Seattle's $15 Minimum Wage May Be Hurting Workers, Report Finds

Posted by msmash
As companies look for ways to cut costs, Seattle's $15 minimum wage law may be hurting hourly workers instead of helping them, according to a new report. From a USA Today article: A report (PDF) from the University of Washington (UW), found that when wages increased to $13 in 2016, some companies may have responded by cutting low-wage workers' hours. The study, which was funded in part by the city of Seattle, found that workers clocked 9 percent fewer hours on average, and earned $125 less each month after the most recent increase. "If you're a low-skilled worker with one of those jobs, $125 a month is a sizable amount of money," Mark Long, a UW public-policy professor and an author of the report told the Seattle Times. "It can be the difference between being able to pay your rent and not being able to pay your rent."

  • Typical... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If goes from "The science is settled!" to "may be doing something" when the results don't fit the popular narrative.

    and you wonder how people can be skeptical? Geesh.

    • Re: Typical... (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Thomas Sowell (based Harvard / Stanford economist and academic) has researched this to death using actual data, minimum wage creates fewer jobs. Listen to his explanation https://youtu.be/6TGkfjaxFWs. He started as a Marxist until he actually did some research.

      Please watch the video or even read his research, this isn't the answer.

      • Agreed. Lowering the minimum wage may help workers to secure longer hours and higher monthly wages. We really should be discussing a maximum wage for unskilled labor - for their own good, of course.

    • If you read the study its exclusion criteria is so bad it can't consider the results anything other than exploratory.

  • they're working less hours. They got a $5/hr raise. No $hi1 they're working less hours. Hours worked != Quality of Life. Who knew?

    • Re:This has already been proven bunk (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @04:14PM (#54707199)
      They aren't just working more hours, many have been laid off altogether while many small employers just closed and moved outside the city limits. For the restaurant/service industry there's also been an increase in the number of illegals hired and paid even less than before under the table.

      • There's a part of me that wonders if one could actually do better "under the table", at least on the short term (lack of healthcare would eventually trip you up) due to the employer's lower overhead. (No payroll taxes, no insurance, etc.)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TheSync ( 5291 )

      The paper states "we conclude that the second wage increase to $13 reduced hours worked in low-wage jobs by around 9 percent, while hourly wages in such jobs increased by around 3 percent."

      The paper's definition of "low-wage" is up to $19 per hour, so not all of the "low-wage" workers received a legally required raise due to the higher minimum wage.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TheSync ( 5291 )

      To be clear, for those making $19 per hour or less "total payroll fell for such jobs, implying that the minimum wage ordinance lowered low-wage employeesâ(TM) earnings by an average of $125 per month in 2016."

    • they're working less hours. They got a $5/hr raise. No $hi1 they're working less hours. Hours worked != Quality of Life. Who knew?

      The stated purpose was to raise wages, not "quality of life".

      But who knew the supply of labor was also subject to demand curves and the price mechanism?

  • Bullshit. (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The company cut each workers wage by $125 because that's the amount they needed to save. If the minimum wage was lower, then they would still have cut their wages by $125, it's just that they could have demanded more work for it.

    Given the higher minimum wage, at least the workers got shorter workdays for the same amount of money.

  • Crisis management government (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The problem is that for years governments ignored the lagging behind of entry level wages. But clearly raising them significantly with a sweeping increase can also be just as damaging. Most people with any common sense would have guessed that businesses would react negatively even if on the surface they support minimum wage increases. Its also unrealistic to expect some jobs to be good paying primary incomes for people. The skill level and available workers means it cannot sustain the wages some people expe

  • UW study contradicts... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Uncle_Meataxe ( 702474 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @04:11PM (#54707171)

    The University of Washington study comes to a very different conclusion than a UC Berkeley report.

    How a Rising Minimum Wage Affects Jobs in Seattle
    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]

    • The Washington study considers MANY more data points.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The UCB study was paid for by the Mayor after he saw an early draft of the UW post. Check the Seattle Weekly article on the topic. The UCB report is pure BS.

      http://www.seattleweekly.com/news/seattle-is-getting-an-object-lesson-in-weaponized-data/

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

        The UCB study was paid for by the Mayor after he saw an early draft of the UW post. Check the Seattle Weekly article on the topic. The UCB report is pure BS.

