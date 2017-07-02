Seeking YouTube Fame, A Teenager Kills Her Boyfriend (arstechnica.com) 107
Last Monday a 19-year-old woman named Monalisa Perez gave the police a strange reason for why her boyfriend, Pedro Ruiz III, was dead. An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: A Minnesota woman has been charged with manslaughter after she shot and killed her boyfriend as part of the pair's attempt to become YouTube celebrities... The two had set up two video cameras to capture Perez firing the gun at Ruiz while he held a book in front of his chest. Ruiz apparently convinced Perez that the book would stop the bullet from a foot away. The gun, a Desert Eagle .50 caliber pistol, was not hindered by the book. Ruiz, who was found with a single gunshot in his chest, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hours before the incident, Perez posted on Twitter, "Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE."
The teenager -- who is pregnant with the couple's second child -- now faces second-degree manslaughter charges, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. A local sheriff told the New York Times, "I really have no idea what they were thinking. I just don't understand the younger generation on trying to get their 15 minutes of fame."
Old news, not for nerds, shit that doesn't matter.
You could have learned that a long time ago by watching Death Wish 3.
It teaches a lesson, Don't test in Production
Doesn't change the fact that their genes get carried on regardless, which is the whole point of calling it the DARWIN Award.
No, the point of the Darwin Awards is to be morbidly amusing.
Posting to cancel ykwIm
Is it possible that she just murdered him, and made up this "it was his idea" story after the fact?
She posted that it was his idea before the shooting, so unless she has a time machine
Why yes, I did read the story. Several brain cells committed suicide after reading something so stupid.
I'm with qbast on this one. I don't know how a couple would pull this off without agreement of some kind. This involved a high level of stupidity.
Indeed. Although if that book had stopped the bullet, fibrillation, broken ribs and as a result, death, would still have been a real possibility.
I was wondering why they didn't do a test run. Then I figured they only had one book.
The story about it I read last week said that he did test it on another book and showed it to her to convince her it was safe.
That's why she's not going to prison. They'll drop charges, or she'll get acquitted. He asked to do the stunt, she said no, and he kept trying until he convinced her it was safe. Stupid? Yes. Manslaughter? No, she only did it after he had convinced her it would be OK.
The key thing here is that if they had done the stunt successfully, everything is legal. This is no different than a circus accident at the knife-throwing event.
And physical reality is utterly merciless.
Managed to reproduce before removing himself from the gene pool, so not sure if this qualifies...
Nominees significantly improve the gene pool by eliminating themselves from the human race in an obviously stupid way.
They are self-selected examples of the dangers inherent in a lack of common sense, and all human races, cultures, and socioeconomic groups are eligible to compete. Actual winners must meet the following criteria:
Reproduction Out of the gene pool: dead or sterile.
Excellence Astounding misapplication of judgment.
Self-Selection Cause one's own demise.
Maturity Capable of sound judgment.
Veracity The event must be true.
They are dead, obvious lack of judgment, did it to themselves, and the event is true. The only question mark is maturity. But the same can be said for most members of Congress and the Senate.
Your genes are in the pool. You aren't.
Narcissism competition for the "Zuckerberg church" (Score:2)
And the sheriff doesn't understand? (Score:5, Insightful)
I just don't understand the younger generation
19-year-old couple, 3 year old daughter, one in the oven - and you expect responsible behaviour on the internet?
It's a tragedy. Desperate to become famous, most likely due to having few other opportunities, and the product of a society and education system that failed to teach them to know better. It's easy to condemn them for being stupid, but it's worth looking at the bigger picture.
Would also be interesting to know how they got the gun. Seems like you need a licence to drive a car but apparently not to operate a deadly weapon.
The argument goes (Score:3)
Desert Eagle is not an inexpensive pistol. About $1350 from a quick google search. Sure you can spend a lot more, but it's hardly a KelTec.
A license for all deadly weapons? Not even in _crazy_ backward assed, overly restrictive states like England or Japan.
Burroughs
Burroughs
I dare say if she'd hit him in the book with a frying pan, he'd still be alive to talk about it.
And how many deaths by frying pans are there every year, in say, England?
Yeah that must be it. It couldn't possibly be because they're just stupid people willing to risk life and limb for fame. It's not the duty of the education system to teach them not to do obviously stupid things, nor is it the government's job to sanitize the environment for them. The rest of us should not have to live shackled lives to protect the witless from themselves.
Desperate to become famous, most likely due to having few other opportunities, and the product of a society and education system that failed to teach them to know better.
This is America. People literally risk their lives to cross the desert or the ocean and get here so they can enjoy those "few other opportunities". And guess what? Those who come here to chase the dream are not posting Youtube videos from their iPhones and buying $1,000 guns.
The only way society failed those Youtube idiots is by letting people like you establish a culture of non-accountability for personal decisions.
' I just don't understand the younger generation on trying to get their 15 minutes of fame.'
Yeah; it's not like they tried to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel like previous generations attempted.
You are illustrating your disconnect from the real world clearly. This was in the real world. Idiot.
How very Republican of you to blame the child instead of the gun. If they didn't have the gun, then this would not have happened.
If we didn't have the Internet, this would not have happened.
It's Al Gore's fault.
If they would have used a .22, (Score:2)
or something bigger than a comic book....
Apparently they were very scientific about it. He practiced on a thick book without the bullet exiting the other side. Test_run_1 total success, theory tested & proven, move to launch phase for project Shooting Star.
what kind of
.22? you can see some powerful .22LR going through 2,000 pages of phone book on youtube.
we won't even talk of
.22 magnum or .223
I know you didn't read the article, because if you did you'd know they have the whole thing on video. Is there any better evidence??
Bang (Score:1)
"Cars and alcohol", "pointless fights", and "things not to do in flooded quarries" are more common variants than "youtube stunts"; but unless the sheriff's social circle is really small, he probably doesn't even have to
Hehehehe, funny!
Darwin in action (Score:2)
I hope they didn't breed.
Haha oops. A part of me truly did not want to know.
They were on youtube? (Score:3)
even an ordinary handgun people use for self defense will go through any book. a 9mm para. will make holes in 7 inches of paper, so even two of the 2600 pages of my CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics (2 x 3.1") is useless. Three would suffice, except many 9mm loadings are "hot" +p or +p+ and go through a lot more paper than that.
It's shit like this... (Score:2)
that makes me think that maybe humanity isn't going in the right direction and makes me reconsider if it's really worth saving.
:(
you can see that a 50 cal rifle bullet will go through almost 5,000 sheets of paper.
This is why I can't stand it when on TV bullets are stopped just by squatting behind a couch. You really think some foam and fabric will stop bullets?
:-)
You just need to watch more Quentin Tarantino movies.
there are many different kinds of
.50 caliber rounds, usually caliber refers to diameter. The 50 BMG in those videos is much more powerful then the 500 S&W Magnum which is more powerful than the .50 AE, for example. All will go through any book, of course.
the lowly
.22 LR out of a handgun will poke holes in about an inch of paper. Standard 9mm para about 7 inches. Just from that you can tell that any *powerful* handgun cartridge like .44 magnum or whatever will go through a truly *thick* book wit
The Book (Score:2)
He must've been holding the Bible.
Deagle noobs... (Score:2)
Taking ~2,000j to a small rectangular region of your chest(while offering better odds than taking the same amount of energy directly from the bullet) does not sound like a good time. You might just break rib or two; but there's lot of important soft tissue there:
Tiny orange hand covered in Mexican blood, gripping a
.50 assault bullet...
That's enough slashdot today.
