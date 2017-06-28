Samsung Plans To Open $380 Million Home Appliance Plant In US, Creating Almost 1,000 Jobs (cnbc.com) 7
Samsung Electronics has agreed to open a $380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County, South Carolina. The new plant is expected to generate 954 local jobs by 2020. CNBC reports: The South Korean firm said this year it was in talks to build a home appliances plant in the United States amid worries about protectionist policies under U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on global companies to generate jobs in the country. "With this investment, Samsung is reaffirming its commitment to expanding its U.S. operations and deepening our connection to the American consumers, engineers and innovators," Samsung Electronics America President and CEO Tim Baxter said.
Well done Mr. President, your approach works... (Score:2)
amid worries about protectionist policies under U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on global companies to generate jobs in the country.
What a "breath of fresh air" when a president does exactly what he campaigned on doing as president; and it produces results!
Look, we're to be getting close to 1K jobs. Who can say that's bad or that he hasn't delivered?
Now, let me hear the other side...