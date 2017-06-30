Wall Street Journal To Cut Back Print Outside the US (ft.com) 16
The Wall Street Journal plans to discontinue production of print edition outside the United States in what is the latest testament that popularity of print is waning and it is no longer as lucrative for news outlets to maintain print editions of their journalism. From a Financial Times report: The print edition of the business and finance newspaper, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, will no longer be available in Europe (paywalled; alternative source), according to two people briefed on the plans. Free copies and unprofitable hotel "amenity deals," where hotels buy bulk copies at a discount, are also being scrapped. However, Dow Jones, the News Corp division that owns the Journal, is debating whether to continue mailing copies to subscribers who still want a physical paper. It is pursuing a similar approach in Asia but is in talks with a partner about a print joint venture that would continue distribution in one big market there, according to the people with knowledge of the discussions. In Australia some Wall Street Journal pages are available as an insert in The Australian, another Murdoch-owned paper.
You need to go to YouTube. Philip DeFranco covered the "nothing burger" in his show yesterday.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYeF2nhgqmU [youtube.com]
They;re one of the few paywalled publications that actually do quite well online. Also, consider that the WSJ is one thick mofo of a paper, so that's gotta be costly to ship (printing it likely isn't a massive cost per copy for them due to the scale, but shipping has got to be a beast of a cost).
I thought they did regional print on demand to avoid the high shipping costs.
OP is probably thinking of the time when the Federal Reserve sent pallets of cash into Iraq that disappeared without a trace.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-usa-cash-idUSN0631295120070207 [reuters.com]
To the extent that the news business' ownership became corporate, it became a business solely steered to no-longer report "the news" but to offer innuendo and so-called commentary.
This approach killed serious news reporting. You have papers that report world events from their respective government angle, even when they may not be entirely government controlled.
It's sad folks.
Do you folks remember the so called weapons of mass destruction? Had news outlets been offering real news, questions would have been
On behalf of Europe: Thank you.
Now end circulation in the US and maybe the online media can recover from your dinosaur-like struggle to stay relevant.
However Mr. Murdoch has a different model and has the political slant as part of the news reporting itself (essentially making the news politica
