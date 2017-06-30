Iranian City Soars To Record 129C Degrees: Near Hottest On Earth in Modern Measurements (washingtonpost.com) 32
A city in southwest Iran posted the country's hottest temperature ever recorded Thursday afternoon, and may have tied the world record for the most extreme high temperature. From a report on The Washington Post: Etienne Kapikian, a forecaster at French meteorological agency MeteoFrance, posted to Twitter that the city of Ahvaz soared to "53.7C" (128.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Kapikian said the temperature is a "new absolute national record of reliable Iranian heat" (alternative, non-paywalled source) and that it was the hottest temperature ever recorded in June over mainland Asia. Iran's previous hottest temperature was 127.4. Weather Underground's website indicates the temperature in Ahvaz climbed even higher, hitting 129.2 degrees at both 4:51 and 5 p.m. local time. If that 129.2 degrees reading is accurate, it would arguably tie the hottest temperature ever measured on Earth in modern times.
How long can a human survive in 53.7C?
How long can a human survive in a mild sauna?
Who writes temperatures as "129 degrees"? This is a science and tech site, at very least, if you're going to use outmoded, outdated, antiquated, anachronistic, non-standard, and mostly unused units of measurement, indicate the unit.
Context. If you're intelligent you can figure out the unit without wasting headline space.
If you're intelligent you use metric like the rest of the damn planet. [wikipedia.org]
Etienne Kapikian, a forecaster at French meteorological agency MeteoFrance, posted to Twitter that the city of Ahvaz soared to 53.7C (128.7 "degrees Fahrenheit").
Fixed that for you.
It does seem bizarre to talk about "modern measurements" and use outdated units for those measurements.
Covered many times before, but I still think Fahrenheit is the best unit for weather temperature.
0f to 100f is livable.
0c to 100c is not livable.
Maybe not livable, but get a glass of water and as long as it's liquid, you're somewhere between 0 and 100 degrees.
my glass of water has some salt in it and it's -2c...
I'll start the "See it's global warming!" --- "You are full of it!" Thread that You know is coming..
Nah. It's an isolated event. We might start to talk about global warming if this becomes somewhat frequent.
I hear Antarctica is very nice at this time of year.
I think they already do. But it's not exactly for the weather.
The information comes from Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist with Meteo France, the French national weather service.
Officially, he said the temperature was 53.7 degrees Celsius, which is 128.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Iran’s previous hottest temperature was 127.4 degrees.
That's 327 K, you backwards Luddite. "Degrees" - what is this, the Dark Ages?
I grew up in a hole in the ground in the desert (Score:3)
I have seen very close to that - my home town made it to 128 one summer.
The thing is it was such a shit-hole of a town there are no official weather stations there. All the official measurements were taken miles away in Odessa or other shit-hole towns they happened to put weather stations in or around. Pecos just was ignored, and was in a unique place geological being in a wide plane surrounded by mountain ranges and higher elevations, it created a type of hot-box effect. I was driving a 1983 GMC Sierra Classic at the time. The little orange needle that showed if you were in PRND1-2 melted in half and the spring pulled it to the left. My sisters walkman melted in it.
So, due to all of the locals reading their own thermometers and the local channel 6 (which was just a CGA graphics info readout) saying it got up to 128 I know it was there. Since Kermit Texas some miles to the North never made it that high we never officially made it there.
That was in 1994 I believe. As far as I know it hasn't passed 118 or so since. My dad tells me in 75 or so when he was working the feedlots it got up to about 132. I wasn't born yet so I certainly can't confirm that one.
At least in my little world both the hot and the cold extremes have tapered based on my own limited observations. The rains have become more erratic, but having moved away from that area my own observations are no longer current.
