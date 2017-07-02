Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Seeking YouTube Fame, A Teenager Kills Her Boyfriend (arstechnica.com) 107

Posted by EditorDavid from the misakes-were-made dept.
Last Monday a 19-year-old woman named Monalisa Perez gave the police a strange reason for why her boyfriend, Pedro Ruiz III, was dead. An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: A Minnesota woman has been charged with manslaughter after she shot and killed her boyfriend as part of the pair's attempt to become YouTube celebrities... The two had set up two video cameras to capture Perez firing the gun at Ruiz while he held a book in front of his chest. Ruiz apparently convinced Perez that the book would stop the bullet from a foot away. The gun, a Desert Eagle .50 caliber pistol, was not hindered by the book. Ruiz, who was found with a single gunshot in his chest, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hours before the incident, Perez posted on Twitter, "Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE."
The teenager -- who is pregnant with the couple's second child -- now faces second-degree manslaughter charges, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. A local sheriff told the New York Times, "I really have no idea what they were thinking. I just don't understand the younger generation on trying to get their 15 minutes of fame."

  • Doesn't belong here (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Stormwatch ( 703920 ) <[moc.liamtoh] [ta] [oarigogirdor]> on Sunday July 02, 2017 @02:37PM (#54730401) Homepage

    Old news, not for nerds, shit that doesn't matter.

  • Simple (Score:3)

    by qbast ( 1265706 ) on Sunday July 02, 2017 @02:38PM (#54730407)
    Stupidity kills.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      And physical reality is utterly merciless.

  • Darwin Award... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Sunday July 02, 2017 @02:39PM (#54730413) Homepage
    They're YouTube famous for all the wrong reasons.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Managed to reproduce before removing himself from the gene pool, so not sure if this qualifies...

      • The rules are clear [darwinawards.com] - you only have to remove yourself from the gene pool (preferably in a funny or ironic way). They say nothing about previous offspring.

        Nominees significantly improve the gene pool by eliminating themselves from the human race in an obviously stupid way.

        They are self-selected examples of the dangers inherent in a lack of common sense, and all human races, cultures, and socioeconomic groups are eligible to compete. Actual winners must meet the following criteria:

        Reproduction Out of the gene pool: dead or sterile.

        Excellence Astounding misapplication of judgment.

        Self-Selection Cause one's own demise.

        Maturity Capable of sound judgment.

        Veracity The event must be true.

        They are dead, obvious lack of judgment, did it to themselves, and the event is true. The only question mark is maturity. But the same can be said for most members of Congress and the Senate.

  • I just don't understand the younger generation

    19-year-old couple, 3 year old daughter, one in the oven - and you expect responsible behaviour on the internet?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's a tragedy. Desperate to become famous, most likely due to having few other opportunities, and the product of a society and education system that failed to teach them to know better. It's easy to condemn them for being stupid, but it's worth looking at the bigger picture.

      Would also be interesting to know how they got the gun. Seems like you need a licence to drive a car but apparently not to operate a deadly weapon.

      • We shouldn't have to label every gun with "this can kill" and every book with "this will not stop a .50 cal. bullet". This has nothing to do with education, but with common sense and the stupidity that the Internet brings out in people. In a "virtual world", they're astounded that there are real-world consequences?
      • that licensing guns is the first step to rounding them all up. Personally, if my gov't gets to the point where they're rounding up small arms I'm not going to be able to do much about it. I wouldn't last 5 minutes against a modern military. Hell, even Isis is being whittled down by the rather tepid force we toss at them (they just lost a couple major sources of income, Mosul).

      • Desert Eagle is not an inexpensive pistol. About $1350 from a quick google search. Sure you can spend a lot more, but it's hardly a KelTec.

        A license for all deadly weapons? Not even in _crazy_ backward assed, overly restrictive states like England or Japan.

        Anybody who can heft a frying pan, owns death.

        Burroughs

        • Anybody who can heft a frying pan, owns death.

          Burroughs

          I dare say if she'd hit him in the book with a frying pan, he'd still be alive to talk about it.

          And how many deaths by frying pans are there every year, in say, England?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by epyT-R ( 613989 )

        Yeah that must be it. It couldn't possibly be because they're just stupid people willing to risk life and limb for fame. It's not the duty of the education system to teach them not to do obviously stupid things, nor is it the government's job to sanitize the environment for them. The rest of us should not have to live shackled lives to protect the witless from themselves.

      • "Few other opportunities" but the CHOSE to have two children by age 19. What a SJW you are...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        Desperate to become famous, most likely due to having few other opportunities, and the product of a society and education system that failed to teach them to know better.

        This is America. People literally risk their lives to cross the desert or the ocean and get here so they can enjoy those "few other opportunities". And guess what? Those who come here to chase the dream are not posting Youtube videos from their iPhones and buying $1,000 guns.

        The only way society failed those Youtube idiots is by letting people like you establish a culture of non-accountability for personal decisions.

    • ' I just don't understand the younger generation on trying to get their 15 minutes of fame.'

      Yeah; it's not like they tried to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel like previous generations attempted.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      You are illustrating your disconnect from the real world clearly. This was in the real world. Idiot.

  • or something bigger than a comic book....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by deesine ( 722173 )

      Apparently they were very scientific about it. He practiced on a thick book without the bullet exiting the other side. Test_run_1 total success, theory tested & proven, move to launch phase for project Shooting Star.

    • what kind of .22? you can see some powerful .22LR going through 2,000 pages of phone book on youtube.

      we won't even talk of .22 magnum or .223

  • Thin the herd.

  • I hope they didn't breed.

  • They were on youtube? (Score:3)

    by rebelwarlock ( 1319465 ) on Sunday July 02, 2017 @03:00PM (#54730533)
    Then they had access to DemolitionRanch. They should know how much shit a 50 cal will go through.

    • even an ordinary handgun people use for self defense will go through any book. a 9mm para. will make holes in 7 inches of paper, so even two of the 2600 pages of my CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics (2 x 3.1") is useless. Three would suffice, except many 9mm loadings are "hot" +p or +p+ and go through a lot more paper than that.

  • that makes me think that maybe humanity isn't going in the right direction and makes me reconsider if it's really worth saving. :(

  • He must've been holding the Bible.

  • This seems like a terrible idea even if books were a great deal more hardback than they actually are: even if the book resists penetration, it doesn't magically annihilate the kinetic energy involved; just spreads it over a somewhat larger area.

    Taking ~2,000j to a small rectangular region of your chest(while offering better odds than taking the same amount of energy directly from the bullet) does not sound like a good time. You might just break rib or two; but there's lot of important soft tissue there:

