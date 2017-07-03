Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Seattle Minimum Wage Study Has Serious Flaws (washingtonpost.com) 454

Posted by EditorDavid from the heading-into-overtime dept.
"Remember the story from last week about how the new Seattle minimum wage law was hurting workers?" writes Slashdot reader PopeRatzo. "Well, it turns out that there are some problems with the study's methodology." The Washington Post reports: First, their data exclude workers at businesses that have more than one location; in other words, while workers at a standalone mom-and-pop restaurant show up in their results, workers at Starbucks and McDonald's don't. Almost 40 percent of workers in Washington state work at multi-location businesses, and since Seattle's minimum wage increase has been larger at large businesses than at small ones -- right now, a worker at a company with more than 500 employees is guaranteed $13.50 an hour, while a worker at a company with fewer than 500 employees is guaranteed only $11 an hour -- these workers' exclusion from the study's results is an especially germane problem (note that low-wage workers in Seattle have had an incentive to switch from small firms to large firms since the minimum wage started rising).

In earlier work, in fact, the University of Washington team's results were different depending on whether these workers were included in their analysis; including them made the effects of the minimum wage look more positive. Second, the University of Washington team does not present enough data for us to assess the validity of its "synthetic control" in Washington -- that is, the set of areas to which they compare the results they observe in Seattle. The Seattle labor market is not necessarily comparable to other labor markets in the state, and given some of the researchers' implausible results, it's hard to believe the comparison group they chose is an appropriate one.
Suggesting Seattle's booming labor market may have skewed the study's results, two nonpartisan economists concluded it "suffers from a number of data and methodological problems that bias the study in the direction of finding job loss, even where there may have been no job loss at all." And the Washington Post also notes the researchers findings are suspiciously "out of step with a large body of research," including another study from U.C. Berkeley researchers [PDF] which determined Seattle's wage increase "is having its intended effect."

  • That's fresh (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 03, 2017 @07:53AM (#54733855)

    >And the Washington Post also notes the researchers findings are suspiciously "out of step with a large body of research

    As in, "the large body of research" where 79% of economists agree that "a minimum wage increases unemployment among young and unskilled workers" [blogspot.de]? This is undergrad economics at any college worth its salt.

    • Blogspot isn't exactly known for it's scientific reputation.

      Maybe try posting a peer reviewed study, not a random blog?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        That reminds me of the people who make the claim that stuff by clinical law professors(legalinsurection for example) on their own sites have no idea on what they're talking about. Nice try on that though, if you clicked the link you would have found that it's a blog written by a professor of economics at Harvard, explaining in very simple econ101 why "raising the minimum wage" like that is bad.

    • That is not a valid counter point (Score:4, Informative)

      by aepervius ( 535155 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @09:47AM (#54734455)
      That is from various polls from non cited source in a text book (" I include a table of propositions to which most economists subscribe, based on various polls of the profession") and limiting the scope of the proposition in the poll on young people is suspicious. What is the overall effect for example is not cited. And frnakly polls are useless they only represent what people EXPECT, they do not represent what study finds.

      Call me crazy but I am untrusting your blogspot source about polls, and expect peer reviewed litterature, just for the reason that at least peer review and publishing allow to uncover the flaw cited in the summary.
    • why not follow that to it's logical conclusion and drop everybody's wages to 1 cent/hr?

      Yeah, I'm being facetious. But it's a core argument made by the other side (raise minimum wage to $200/hr!).

      And yes, those studies are correct. They're correct because you'll see adults competing for jobs that only kids can hold right now. That's because only kids could make that little and survive. It's a minor thing since poor economic conditions forcing adults to take second jobs and increasing workload at scho

  • Investigative study "smells" (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Latent Heat ( 558884 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @07:54AM (#54733867)

    As with code "smells", the response to the Seattle study suffers from study "smells."

    It seems the people want a certain outcome, namely, that increasing the minimum wage puts more money in the pockets of working persons trying to get by. I mean, who can be against that apart from some mean-spirited Conservatives and clueless Libertarians, no?

