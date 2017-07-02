Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Seeking YouTube Fame, A Teenager Kills Her Boyfriend

Posted by EditorDavid
Last Monday a 19-year-old woman named Monalisa Perez gave the police a strange reason for why her boyfriend, Pedro Ruiz III, was dead. An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: A Minnesota woman has been charged with manslaughter after she shot and killed her boyfriend as part of the pair's attempt to become YouTube celebrities... The two had set up two video cameras to capture Perez firing the gun at Ruiz while he held a book in front of his chest. Ruiz apparently convinced Perez that the book would stop the bullet from a foot away. The gun, a Desert Eagle .50 caliber pistol, was not hindered by the book. Ruiz, who was found with a single gunshot in his chest, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hours before the incident, Perez posted on Twitter, "Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE."
The teenager -- who is pregnant with the couple's second child -- now faces second-degree manslaughter charges, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. A local sheriff told the New York Times, "I really have no idea what they were thinking. I just don't understand the younger generation on trying to get their 15 minutes of fame."

Seeking YouTube Fame, A Teenager Kills Her Boyfriend

  • Doesn't belong here (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Stormwatch ( 703920 ) <[moc.liamtoh] [ta] [oarigogirdor]> on Sunday July 02, 2017 @02:37PM (#54730401) Homepage

    Old news, not for nerds, shit that doesn't matter.

  • Simple (Score:3)

    by qbast ( 1265706 ) on Sunday July 02, 2017 @02:38PM (#54730407)
    Stupidity kills.

  • Darwin Award... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by creimer ( 824291 )
    They're YouTube famous for all the wrong reasons.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Managed to reproduce before removing himself from the gene pool, so not sure if this qualifies...

      • Re:Darwin Award... (Score:5, Informative)

        by BarbaraHudson ( 3785311 ) <barbarahudson@gma[ ]com ['il.' in gap]> on Sunday July 02, 2017 @03:04PM (#54730557) Journal
        The rules are clear [darwinawards.com] - you only have to remove yourself from the gene pool (preferably in a funny or ironic way). They say nothing about previous offspring.

        Nominees significantly improve the gene pool by eliminating themselves from the human race in an obviously stupid way.

        They are self-selected examples of the dangers inherent in a lack of common sense, and all human races, cultures, and socioeconomic groups are eligible to compete. Actual winners must meet the following criteria:

        Reproduction Out of the gene pool: dead or sterile.

        Excellence Astounding misapplication of judgment.

        Self-Selection Cause one's own demise.

        Maturity Capable of sound judgment.

        Veracity The event must be true.

        They are dead, obvious lack of judgment, did it to themselves, and the event is true. The only question mark is maturity. But the same can be said for most members of Congress and the Senate.

        • Offspring carry your genes, so you aren't out of the gene pool if they're alive.

          • Your genes are in the pool. You aren't.

          • Hey, I didn't make the rules. Also, your genes are unique to you. Your children, unless they are clones, do not have your genes - just a percentage of them - and even that is combined in different ways.

  • I just don't understand the younger generation

    19-year-old couple, 3 year old daughter, one in the oven - and you expect responsible behaviour on the internet?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's a tragedy. Desperate to become famous, most likely due to having few other opportunities, and the product of a society and education system that failed to teach them to know better. It's easy to condemn them for being stupid, but it's worth looking at the bigger picture.

      Would also be interesting to know how they got the gun. Seems like you need a licence to drive a car but apparently not to operate a deadly weapon.

      • We shouldn't have to label every gun with "this can kill" and every book with "this will not stop a .50 cal. bullet". This has nothing to do with education, but with common sense and the stupidity that the Internet brings out in people. In a "virtual world", they're astounded that there are real-world consequences?

