Uber, Airbnb Lead the Way as Sharing Economy Expands

As trust and familiarity with sharing economy services continues to grow, so too will the number of users, estimates marketing research firm eMarketer. From the article: Over a quarter (26.0%) of US adult internet users -- or 56.5 million people -- will use a sharing economy service at least once in 2017. This is a higher figure than previously projected due to stronger-than-expected uptake of both ride- and home-sharing services. This year, 16.9% of US adult internet users are expected to use their Airbnb account at least once, equating to 36.8 million people.

Uber, Airbnb Lead the Way as Sharing Economy Expands

