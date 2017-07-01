Uber, Airbnb Lead the Way as Sharing Economy Expands (emarketer.com) 7
As trust and familiarity with sharing economy services continues to grow, so too will the number of users, estimates marketing research firm eMarketer. From the article: Over a quarter (26.0%) of US adult internet users -- or 56.5 million people -- will use a sharing economy service at least once in 2017. This is a higher figure than previously projected due to stronger-than-expected uptake of both ride- and home-sharing services. This year, 16.9% of US adult internet users are expected to use their Airbnb account at least once, equating to 36.8 million people.