    But isn't science supposed to be about where the data lead instead about what we want the outcome to be? This study isn't what we want to hear so oh noes, the study has flaws and it doesn't agree with all of those other studies.

    I am sure this study has flaws along with every other data-collection and interpretation effort in the social sciences. My concern is with the confirmation-bias-y tone of the parent post, like the Wild West prospector who sees a few yellow sparkles and starts hopping up in down, "There's goooolllld in them thar heels!"

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by El Cubano ( 631386 )

      It seems the people want a certain outcome, namely, that increasing the minimum wage puts more money in the pockets of working persons trying to get by. I mean, who can be against that apart from some mean-spirited Conservatives and clueless Libertarians, no?

      See, this is what I don't get. I mean, there is absolutely nothing stopping you from opening a burger joint, pizza place, or coffee shop and paying the workers $50/hour if you want. However, if there are people out there willing to work for less than $15/hour, or $13/hour, or $11/hour, or whatever, who are you to tell them that they can't. If there are employers out there who don't think that they can or want to pay a certain amount, who are you to tell them that they must?

      How is it that the argument

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by mspohr ( 589790 )

        So, you are saying that people should be "free" to work for low wages where they can't afford food or shelter?
        "Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose..."

        • Re:Investigative study "smells" (Score:5, Interesting)

          by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @08:41AM (#54734111)

          So, you are saying that people should be "free" to work for low wages where they can't afford food or shelter?

          So, you are saying that people should be "free" to work for the highest wage they can obtain? Perhaps Seattle should introduce a maximum wage bill that caps wages at something reasonable, like $30/hour. I mean, if the government gets to decide what the minimum standard is for someone to live and how much they should be paid, then why not also define, set, and enforce a maximum standard as well?

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by mspohr ( 589790 )

            The discussion is about giving people enough money to afford food and shelter, not limiting their potential earnings.
            However, I could see that this suggestion might be good for corporate executives to limit their pay. Several countries/jurisdictions have actually implemented rules that limit executive pay to some multiple of the lowest wage their company pays. Usually it's a factor of less than 100.

            • Re:Investigative study "smells" (Score:4, Interesting)

              by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @09:39AM (#54734399)

              The discussion is about giving people enough money to afford food and shelter, not limiting their potential earnings. However, I could see that this suggestion might be good for corporate executives to limit their pay. Several countries/jurisdictions have actually implemented rules that limit executive pay to some multiple of the lowest wage their company pays. Usually it's a factor of less than 100.

              You and others may claim that the discussion is about making sure people can afford to live. But more fundamentally, the discussion is about taking away choices from employees, employers, and even customers and other actors in the market. Ultimately, every government regulation is a removal of rights and choices. There are some instances where such removal of rights and choices is clearly in the best interests of one or more groups of market participants. Environmental regulations are a very good example, in particular because of the indirect nature of the associated costs and benefits. But an honest debate cannot be had when there is an unwillingness to have a balanced discussion that considers both sides of the issue.

              Now, don't get me wrong, I am all for local and even state governments deciding on matters like this. I think Seattle's policy is wrong, but their duly elected representatives implemented it, so I am going to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume that they did it because that is what their constituents want.

              The two problems that I have with the whole debate is: 1) proponents always frame it as a "we are here to help" sort of thing, while never willing to acknowledge that their "help" requires that everyone involved give up some of their rights (again, that is a matter for local jurisdictions to decide if that is an equitable exchange, the right of choice of employment for the guarantee of a better wage); and, 2) for some reason lots people seem to think that this is a matter for the federal government when it clearly is not.

              So, to summarize, just be honest about what is actually being taken/given (this isn't a give only arrangement) and don't bring the federal government into it. Then, local governments are free to do as they feel is right in this matter and people who like can move there and work/start businesses and people who don't like it can go work/start businesses elsewhere.

            • Re:Investigative study "smells" (Score:5, Insightful)

              by Terwin ( 412356 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @10:36AM (#54734815)

              The discussion is about giving people enough money to afford food and shelter, not limiting their potential earnings.[...]