      • The argument goes (Score:3, Insightful)

        by rsilvergun ( 571051 )
        that licensing guns is the first step to rounding them all up. Personally, if my gov't gets to the point where they're rounding up small arms I'm not going to be able to do much about it. I wouldn't last 5 minutes against a modern military. Hell, even Isis is being whittled down by the rather tepid force we toss at them (they just lost a couple major sources of income, Mosul).
        • You only have to shoot the person who tries to seize your gun.

        • Re:The argument goes (Score:4, Interesting)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo&world3,net> on Sunday July 02, 2017 @03:53PM (#54730883) Homepage Journal

          So diving licences are the first step to rounding up cars? They are an attempt to limit your constitutionally guaranteed right to travel around?

          • The issue at hand is that the right to keep and bear arms is specifically enumerated in the constitution therefore laws targeting to limit or control it are treated with the highest scrutiny, furthermore in Heller v. D.C. the Supreme Court ruled that given the historical background of the second amendment it protects an individual right to keep and bear arms unconnected with military service and that the idea behind the second was to provide a deterrent against tyranny whether domestic or foreign. That bein

        • Cause we rounded up all the taxis, liquor stores, etc.

          Lets take a look at a country that really did round up all the guns - Australia.

          Did they license them first? Nope. They just rounded them up. (Side fact, gun deaths plummeted after they did it, not that you care.)

          Licensing guns does not help you round them up. It is simply propaganda by the NRA to stop reasonable laws.

          Note I do not advocate gun licenses for long guns. They simply are not involved in gun deaths. No need to regulate shot guns, rifle

          • Side fact, gun deaths plummeted after they did it, not that you care.

            I care about crime rates, not "gun crime" rates. Gun deaths went down after the 1996 confiscation but gun deaths were already declining before that. Murder rates went down too but those were also declining before 1996.

            Licensing guns does not help you round them up. It is simply propaganda by the NRA to stop reasonable laws.

            "Propaganda"? There are multiple instances of the police getting caught looking into firearm ownership records to take lawfully owned firearms. It's not a widespread phenomenon but it happens in the USA regularly.

            Hand guns on the other have NO legitimate civilian use.

            Is that why the effort to ban them was successful in the 1930s? It was not s

      • Desert Eagle is not an inexpensive pistol. About $1350 from a quick google search. Sure you can spend a lot more, but it's hardly a KelTec.

        A license for all deadly weapons? Not even in _crazy_ backward assed, overly restrictive states like England or Japan.

        Anybody who can heft a frying pan, owns death.

        Burroughs

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by epyT-R ( 613989 )

        Yeah that must be it. It couldn't possibly be because they're just stupid people willing to risk life and limb for fame. It's not the duty of the education system to teach them not to do obviously stupid things, nor is it the government's job to sanitize the environment for them. The rest of us should not have to live shackled lives to protect the witless from themselves.

      • "Few other opportunities" but the CHOSE to have two children by age 19. What a SJW you are...

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          If the child is 3 now, they conceived around age 16. Still children. I don't think they can be held 100% responsible for that poor decision.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        Desperate to become famous, most likely due to having few other opportunities, and the product of a society and education system that failed to teach them to know better.

        This is America. People literally risk their lives to cross the desert or the ocean and get here so they can enjoy those "few other opportunities". And guess what? Those who come here to chase the dream are not posting Youtube videos from their iPhones and buying $1,000 guns.

        The only way society failed those Youtube idiots is by letting people like you establish a culture of non-accountability for personal decisions.

      • Would also be interesting to know how they got the gun. Seems like you need a licence to drive a car but apparently not to operate a deadly weapon.

        Federal law in the USA requires that a person be older than 18 years to buy a long gun (rifle or shotgun) from a federally licensed dealer and 18 years to *own* a handgun. This means for a 19 year old to own a handgun it must be gifted by a family member or purchased on the private market.

        At least 10 states allow for carry of a handgun, openly or concealed, without a license. At least 40 allow for open carry without a license. There are at least 40 states that will issue a permit to carry a concealed wea

    • ' I just don't understand the younger generation on trying to get their 15 minutes of fame.'

