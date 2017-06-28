O'Reilly No Longer Selling Individual Books, Videos Online 74
dovf writes: Just got an email from O'Reilly Media that as of today, they are no longer selling individual books or videos online -- rather, they are encouraging people to sign up for Safari. They are continuing to publish books and videos, "and you'll still be able to buy them at Amazon and other retailers." They also make it clear that we will not lose access to already-purchased content, updates to such content, etc. More details can be found in the FAQ. No mention, though, of whether the content sold at these other retailers will remain DRM-free... From the FAQ: "You can buy all of the books (ebooks and print) at shop.oreilly.com from Amazon and other digital and bricks-and-mortar retailers. We're no longer selling individual books and videos via shop.oreilly.com -- but we are definitely continuing to publish books and videos on the topics you need to know. And of course, every O'Reilly book and video (including O'Reilly conference sessions) is available instantly on Safari." The only mention of "DRM" in the FAQ is in regard to what happens to the digital content you have in your account at members.oreilly.com. According to O'Reilly, "Your DRM-free ebooks and videos are safe and sound, and you'll continue to have free lifetime access to download them anytime, anywhere."
Be honest. You just steal them from download sites.
I still have a LOT of O'Reilly books....back from learning Linux, setting up apache, email servers, etc.
I must say, I did then and STILL prefer most of my book, especially tech stuff on dead tree format.
I can mark the dead tree books up, highlight pages...and strangely enough, I can usually thumb to the pages I need to reference again MUCH faster in a real book than trying an ebook or website on a real computer......I mean, I can usually "see" the page in question in my head on a real book.
This is much like how I did in school...I could see my notes in my head during tests...complete with notes and doogles in the margins.
I just can't do that on digital format books....
You can totally bookmark and annotated PDFs with doodles or texts. Doing this all the time.
You can still buy the Dead Tree format at Amazon.
This sounds like they're just not going to be selling stuff directly anymore outside of Safari.
If I can still purchase individual titles via Amazon, especially for Kindle, then I can honestly say this is non-news to me
This sounds like they're just not going to be selling stuff directly anymore outside of Safari.
Where does that leave people who use something other than a Mac or an iPad to read O'Reilly material? Or does Safari not require Safari?
Same name, two different things.
O'Reilly's [safaribooksonline.com] Safari is a service that lets you read books online. It has a free trial period, then you have to pay for it.
Apple's [apple.com] Safari is a web browser.
And they both suck.
No more PDFS? (Score:1)
Does this mean you won't be able to get PDFs of their books anymore?
Amazon's mobi files are nowhere near as good as reading an O'Reilly book as a PDF.
Like many others probably do, I remember the O'Reilly of the 90s, when they made high quality acid-free print books with lay-flat binding.
I ordered a couple of books direct from their online store a few months ago, and it's obvious that making a high-quality print book isn't a priority for ORA anymore. Now they do print-on-demand on crappy paper stock, standard binding, and the type is inexcusably blurry; not sure if it's font aliasing or ink bleeding on the cheap paper. Needless to say their prices haven't gone down along with the quality though.
So yeah. Regardless of this decision, I won't be giving any more money to ORA. There are way better technical publishers nowadays who still care about making a good print product.
The quantity of information on Safari on phenomenal, but ever since they converted Safari to Safari Queue, they've made the interface godawful and just about unusable
Amen to that. I had a subscription at work and at first it was pretty decent, but of course they had to make it useless. I think I'd rather read somehting printed in draft mode on recycled paper than use that thing.
Agreed; and as a Professional Member of the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM), your annual subscription provides you with an included subscription to Safari.
Plus, ACM costs only $100 a year. Sure you only get a fraction of Safari's content.
But $400 a year for a full Safari subscription is just expensive. I do not read that many of those books a year. Why doesn't safari offer the 5/10 slot bookshelf anymore? This is what you still get via ACM and I suits my consumption.
I'm curious, who do you consider to be way better these days? I'm certainly willing to try somebody else.
These days I only have three O'Reilly dead tree books on my shelf: "Learning The Bash" [amzn.to] by Cameron Newham, "Mastering Algorithms with C" [amzn.to] by Kyle Loudon, and "Revolution In The Valley: The Insanely Great Story of How The Mac Was Made" [amzn.to] by Andy Hertzfeld.
Two out of three books are still useful. When I go to Silicon Valley Comic Con next year, I'll have Steve Wozniak sign the Revolution book (he wrote the forward). I couldn't afford this year since he was raising money for a dog park charity by charging $100+ for his signature.
FOREWORD, you fucking moon-faced mongoloid cretin. For such a prolific "author", you sure write like s a MONG!!!!
I did that on purpose. I like to keep my audience ribbited.
Then the way to say is not "I can't afford it", it's "I don't want it".
The guy got screwed out of his Atari money, then out of his Apple money. He needs those $100.
Afford: yes.
Good value? No.
I'm sorry that they've stopped selling ebooks. It's really convenient to read reviews of an ebook, check out a few pages of it, pay for it, download it, and start reading it. I"ll do a free trial of Safari, and see if I like it.
Another option for buying ebooks is Peachpit Press [peachpit.com]. On the bottom right corner of each page, they put "From the Library of (your name)", which isn't too distracting. However, I haven't been able to find as many technical books that I want by Peachpit as by O'Reilly.
You can also get technical ebooks on www.informit.com which are DRM free. Peachpit is a related site both owned by Pearson.
I liked getting PDF format ebooks (Score:3)
Anyone have experience with Calibre for reading ePub on desktop systems? Is it s reasonable alternative to PDF?
I use it. It's not all that great, the resize is weird and overall it feels like using something from 1998. And there's a lot of bloat; there's even a built-in browser to "shop" on sites like Google Books, and half the links don't work. They could get rid of 90% of the "features" and it would be a big improvement. But when there's a lot of graphics it's the lesser evil.
Whenever possible I use Kindle; the fact that the highlights are stored in my Amazon accounts is fantastic. I used to take notes or jump aro
I opened Safari and don't see all these books that are supposed to instantly be available like these O'Reilly guys are talking about
I think I still have a Safari installer for Windows on my hard drive in the downloads folder. It's from around 2012, before Apple stopped producing a Windows version.
subtlety is lost on the internet.
They had the name first.
Web Browser: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Online Books: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I'm not too keen on the kindle versions of O'Reilly books, and have bought certain books from their shop specifically because they offer PDFs, Technical books often rely on formatting conventions which are are more sophisticated than what a kindle can handle.
(I still prefer paper copies for some stuff, but they take up space, and some of them are less than portable.)
For example - if it works at all, it will connect to safaris defunct back-end upon start-up, and then block the UI thread until the connection times out(!). More times than not, I have to switch off wi-fi on my tablet in order to read downloaded content at all.
Whenever I need new books, I often end up searching for the book on safari, and then on Kindle. By the time I have found my book on the Kindle shop, read the reviews
I use their Android app and don't have any of these issues. In fact I consider it the best reader for technical/math books that I've used as it doesn't screw up the formatting as much as others. Maybe you need to upgrade the app, users from more than 2 years ago are the only ones allowed to use their older app. The new one is Safari Queue
I am in Europe however. May be they simply don't have the bandwidth to serve international users.
Funny and delusional (Score:1)