Spanish Siesta Culture Lets Entrepreneur Turn Naps Into Gold (bloomberg.com) 9
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report: There's little that's more Spanish than the afternoon siesta. As the mid-day sun goes up, businesses in small-town Spain pull down their shutters for a traditional nap. In big urban centers, modern business trends have ended that habit, leaving many Spaniards who work long hours exhausted. Now, Maria Estrella Jorro de Inza has found a way to bring back the siesta, making money while her countrymen nap. Bankers, lawyers and consultants catch up on their sleep at Siesta and Go -- Madrid's first nap-bar located in Azca, in the heart of the city's financial district that's home to firms like HSBC, Google and Deloitte. The concept is simple: for just 14 euros ($16) an hour, you get to unwind and take a power nap in a private bedroom before heading back to work. "It's funny that we're known for the siesta, but we haven't been professional about it," said De Inza, the nap-bar's 32-year-old founder. "We get a lot of men in suits who just want to relax and women wanting to take their heels off. Lunch break is the busiest time."
Flexiblity during the workday (Score:2)
I wish that more employers whose workers didn't do shift-work or didn't have to work closely with other people were more flexible about downtime during the day. There have been days when a quick 30 minute nap would've really benefited me, but I've seen coworkers get in trouble when discovered asleep at their desks.
Finally... (Score:1)
...a hotel that's pay by the hour. I don't know why nobody has ever thought of this before!
There is no siesta in Spain (Score:1)
The word 'afternoon' does not exist in Spanish nor does the concept exist in Spanish minds. They eat between 3-5 p.m.
Re: (Score:2)
I worked in Spain for a while, but it was a German company so we kept "normal" office hours. To be fair, our building had decent aircon so the heat wasn't so bad.
What was funny (to us) was turning up at restaurants around 9 p.m. and finding them setting up.
Beats the hell out of sleeping in my vehicle (Score:2)