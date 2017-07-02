Seeking YouTube Fame, A Teenager Kills Her Boyfriend (arstechnica.com) 241
Last Monday a 19-year-old woman named Monalisa Perez gave the police a strange reason for why her boyfriend, Pedro Ruiz III, was dead. An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: A Minnesota woman has been charged with manslaughter after she shot and killed her boyfriend as part of the pair's attempt to become YouTube celebrities... The two had set up two video cameras to capture Perez firing the gun at Ruiz while he held a book in front of his chest. Ruiz apparently convinced Perez that the book would stop the bullet from a foot away. The gun, a Desert Eagle .50 caliber pistol, was not hindered by the book. Ruiz, who was found with a single gunshot in his chest, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hours before the incident, Perez posted on Twitter, "Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE."
The teenager -- who is pregnant with the couple's second child -- now faces second-degree manslaughter charges, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. A local sheriff told the New York Times, "I really have no idea what they were thinking. I just don't understand the younger generation on trying to get their 15 minutes of fame."
Doesn't belong here (Score:5, Insightful)
Old news, not for nerds, shit that doesn't matter.
Sure it does.... (Score:4, Funny)
It teaches a lesson, Don't test in Production
Re: (Score:2)
"Don't test in Production" still applies, though. You can't just say "well, we can't afford to have a test environment so we'll do it in Production and work out the bugs there." ALWAYS have a test environment. Work out as many bugs as you can there.
This guy's test environment was simple: A second copy of the book, a second bullet, and a melon.(Melon credit to michelcolman.) Position the melon behind the book and fire on it. If the book stops the bullet, move to
Re: (Score:2)
Unless you count this as a classic demonstration of Darwin's Theory, then you are correct this does not belong here.
Re: Doesn't belong here (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
>"Unless you count this as a classic demonstration of Darwin's Theory, then you are correct this does not belong here."
Not really. If this worked more like a classic Darwin view, society would be spared the procreation of such morons. However:
"The teenager [girlfriend] -- who is pregnant with the couple's second child -- now faces second-degree manslaughter charges"
So they lived a bit too long before showing their colors. Oh, yeah, also, marriage is such a huge commitment compared having children
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, yeah, also, marriage is such a huge commitment compared having children
Maybe they didn't share your fucked up belief in this archaic ritual called marriage.
Could be they couldn't afford to get married. Couldn't afford birth control either. Clearly couldn't fucking think properly and plan ahead, so why are you surprised by this?
Re: (Score:2)
It's about pathological online behavior, it involves technology and it is interesting to me. Screw you and your special snowflake world view.
I've got another good one (Score:2)
Superstitious Woman Throws Coins Into Airplane's Engine For Good Luck:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/sup... [yahoo.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Hey we learned a book doesn't stop a
.50 caliber round.
You could have learned that a long time ago by watching Death Wish 3.
Re: (Score:2)
Or they might have first tried with a book held in front of a melon or something like that.
Maybe they only had one book...
Re: (Score:2)
Or Mythbusters [discovery.com].
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't even a new Darwin. This one was already awarded years ago:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
That's a bit different. (Damn, I loved Voyagers! when I was little.)
It doesn't qualify for a darwin award (Score:3)
Re: Doesn't belong here (Score:2)
Umm... I'd have happily told you this, without even needing to shoot somebody. Hell, if you know what the book was, a friend has the AE model and we can recreate it without even shooting anybody.
It's gonna take a whole lot of books to stop a
.50...
Simple (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
And physical reality is utterly merciless.
Re: (Score:2)
The laws of science be a harsh mistress. [youtube.com]
Re:I wonder... (Score:4, Informative)
Is it possible that she just murdered him, and made up this "it was his idea" story after the fact?
She posted that it was his idea before the shooting, so unless she has a time machine
Why yes, I did read the story. Several brain cells committed suicide after reading something so stupid.
Re: (Score:2)
She could also have been planning this and made the "his idea" post to bolster her story later.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm with qbast on this one. I don't know how a couple would pull this off without agreement of some kind. This involved a high level of stupidity.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Although if that book had stopped the bullet, fibrillation, broken ribs and as a result, death, would still have been a real possibility.
Re: (Score:2)
Or not.
The bullet gives up its momentum to the book. The book slams into the chest, probably not with enough force to break anything though because otherwise you couldn't fire the gun without breaking your wrist.
Re: I wonder... (Score:4, Insightful)
I was wondering why they didn't do a test run. Then I figured they only had one book.
Re: I wonder... (Score:5, Insightful)
The story about it I read last week said that he did test it on another book and showed it to her to convince her it was safe.