              Minimum wage has nothing to do with 'Giving' money(except for campaign contributions).
              Employment is about earning money by exchanging services for compensation, and only makes sense when those services provide more value to the employer than the cost of the compensation.

              Minimum wage is about creating a minimum level of productivity, below which a person becomes unemployable.
              (it also affects a number of union negotiated contracts, and reduces competition, but that is a different argument)

              Minimum wage does nothing for the person who does a great job, who the employer is afraid of losing to the competition.
              Minimum wage makes people who are not able to provide enough added-value unemployable.
              Minimum wage raises the minimum price point of human labor so that automation is more competitive for more jobs.
              Minimum wage also increases the risk to the employer when hiring(they lose more money if the new hire cannot do the job effectively)
              When a given task is only worth a certain amount, anyone hired to do that task must complete it more quickly to be cost-effective when minimum wage goes up.(and if it cannot be done more quickly, then it is just not cost-effective to have it done, eliminating the job entirely)

              The *only* reason minimum wage even sounds like a good idea, is the belief that employers are sitting on huge piles of cash that they *could* give to their employees but choose not to. While this may be true in a few rare cases(see Apple), the vast majority of employers invest in growing their company with every spare nickle they can scrounge.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by kenh ( 9056 )

          So, you are saying that people should be "free" to work for low wages where they can't afford food or shelter?

          So you're saying the only jobs that should exist need to pay well enough that the worker can survive without any for of assistence? Where will a high school graduate go to get their first job? What about summer jobs to pay help pay for college?

          Every job has to pay $15/hr?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mspohr ( 589790 )

            Yes. It's called a living wage.
            And yes, even summer jobs should pay a living wage. (BTW, most minimum wage jobs are held by adults struggling to support their families, not teens on summer break.)

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by msauve ( 701917 )
              One wonders how the early white settlers ever survived their migration to the west. Did the native Americans provide them with "living wage" jobs?

              • One wonders how the early white settlers ever survived their migration to the west.

                Large numbers didn't. Lots of people starved.

          • Where will a high school graduate go to get their first job? What about summer jobs to pay help pay for college?

            Ideally by not taking away someone else's only chance at full-time employment.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        However, if there are people out there willing to work for less than $15/hour, or $13/hour, or $11/hour, or whatever, who are you to tell them that they can't.

        People don't work minimum wage jobs because they want to, they work at them because they are the only jobs available to them (whether due to the skill/ability/hireability of the worker or the availability of jobs in the area). Employers have a monopoly on jobs, so without a minimum wage they employers get to set the "price" of those jobs (where "price" is measured as the difference between what the employee would like to get paid and what the employer will pay).

        Judging by your username, you are most likely not a fan of socialism but rather prefer free market capitalism, however you are espousing capitalistic views that are so radical that the effect might as well be the same as under most Communist governments, and would leave the common worker in abject and permanent poverty.

      • See, this is what I don't get. I mean, there is absolutely nothing stopping you from opening a burger joint, pizza place, or coffee shop and paying the workers $50/hour if you want. However, if there are people out there willing to work for less than $15/hour, or $13/hour, or $11/hour, or whatever, who are you to tell them that they can't. If there are employers out there who don't think that they can or want to pay a certain amount, who are you to tell them that they must?

        Because we created a social safety net for people who do not receive enough income to survive. By paying less than a "living wage", your business is acting as a free rider on that system.

        It's why WalMart's HR offices are full of people ready to assist employees file for food stamps and other support programs. WalMart is very good at externalizing the cost of it's employees to everyone else.

        So yes, we get a say in how little you can pay your employees, because we're the ones who will be paying to support t

    • It works both ways. Those who praised the study last week were merely engaged in confirmation bias. Those who ignore the fact that inflation has outpaced low-end wages for decades, or try to formulate convoluted arguments as to why trying to curb this process is economically harmful, latched onto the original study without considering whether its conclusions were sound.

      Also, your assumption that "social sciences" actually practice science may contribute to your confusion here. Social sciences combine logic,

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pjrc ( 134994 )

      > isn't science supposed to be about where the data lead

      Yes. But which data?

      > instead about what we want the outcome to be?