      Yeah; it's not like they tried to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel like previous generations attempted.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      You are illustrating your disconnect from the real world clearly. This was in the real world. Idiot.

    • 19-year-old couple, 3 year old daughter, one in the oven - and you expect responsible behaviour on the internet?

      Yes, I quite reasonably expect a young adult couple not to point guns at each other and pull the trigger simply because they had unprotected sex a few years ago.

  • or something bigger than a comic book....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by deesine ( 722173 )

      Apparently they were very scientific about it. He practiced on a thick book without the bullet exiting the other side. Test_run_1 total success, theory tested & proven, move to launch phase for project Shooting Star.

    • what kind of .22? you can see some powerful .22LR going through 2,000 pages of phone book on youtube.

      we won't even talk of .22 magnum or .223

  • I hope they didn't breed.

  • They were on youtube? (Score:3)

    by rebelwarlock ( 1319465 ) on Sunday July 02, 2017 @03:00PM (#54730533)
    Then they had access to DemolitionRanch. They should know how much shit a 50 cal will go through.

    • even an ordinary handgun people use for self defense will go through any book. a 9mm para. will make holes in 7 inches of paper, so even two of the 2600 pages of my CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics (2 x 3.1") is useless. Three would suffice, except many 9mm loadings are "hot" +p or +p+ and go through a lot more paper than that.

    • Then they had access to DemolitionRanch. They should know how much shit a 50 cal will go through.

      Also, they had access to a gun. A quick test would have demonstrated the fatal flaw in their plan. Maybe they only had one book.

    • Then they had access to DemolitionRanch. They should know how much shit a 50 cal will go through.

      You think they are so dumb for not doing research on Youtube? Or maybe just maybe they took even more precautions than that and did a test run. Emphasis mine:

      Soon after the shooting, Perez told a sheriff's deputy that it was Ruiz who had been pushing his idea for the video, which was recorded by one camera on the back of a parked vehicle and another on a ladder, according to the complaint. He had shown her another book that he had shot and the bullet didn't go all the way through, the charging document continued.

      So one may presume they not only knew how much shit a 50 cal will go through, but actually tested it and their omission was not accounting for additional variables.

      Why you think the situation would be improved by some hillbilly shooting things on YouTube is beyond me.

  • that makes me think that maybe humanity isn't going in the right direction and makes me reconsider if it's really worth saving. :(

    • that makes me think that maybe humanity isn't going in the right direction and makes me reconsider if it's really worth saving. :(

      Are you referring to the act in question, or the large number of posts here which indicate the people commenting may be sociopathic to one degree or another?

      This is a sad, tragic event. Yes, it was really stupid... but most people can look back and find at least one breathtakingly stupid thing they've done during their lives. I can certainly think of a couple really dumb things I did while driving, at a younger age.

  • He must've been holding the Bible.

  • This seems like a terrible idea even if books were a great deal more hardback than they actually are: even if the book resists penetration, it doesn't magically annihilate the kinetic energy involved; just spreads it over a somewhat larger area.

    Taking ~2,000j to a small rectangular region of your chest(while offering better odds than taking the same amount of energy directly from the bullet) does not sound like a good time. You might just break rib or two; but there's lot of important soft tissue there:

  • First, you use a freaking blank in the gun for something as inconsequential as a Youtube video. This isn't a Mythbusters tv show.

    Second, if it were something more important than a Youtube, then you do a TEST fire first.

    Third, you still freaking use a blank. There is no media police checking to see if you used a real bullet.

  • That bullet was probably thicker than the fucking book. Not that it would've made them any smarter in my eyes, but did they even try this on a similar sized book to test their stunt? Apparently their family was trying to talk them out of the stunt. I feel really bad for the kid: your mommy is in prison for killing your daddy, but it's ok because it was an accident - yes sometimes it's ok when you kill someone.