That's why she's not going to prison. They'll drop charges, or she'll get acquitted. He asked to do the stunt, she said no, and he kept trying until he convinced her it was safe. Stupid? Yes. Manslaughter? No, she only did it after he had convinced her it would be OK.
The key thing here is that if they had done the stunt successfully, everything is legal. This is no different than a circus accident at the knife-throwing event.
Re: (Score:2)
Which is why I said something different than that, and your comment has no point?
Re: (Score:2)
Assisting suicide is a crime in many places.
And also completely irrelevant to the case at hand.
Darwin Award... (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Managed to reproduce before removing himself from the gene pool, so not sure if this qualifies...
Re:Darwin Award... (Score:5, Informative)
Nominees significantly improve the gene pool by eliminating themselves from the human race in an obviously stupid way.
They are self-selected examples of the dangers inherent in a lack of common sense, and all human races, cultures, and socioeconomic groups are eligible to compete. Actual winners must meet the following criteria:
Reproduction Out of the gene pool: dead or sterile.
Excellence Astounding misapplication of judgment.
Self-Selection Cause one's own demise.
Maturity Capable of sound judgment.
Veracity The event must be true.
They are dead, obvious lack of judgment, did it to themselves, and the event is true. The only question mark is maturity. But the same can be said for most members of Congress and the Senate.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Your genes are in the pool. You aren't.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you've removed yourself from the gene pool quite successfully, through a combination of mental and physical illness.
According to Slashdot.
Congrats, I guess?
You want a pat on the head?
Re: (Score:2)
You're a virgin, according to YOU.
What does my sexuality have to do with that?
Re: (Score:2)
You win by default. You see, you didn't reproduce.
I haven't reproduce yet. As long as I have the ability to reproduce, I'm not out of the gene pool.
Narcissism competition for the "Zuckerberg church" (Score:2)
And the sheriff doesn't understand? (Score:4, Insightful)
I just don't understand the younger generation
19-year-old couple, 3 year old daughter, one in the oven - and you expect responsible behaviour on the internet?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It's a tragedy. Desperate to become famous, most likely due to having few other opportunities, and the product of a society and education system that failed to teach them to know better. It's easy to condemn them for being stupid, but it's worth looking at the bigger picture.
Would also be interesting to know how they got the gun. Seems like you need a licence to drive a car but apparently not to operate a deadly weapon.
Re:And the sheriff doesn't understand? (Score:4, Insightful)
The argument goes (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:The argument goes (Score:4, Interesting)
So diving licences are the first step to rounding up cars? They are an attempt to limit your constitutionally guaranteed right to travel around?
Re: (Score:2)
The issue at hand is that the right to keep and bear arms is specifically enumerated in the constitution therefore laws targeting to limit or control it are treated with the highest scrutiny, furthermore in Heller v. D.C. the Supreme Court ruled that given the historical background of the second amendment it protects an individual right to keep and bear arms unconnected with military service and that the idea behind the second was to provide a deterrent against tyranny whether domestic or foreign. That bein
Re: (Score:2)
Cause we rounded up all the taxis, liquor stores, etc.
Lets take a look at a country that really did round up all the guns - Australia.
Did they license them first? Nope. They just rounded them up. (Side fact, gun deaths plummeted after they did it, not that you care.)
Licensing guns does not help you round them up. It is simply propaganda by the NRA to stop reasonable laws.
Note I do not advocate gun licenses for long guns. They simply are not involved in gun deaths. No need to regulate shot guns, rifle
Re: (Score:2)
Side fact, gun deaths plummeted after they did it, not that you care.
I care about crime rates, not "gun crime" rates. Gun deaths went down after the 1996 confiscation but gun deaths were already declining before that. Murder rates went down too but those were also declining before 1996.
Licensing guns does not help you round them up. It is simply propaganda by the NRA to stop reasonable laws.
"Propaganda"? There are multiple instances of the police getting caught looking into firearm ownership records to take lawfully owned firearms. It's not a widespread phenomenon but it happens in the USA regularly.
Hand guns on the other have NO legitimate civilian use.
Is that why the effort to ban them was successful in the 1930s? It was not s
Re: (Score:2)
Desert Eagle is not an inexpensive pistol. About $1350 from a quick google search. Sure you can spend a lot more, but it's hardly a KelTec.
A license for all deadly weapons? Not even in _crazy_ backward assed, overly restrictive states like England or Japan.
Burroughs
Re:And the sheriff doesn't understand? (Score:4, Insightful)
Burroughs
I dare say if she'd hit him in the book with a frying pan, he'd still be alive to talk about it.
And how many deaths by frying pans are there every year, in say, England?
