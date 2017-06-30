With a Single Wiretap Order, US Authorities Listened In on 3.3 Million Phone Calls (zdnet.com) 27
US authorities intercepted and recorded millions of phone calls last year under a single wiretap order, authorized as part of a narcotics investigation, ZDNet's Zack Whittaker reports. From the article: The wiretap order authorized an unknown government agency to carry out real-time intercepts of 3.29 million cell phone conversations over a two-month period at some point during 2016, after the order was applied for in late 2015. The order was signed to help authorities track 26 individuals suspected of involvement with illegal drug and narcotic-related activities in Pennsylvania. The wiretap cost the authorities $335,000 to conduct and led to a dozen arrests. But the authorities noted that the surveillance effort led to no incriminating intercepts, and none of the handful of those arrested have been brought to trial or convicted.
It was never about the drugs. It is about control of people who think differently.
But they rot in prison, right? I feel so safe!
Yes, a great victory for... basically nobody.
Did you discuss it on the phone with anyone ?
No takers. Wow. Is Slashdot finally getting rational again? Maybe I should wait another 30 minutes.
Nah... the issue is you're on a Mac - so you needed to hit Command-F.
...the Obama Administration wasn't targeting Trump and associates? Excuse me if I don't believe you.
"And they learned nothing."
9065 calls per suspect per day=377 per day, or one call every 15.738 minutes if none of them sleep.