Seeking YouTube Fame, A Teenager Kills Her Boyfriend

Last Monday a 19-year-old woman named Monalisa Perez gave the police a strange reason for why her boyfriend, Pedro Ruiz III, was dead. An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica:The teenager -- who is pregnant with the couple's second child -- now faces second-degree manslaughter charges, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. A local sheriff told the New York Times, " I really have no idea what they were thinking . I just don't understand the younger generation on trying to get their 15 minutes of fame."