Re:And the sheriff doesn't understand? (Score:4, Interesting)
Frying pans specifically or just improvised bludgeons in general? I can't imagine too many deaths by frying pan but I do recall reading how the sale of baseball bats go up with every street riot.
Murder rates generally are unchanged or go up with restrictions on gun ownership. I can't imagine death by stupidity would be changed by gun control laws either. This guy was looking to get killed, jumping off of roofs and driving go-carts like mad.
I'm paraphrasing Penn Gillette who said something like passing insane laws to stop the insane from doing insane things is itself insane.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually there are gun licences in the UK.
Re: (Score:2)
What if the gun isn't named Eric?
Getting a license for a shotgun or rifle, then being forced to store it at a location that you're guaranteed _not_ to be able to get it, if it's ever really needed?
I'd rather just own a small machine shop and some odd shaped metal bits. No good options under Brit laws.
Re: (Score:2)
Did you hear that "whoosh" sound? It was GP's point going over your head.
His stated that not all deadly weapons require licenses in the UK, because an everyday object (such as a frying pan) can be a deadly weapon. Also, knives, etc..
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah that must be it. It couldn't possibly be because they're just stupid people willing to risk life and limb for fame. It's not the duty of the education system to teach them not to do obviously stupid things, nor is it the government's job to sanitize the environment for them. The rest of us should not have to live shackled lives to protect the witless from themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If the child is 3 now, they conceived around age 16. Still children. I don't think they can be held 100% responsible for that poor decision.
Re: (Score:3)
Desperate to become famous, most likely due to having few other opportunities, and the product of a society and education system that failed to teach them to know better.
This is America. People literally risk their lives to cross the desert or the ocean and get here so they can enjoy those "few other opportunities". And guess what? Those who come here to chase the dream are not posting Youtube videos from their iPhones and buying $1,000 guns.
The only way society failed those Youtube idiots is by letting people like you establish a culture of non-accountability for personal decisions.
Re: (Score:2)
Would also be interesting to know how they got the gun. Seems like you need a licence to drive a car but apparently not to operate a deadly weapon.
Federal law in the USA requires that a person be older than 18 years to buy a long gun (rifle or shotgun) from a federally licensed dealer and 18 years to *own* a handgun. This means for a 19 year old to own a handgun it must be gifted by a family member or purchased on the private market.
At least 10 states allow for carry of a handgun, openly or concealed, without a license. At least 40 allow for open carry without a license. There are at least 40 states that will issue a permit to carry a concealed wea
Re: (Score:2)
' I just don't understand the younger generation on trying to get their 15 minutes of fame.'
Yeah; it's not like they tried to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel like previous generations attempted.
Re: (Score:2)
You are illustrating your disconnect from the real world clearly. This was in the real world. Idiot.
Re: (Score:2)
19-year-old couple, 3 year old daughter, one in the oven - and you expect responsible behaviour on the internet?
Yes, I quite reasonably expect a young adult couple not to point guns at each other and pull the trigger simply because they had unprotected sex a few years ago.
Re: And the sheriff doesn't understand? (Score:5, Funny)
How very Republican of you to blame the child instead of the gun. If they didn't have the gun, then this would not have happened.
If we didn't have the Internet, this would not have happened.
It's Al Gore's fault.
Re: (Score:2)
If they would have used a .22, (Score:2)
or something bigger than a comic book....
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently they were very scientific about it. He practiced on a thick book without the bullet exiting the other side. Test_run_1 total success, theory tested & proven, move to launch phase for project Shooting Star.
Re: (Score:2)
what kind of
.22? you can see some powerful .22LR going through 2,000 pages of phone book on youtube.
we won't even talk of
.22 magnum or .223
Darwin in action (Score:2)
I hope they didn't breed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Haha oops. A part of me truly did not want to know.
They were on youtube? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
even an ordinary handgun people use for self defense will go through any book. a 9mm para. will make holes in 7 inches of paper, so even two of the 2600 pages of my CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics (2 x 3.1") is useless. Three would suffice, except many 9mm loadings are "hot" +p or +p+ and go through a lot more paper than that.
Re: (Score:2)
Then they had access to DemolitionRanch. They should know how much shit a 50 cal will go through.
Also, they had access to a gun. A quick test would have demonstrated the fatal flaw in their plan. Maybe they only had one book.
Re: (Score:2)
Then they had access to DemolitionRanch. They should know how much shit a 50 cal will go through.
You think they are so dumb for not doing research on Youtube? Or maybe just maybe they took even more precautions than that and did a test run. Emphasis mine:
Soon after the shooting, Perez told a sheriff's deputy that it was Ruiz who had been pushing his idea for the video, which was recorded by one camera on the back of a parked vehicle and another on a ladder, according to the complaint. He had shown her another book that he had shot and the bullet didn't go all the way through, the charging document continued.
