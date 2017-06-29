Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Spanish Siesta Culture Lets Entrepreneur Turn Naps Into Gold (bloomberg.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the when-in-spain dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report: There's little that's more Spanish than the afternoon siesta. As the mid-day sun goes up, businesses in small-town Spain pull down their shutters for a traditional nap. In big urban centers, modern business trends have ended that habit, leaving many Spaniards who work long hours exhausted. Now, Maria Estrella Jorro de Inza has found a way to bring back the siesta, making money while her countrymen nap. Bankers, lawyers and consultants catch up on their sleep at Siesta and Go -- Madrid's first nap-bar located in Azca, in the heart of the city's financial district that's home to firms like HSBC, Google and Deloitte. The concept is simple: for just 14 euros ($16) an hour, you get to unwind and take a power nap in a private bedroom before heading back to work. "It's funny that we're known for the siesta, but we haven't been professional about it," said De Inza, the nap-bar's 32-year-old founder. "We get a lot of men in suits who just want to relax and women wanting to take their heels off. Lunch break is the busiest time."

Spanish Siesta Culture Lets Entrepreneur Turn Naps Into Gold More | Reply

Spanish Siesta Culture Lets Entrepreneur Turn Naps Into Gold

Comments Filter:

  • I wish that more employers whose workers didn't do shift-work or didn't have to work closely with other people were more flexible about downtime during the day. There have been days when a quick 30 minute nap would've really benefited me, but I've seen coworkers get in trouble when discovered asleep at their desks.

  • Finally... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...a hotel that's pay by the hour. I don't know why nobody has ever thought of this before!

  • The word 'afternoon' does not exist in Spanish nor does the concept exist in Spanish minds. They eat between 3-5 p.m.

    • I worked in Spain for a while, but it was a German company so we kept "normal" office hours. To be fair, our building had decent aircon so the heat wasn't so bad.

      What was funny (to us) was turning up at restaurants around 9 p.m. and finding them setting up.

  • Man, there are days I'd actually pay $16 to crash out on a real bed at lunchtime instead of snoozing in the front seats of my vehicle in the parking lot. I may fold up rather well but it doesn't mean I wouldn't like to stretch out.

Slashdot Top Deals

Deliver yesterday, code today, think tomorrow.

Close