The Biggest Windows 10 Shop? Microsoft Partner Accenture

Posted by msmash from the windows-farm dept.
Mary Zo Foley, reporting for ZDNet: Microsoft partner Accenture, a global consulting company, is on track to become "the largest consumer of Windows 10," say the two companies. By 2018, Accenture will have migrated all of its 400,000 employees to Windows 10 in a move that will have taken two years. (Accenture has 400,000 employees?! Microsoft has about 114,000.) Currently, Accenture has migrated somewhere between 250,000 and close to 300,000 users to Windows 10, according to information shared on June 28. In a video accompanying the latest statistics on the Microsoft Windows blog site, it appears that Accenture also currently has 450,000 Office 365 mailboxes, 16,000 SharePoint sites and 99,500 smartphones and tablets enrolled in mobile-device management (which I take to be Microsoft's Enterprise Mobility + Security suite products).

  • Pretty the AF and Army both have more than 400,00 desktops and both are in the process of migrating to Windows 10

      by jon3k ( 691256 )
      Interestingly enough, the US DoD is only 450,000 [defense.gov] and I'm willing to bet the vast majority aren't even close to being on Windows 10. I think if you added in all the third party contractors it would be much larger, but those would be separate companies.

  • Suckers! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Thursday June 29, 2017 @02:29PM (#54714191)

    Suckers!

    • As much grief as Microsoft gets for it's Windows 10 shenanigans (and rightly so, IMO), for any corporation who relies on Windows already, it seems like upgrading to Windows 10 isn't such a bad idea. As far as I can see, we're pretty much past the point of major internal structural changes with Windows. The last really big one was Windows Vista, which changed the driver model, rewrote major systems (like the audio stack), etc. As a developer, I'd imagine those are the sorts of things that cause compatibil

  • Meta Beurocracy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So the bureaucracy that tells bureaucracies how to be more bureaucratic uses Windows 10, Office 365, and SharePoint.

    I'll keep that in mind when I do and do not want to be bureaucratic.

  • Accenture also the largest consumer (Score:3)

    by netsavior ( 627338 ) on Thursday June 29, 2017 @02:59PM (#54714421)
    Accenture is also the largest consumer of my voicemail inbox. They are always ready to offer me a 3 month contract at half wages to do god-knows-what for some customer they will charge 5x my salary to.
  • So a large company, which has relied on Windows is now using the most up to date version. I'm sure there are many small companies out there that are 100% on Windows 10. 100% of a company on Windows 10 is a stat too. It also is a useless stat.

