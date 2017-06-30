India Presses Microsoft For Windows Discount in Wake of Cyber Attacks (reuters.com) 18
India is pressing Microsoft to offer a sharply discounted one-time deal to the more than 50 million Windows users in the country so that they can upgrade to the latest Windows 10 operating system in the wake of ransomware attacks, Reuters reported Friday. From the article: Microsoft officials in India have "in principle agreed" to the request, Gulshan Rai, India's cyber security coordinator, told Reuters over the phone on Friday. If Microsoft agreed to such a discount, it could open up the global software giant to similar requests from around the world. Rai said the government was in talks with Microsoft management in India. It is not immediately clear whether any other countries were seeking similar deals.
India has had EVERY opportunity to get off of Microsoft's garbage platform. Superior, FREE alternatives have existed for decades now. But instead, they chose to steal and pirate Microsoft's proprietary software, and now they want a bail-out. This makes me sick. Fuck Gulshan Rai and all of the asshole Indians who refuse to switch to Free and open source software. People have worked damn hard to create these alternatives to proprietary software—often the reasoning being that it is more accessible
'India' is a nation, millions of customers. I wonder how much of a discount would be needed to get them all to migrate to Windows 10, given the concerted campaign to malign Windows 10, warranted or not.
Well "decades ago", let's say year 2000, you had to do a lot of dicking around just to get simple shit like sound and wifi working on these free OSes. And half the time you couldn't get it right at all.
I will say that these days things have improved a lot in that regard. However if your #1 criterion for choosing an OS is the ability to run your custom applications, a free alternative that can't run them is hardly superior.
At least it is for Windows 7 and 8.x - Microsoft offers it free for those that use "accessibility tools" - in other words, if you upgrade, run the screen magnifier once, and you've met the legal requirements for the free upgrade.
All of the mechanisms are still in place to activate the latest (Creator's update) Windows 10 installs using Windows 7 or higher keys. They'd be hard pressed to change this, since many upgraders will not have a valid Windows 10 key if they had to move to a new or used replacement PC
This is presumably about getting people off XP or Vista, which never had a free upgrade path.
Seriously, this is a typical Indian move.
I am pretty sure that it is something which is woven into their culture.
I have several India firms as clients. Typically they are serving as an OEM for a larger US or EU brand, but they are responsible for getting all of the certifications ahead of time.
So, we give our standard offer. They say, no no no, that is WAY too much. Way more than your competitors.
We say, what are you looking for?
They say, it must be at least 40% less than this.
We say... OK, we can do 30% le