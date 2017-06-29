Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


O'Reilly Media Has Stopped Retailing Books Directly On Its Ecommerce Store

Posted by msmash from the 'reinventing' dept.
An anonymous reader shares a press release: This week, O'Reilly Media stopped retailing books directly on our ecommerce store. You might say "what!?" Or you might say "what's the big deal?" Before I explain our business strategy here, there are two important things to note: We are absolutely continuing to publish the top-quality books that are important to the communities we serve.
1. We still sell them through Amazon or your favorite retailer.
2. So why the change? It's clear that we're in the midst of a fundamental shift in how people get and use their content.
Subscription services like Spotify and Netflix are the new norm, as people opt for paying for digital access rather than purchasing physical units one by one. We've already seen this in our own business -- the growth of membership on Safari far exceeds the individual units previously purchased on oreilly.com. That's one reason for the change.

O'Reilly Media Has Stopped Retailing Books Directly On Its Ecommerce Store