So one may presume they not only knew how much shit a 50 cal will go through, but actually tested it and their omission was not accounting for additional variables.
Why you think the situation would be improved by some hillbilly shooting things on YouTube is beyond me.
It's shit like this... (Score:2)
that makes me think that maybe humanity isn't going in the right direction and makes me reconsider if it's really worth saving.
:(
Re: (Score:2)
that makes me think that maybe humanity isn't going in the right direction and makes me reconsider if it's really worth saving.
:(
Are you referring to the act in question, or the large number of posts here which indicate the people commenting may be sociopathic to one degree or another?
This is a sad, tragic event. Yes, it was really stupid... but most people can look back and find at least one breathtakingly stupid thing they've done during their lives. I can certainly think of a couple really dumb things I did while driving, at a younger age.
The Book (Score:2)
He must've been holding the Bible.
Deagle noobs... (Score:2)
Taking ~2,000j to a small rectangular region of your chest(while offering better odds than taking the same amount of energy directly from the bullet) does not sound like a good time. You might just break rib or two; but there's lot of important soft tissue there:
Test fire first, you idiot (Score:2)
First, you use a freaking blank in the gun for something as inconsequential as a Youtube video. This isn't a Mythbusters tv show.
Second, if it were something more important than a Youtube, then you do a TEST fire first.
Third, you still freaking use a blank. There is no media police checking to see if you used a real bullet.
Asshats (Score:2)
That bullet was probably thicker than the fucking book. Not that it would've made them any smarter in my eyes, but did they even try this on a similar sized book to test their stunt? Apparently their family was trying to talk them out of the stunt. I feel really bad for the kid: your mommy is in prison for killing your daddy, but it's ok because it was an accident - yes sometimes it's ok when you kill someone.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Posting to cancel ykwIm
Re: (Score:3)
No, the point of the Darwin Awards is to be morbidly amusing.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty sure I'm not retarded, thanks for asking.
Are you capable of reading replies in a discussion in the proper order, though? Because what you're saying after your insult AGREES WITH ME.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I know you didn't read the article, because if you did you'd know they have the whole thing on video. Is there any better evidence??
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Can't do math (Score:5, Insightful)
"Cars and alcohol", "pointless fights", and "things not to do in flooded quarries" are more common variants than "youtube stunts"; but unless the sheriff's social circle is really small, he probably doesn't even have to imagine; odds are pretty good that someone he went to school with, or was otherwise close enough to have heard about, died while taking really stupid risks for attention. It's not that uncommon.
Re: (Score:2)
you can see that a 50 cal rifle bullet will go through almost 5,000 sheets of paper.
This is why I can't stand it when on TV bullets are stopped just by squatting behind a couch. You really think some foam and fabric will stop bullets?
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
You just need to watch more Quentin Tarantino movies.
Re: (Score:2)
This is why I can't stand it when on TV bullets are stopped just by squatting behind a couch. You really think some foam and fabric will stop bullets?
:-)
No, the bullets are stopped by the gallons of useless flame-retardant chemicals that furniture are doused in. Polybrominated diphenyl ethers bind with foam and creates a kevlar-like polymer.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, according to Hollywood, apparently every window in a house has armor plate below the window sill. They shoot out the window and then duck down below the sill. You'll see bullets flying through the window glass and the walls beside the window, but none penetrate below the window. It's due to the armor plate below the window.
Re: (Score:2)
there are many different kinds of
.50 caliber rounds, usually caliber refers to diameter. The 50 BMG in those videos is much more powerful then the 500 S&W Magnum which is more powerful than the .50 AE, for example. All will go through any book, of course.
the lowly
.22 LR out of a handgun will poke holes in about an inch of paper. Standard 9mm para about 7 inches. Just from that you can tell that any *powerful* handgun cartridge like .44 magnum or whatever will go through a truly *thick* book wit
Re: (Score:2)
Hehehehe, funny!
Re: (Score:2)
After Clinton's assault bullet ban expired, so many more Mexican children are dying.
After Clinton's assault bullet ban expired, he was no longer in a position to take bribes to renew it.
Re: (Score:2)
Tiny orange hand covered in Mexican blood, gripping a
.50 assault bullet...
That's enough slashdot today.
Re: High speed assault bullets... (Score:2)
It is a beautiful thing...
Re: (Score:2)
This is payback for buzzfeed who published a story about linux
Re: (Score:2)
Books? no
Paper? yes
MythBusters - Paper Armor? Really? [youtube.com]