        I'd order another study myself if I was given UW's pure BS. From your own cited source:

        "Among other things, the UW study did not include multisite businesses in the study, which the UW researchers argued produced a cleaner data set but which Berkeley researchers said meant a huge portion of Seattleâ(TM)s low-wage work force was left out of the stu

      • Interesting point, but the UCB report is not "pure BS." Actually, it's a pretty difficult problem to address and economists have been working on it for years. Like previous studies, it appears that the UW study has its own methodological problems. You probably quit reading before you got to this point in that seattleweekly.com post:

        "Berkeley’s Reich did not return a phone call seeking comment, but in a memo released Monday he blasted the UW report, saying it was full of red flags.

        Among other things, t

  • No, it's really not hurting them. Or at least, if it is, this study isn't in any way proof that it is: Source [washingtonpost.com]
  • Negative --- Forbes just came out with the counter-argument that this study was invalid since they didn't research all the workers, just 60%. Must cover all the workers or at least 95%.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      and I disregard anything Forbes says since I can't read any of their articles without risking a malware infection
  • Multi-national and nationwide chains are excluded from the study by NBER.
    Surprise!
    Those are the target audience of tax-supported employers
    Worthless "Study"

  • If you exclude all the employees from businesses that have multiple locations, [fortune.com] then focus only on single-location businesses that are under pressure by the excluded businesses, you're pretty much guaranteed to get that result.

  • Only Temporary (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Sir Holo ( 531007 )

    This is only temporary.

    Lower management sought to bring costs "back to where they were before the wage increase." How? They cut hours, which means fewer person-hours per day to do the job. Quality or quantity will suffer.

    Middle management will see the drop in gross sales –due to lower quality. Upper management will breathe fire down upon them for the lost of brand prestige or drop in quarterly profits.

    Middle management will instruct lower management to staff-up in order to fix it. Workers will ha

    • Or as is more likely, any business that can will move outside of the city limits and pay the prevailing wage that is lower.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's humorous you think there's so many levels of disconnected management in small companies employing minimum wage workers.

    • You act as if these companies are huge conglomerates. In reality the vast majority of businesses this impacts are small businesses with a small number of employees and small margins. Paying everyone $15/hr eliminates those margins and puts the shop out of business.

  • Easy answer: the study is a BS (Score:3)

    by Cyberax ( 705495 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @04:26PM (#54707311)
    The UW study is a BS. Instead of just looking into the actual data (it's not compatible with the aim of the study as it shows improvements in wages and jobs) they created a "fantasy Seattle". Then they compared the growth of wages and employments in this "fantasy Seattle" with the reality. Then they tweaked the model to produce the numbers they want - they omitted minimum-wage workers from chain franchises.

    And lo and behold! The model shows slightly more growth than the real Seattle.

  • Let me get this straight... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Implicit in this study's conclusion is that the company cited had actually kept employees on the clock for longer than they needed them. Most businesses do not pay someone to work unless there is work that needs to be done.

    Now, if we can accept that as being true, the only logical conclusion one can draw is that these companies cut the hours of their employees solely to create hardship for them in an attempt to claim that it was the rise in minimum wage that caused this action.

    A local pizza establishment ha

  • Look, if your business can reduce hours without significantly lowering the quality of customer service, then you should have done that BEFORE the wage increase. Otherwise you were wasting your money.

    If your company was doing well, then you would increase hours regardless of the hourly wage. Anyone that is stupid enough to decrease hours when business is steady or going up will lose customers, assuming they had proper hours previously.

    Most likely what was going on was a slight downturn in business that hap

  • If employees are given 9% fewer hours and getting less overall pay and are presumably doing the same jobs they were before the wage increase, then they must be 9% more efficient and saving businesses money.

    I bet businesses around the country are going to push for higher minimum wages now -- they'll save money and get more efficient workers.

  • The subjects are from a small range of people, and the statistical analysis is dubious.

    Someone bent this data until it gave a result, perhaps even the result they wanted.

    Don't trust this study.

  • Minimum Wage May Be Hurting Workers

    some companies may have responded by cutting low-wage workers' hours

    companies

    cutting hours

    Minimum Wage May Be Hurting Workers

    So is it "minimum wage" that is refusing to employ workers, or is it the companies?

    The takeaway is meant to be "RAISING MINIMUM WAGE = BAD", which is in the plutocrat interest. Giving people more buying power is good for them. It's bad for the slave masters.

  • https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/posteverything/wp/2017/06/27/seattles-higher-minimum-wage-is-actually-working-just-fine

    According to the stuff they quote, Seattle's doing just fine, thank you very much. With an unemployment rate of only 2.6 percent, I'm inclined to believe them. As mentioned by others, the study excludes workers at businesses that have more than one location, making it pretty damn meaningless in this age of the multi-national corporation and a Starbucks on every corner.