      If you want the outcome to be a certain way, perhaps you'll discard 40% of the data if you discover that 40% tends to give the outcome you do not want, and the other 60% gives the desired outcome.

      That's what happened in this study. They intentionally filtered away all the big companies who were required to pay $13.50/hour and only looked at employment from small companies requir

  • WaPo gets the Captain Obvious Award (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 03, 2017 @07:59AM (#54733903)

    You have to explain to journalists at the WaPo that "Maybe hurting some hourly workers", and "Some companies maybe cutting hours" meant that it didn't include all businesses such as McDonalds and Starbucks who play by a special and exclusive set of rules. They are part of that "elite" and "special" group and comparing them to smaller mom and pop businesses is like comparing apples and oranges.

    The real story on this should be about how USA Today failed to make the bias known to readers. But then we wouldn't be feeding those snarky know-it-alls at the Washington Post now would we?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And after taking time to read the publication, page 8 on the NBER Working Paper specifically points this bias out pretty clearly and why they did this. This is the root core of MSM's problem as well as lazy people failing to do their own research and read the pub, because you HAVE to these days.

  • Ok: replace "workers" with "local business" or "local business workers"

    Better now?

  • Do Starbucks baristas make $150K/year in San Francisco? Is minimum wage like $70/hour in California? Just curious how we've magically solved the minimum wage problem elsewhere, especially as we hear of all those poor developers practically living in poverty making six figures in the bay area.

    Guess I didn't realize we moved all of the minimum wage jobs in America to Seattle.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kenh ( 9056 )

      San Francisco restaurants are closing due to increased wages for workers. [washingtonexaminer.com] Granted they are lower-reviewed restaurants, but that doesn't lessen the sting for the terminated employee or former employer when their 3/4 star Yelp-rated restaurant closes.
       

  • So reading between the lines, the study's results were largely correct when talking about small businesses, higher minimum wage hurts small business. But it doesn't matter, according to these idiots because McDonalds isn't affected by it as much as true small businesses. Since when are we vouching for McDonalds and Wal-Mart as good corporate citizens?

    You can't lump in McD and Starbucks because even though they do employ minimum wage, they will employ minimum wage regardless of the cost. They are large enough enterprises with high enough profit margins to absorb these costs and in the process drive out any competition from small business, which is exactly what McD and Walmart do when they're coming to a new market anyway, they operate at a loss until all the competition has starved out.

    I'm surprised actually that McD, Starbucks and Walmart don't actively drive minimum wages up just so they can completely drive out every other local business. If I were an 'evil CEO', I'd do that and then when I have 90% of a market, I'd lobby to get it reduced again or even just to get my company excluded.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kenh ( 9056 )

      I doubt the majority of Starbucks, McDonalds, and WalMart employees are paid the minimum wage. In my experience (observational, not personal) they tend to offer better than minimum wage to attract employees that can function at a higher-than-minimum level.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        You're right, they don't pay minimum wage. They usually pay $2-4/hr more then the minimum wage, it's the small business owners like mom n' pop restaurants, gas bars, small hobbyist stores, convenience stores that pay right at the minimum wage because their monthly profits are just enough for the owner to make ends meet if they're lucky(and providing they're not the ones who are there for 15hrs/day anyway). Strange thing though, every time these bumps in the min. wage happen those big name stores also stop

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      I'm surprised actually that McD, Starbucks and Walmart don't actively drive minimum wages up just so they can completely drive out every other local business. If I were an 'evil CEO', I'd do that and then when I have 90% of a market, I'd lobby to get it reduced again or even just to get my company excluded.

      Because it's easier and more efficient to kill local businesses by simply leveraging your size to charge less, even to the point where your store is losing money since you can afford losses at one store when you have hundred of other stores. Then, once local competition has been driven out, you raise prices. If you want to kill a business you go after their customers, not their employees. Plus, this way you don't have to deal with the mess of raising, then trying to lower the minimum wage (good luck gett

    • So reading between the lines, the study's results were largely correct when talking about small businesses, higher minimum wage hurts small business.

      Nope. You're ignoring the effect of the different minimum wage for "mom and pop" businesses and larger businesses.

