hours per day to do the job. Quality or quantity will suffer.
Middle management will see the drop in gross sales –due to lower quality. Upper management will breathe fire down upon them for the lost of brand prestige or drop in quarterly profits.
Middle management will instruct lower management to staff-up in order to fix it. Workers will ha
It's humorous you think there's so many levels of disconnected management in small companies employing minimum wage workers.
Easy answer: the study is a BS (Score:3)
And lo and behold! The model shows slightly more growth than the real Seattle.
Let me get this straight... (Score:1)
Implicit in this study's conclusion is that the company cited had actually kept employees on the clock for longer than they needed them. Most businesses do not pay someone to work unless there is work that needs to be done.
Now, if we can accept that as being true, the only logical conclusion one can draw is that these companies cut the hours of their employees solely to create hardship for them in an attempt to claim that it was the rise in minimum wage that caused this action.
A local pizza establishment ha
Reduce hours reduces service (Score:2)
Look, if your business can reduce hours without significantly lowering the quality of customer service, then you should have done that BEFORE the wage increase. Otherwise you were wasting your money.
If your company was doing well, then you would increase hours regardless of the hourly wage. Anyone that is stupid enough to decrease hours when business is steady or going up will lose customers, assuming they had proper hours previously.
Most likely what was going on was a slight downturn in business that hap
Sounds like a win for employers (Score:2)
If employees are given 9% fewer hours and getting less overall pay and are presumably doing the same jobs they were before the wage increase, then they must be 9% more efficient and saving businesses money.
I bet businesses around the country are going to push for higher minimum wages now -- they'll save money and get more efficient workers.
Bad research (Score:2)
The subjects are from a small range of people, and the statistical analysis is dubious.
Someone bent this data until it gave a result, perhaps even the result they wanted.
Don't trust this study.
Slanted headline (Score:1)
Minimum Wage May Be Hurting Workers
some companies may have responded by cutting low-wage workers' hours
companies
cutting hours
Minimum Wage May Be Hurting Workers
So is it "minimum wage" that is refusing to employ workers, or is it the companies?
The takeaway is meant to be "RAISING MINIMUM WAGE = BAD", which is in the plutocrat interest. Giving people more buying power is good for them. It's bad for the slave masters.
WaPo has links to several studies (Score:2)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/posteverything/wp/2017/06/27/seattles-higher-minimum-wage-is-actually-working-just-fine
According to the stuff they quote, Seattle's doing just fine, thank you very much. With an unemployment rate of only 2.6 percent, I'm inclined to believe them. As mentioned by others, the study excludes workers at businesses that have more than one location, making it pretty damn meaningless in this age of the multi-national corporation and a Starbucks on every corner.