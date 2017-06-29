O'Reilly Media Has Stopped Retailing Books Directly On Its Ecommerce Store (oreilly.com) 16
An anonymous reader shares a press release: This week, O'Reilly Media stopped retailing books directly on our ecommerce store. You might say "what!?" Or you might say "what's the big deal?" Before I explain our business strategy here, there are two important things to note: We are absolutely continuing to publish the top-quality books that are important to the communities we serve.
1. We still sell them through Amazon or your favorite retailer.
2. So why the change? It's clear that we're in the midst of a fundamental shift in how people get and use their content.
Subscription services like Spotify and Netflix are the new norm, as people opt for paying for digital access rather than purchasing physical units one by one. We've already seen this in our own business -- the growth of membership on Safari far exceeds the individual units previously purchased on oreilly.com. That's one reason for the change.
1. We still sell them through Amazon or your favorite retailer.
2. So why the change? It's clear that we're in the midst of a fundamental shift in how people get and use their content.
Subscription services like Spotify and Netflix are the new norm, as people opt for paying for digital access rather than purchasing physical units one by one. We've already seen this in our own business -- the growth of membership on Safari far exceeds the individual units previously purchased on oreilly.com. That's one reason for the change.
Dupe (Score:2)
Didnt I see this yesterday
Re:Dupe (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
As Johnny Cochran might say - "The story ain't true until Slashdot posts two!"
Uhh, yea... (Score:1)
Yes, we know. This was already posted.
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Less than 24 hours... (Score:2)
Didn't care yesterday... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
What about when it's duped tomorrow by EditorDave?
Subscription services like Spotify and Netflix (Score:2)
>Subscription services like Spotify and Netflix are the new norm, as people opt for paying for digital access rather than purchasing physical units one by one.
I'm cancelling my Netflix Canada cause I've see all I wanted to see on it and why pay $11 per month for something I'll rarely use now.
Re: (Score:2)
So it's your view that there will never be new content again?
Of course it's a dupe.. (Score:2)
This is in the manual. There MUST be a certain number of Dips to maintain Slashdot's street cred.
(witty subject withheld due to reasons) (Score:2)