      Pretend you're going work at a cheap restaurant. Your choice is $13/hr at a restaurant with one location, or $15/hr at a restaurant with multiple locations. You'd tend to choose the latter option, right?

      It turns out, so would a lot of other people. So now the small business is dealing with a crappier, less-productive pool of workers because all the "good" ones are working for the large compa

  • Pick the Study your bias preferres (Score:3)

    by Danathar ( 267989 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @08:26AM (#54734045) Journal
    It's what everybody does lately. If you like the minimum wage you'll find a way to trash the original analysis. If you agree that the wage increase depresses hours, jobs and overall pay then you will dismiss any criticism of the original report. In the end, what matters is what employers actually do. The workers will speak up on their own if it's bad or good. Spin or bias is not going to convince people that their paystub says something different than it actually is (and that it's gone up or down as a result of the new policy)
    • This is only one of many studies done. It hit headlines because it's conflicting results are good clickbait. If the only employees used as data in this study don't even make the new minimum wage then how can the study be relevant? Here try this one. http://irle.berkeley.edu/files... [berkeley.edu] There are more studies like this that include all minimum wage earners not just the ones that don't get the increase.

  • Wow (Score:2)

    by kenh ( 9056 )

    First off, if we accept the premise that workers escaped low-wage employers and migrated to larger employers, are we to believe that this was never the case before, that larger employers didn't always offer better pay and benefits packages than smaller employers?

    Second, we are expected to believe that increasing the cost of labor in no way encouraged employers to reconsider and possibly cut back on the number of workers they hire and the number of hours they work? A slightly higher wage coupled with fewer h

    • Restaurants are probably the worst kinds of businesses there are. Unless your a franchise like McDonalds or Starbucks, your margins are obscenely low. True, by stiffing your employees you can find a bit of extra profit, but all.in all, anyone opening a restaurant thinking they are going to reap some grand reward is out of their mins. If the only way you can make a profit is by screwing over your employees, then I'd say the business mod is fucked.

      And it is, high turnover is one of the biggest issues the rest

  • Maybe even worse than study suggests? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by malx ( 7723 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @10:21AM (#54734705)

    a worker at a company with more than 500 employees is guaranteed $13.50 an hour, while a worker at a company with fewer than 500 employees is guaranteed only $11 an hour -- these workers' exclusion from the study's results is an especially germane problem (note that low-wage workers in Seattle have had an incentive to switch from small firms to large firms since the minimum wage started rising).

    Hold up a minute. If the smaller business is allowed to employ people at a lower minimum wage than the larger business (and remembering here we're talking in both cases about a wage above the unregulated market wage for that job) then the smaller business has gained a competitive advantage relative to the larger business, compared with the prior situation.

    So you'd expect the larger businesses to be contracting, and the smaller businesses to be expanding.

    If the study shows that the smaller businesses are actually contracting, that means the damage in absolute terms to those businesses is greater than the benefit from being able to steal a march on their larger competitors. But that doesn't mean they aren't winning some trade away from the larger businesses, just that it's not enough to fully cancel out the damaging effect.

    Not covering the larger businesses is a limitation of the study. But far from proving - or even suggesting - that they've expanded by an equal or greater degree to the contraction by SMEs, actually we can guess that the contraction there is EVEN WORSE. (Note here that we're talking about contraction in employment: it's possible the larger corps limited the damage to their profits by contracting employment even more sharply, e.g. the robo-servers we see taking orders in McDonalds).

    Bottom-line: OK, that study had limitations. What study doesn't? But don't be too quick to say that implies the opposite of the study's conclusions: it might be even worse than you think.

    • So you'd expect the larger businesses to be contracting, and the smaller businesses to be expanding.

      The labor pool contains more than idiots.

      If you can make $13.50/hr or $11/hr doing essentially the same work, you're going to take the $13.50/hr job. Which means the quality of the labor left over for the $11/hr job is lower - they're the people who couldn't get the $13.50/hr job. Which means you're going to get the costs that come with a lower quality labor pool, such as reduced productivity and higher turnover.

