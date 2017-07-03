Seattle Minimum Wage Study Has Serious Flaws (washingtonpost.com) 36
"Remember the story from last week about how the new Seattle minimum wage law was hurting workers?" writes Slashdot reader PopeRatzo. "Well, it turns out that there are some problems with the study's methodology." The Washington Post reports: First, their data exclude workers at businesses that have more than one location; in other words, while workers at a standalone mom-and-pop restaurant show up in their results, workers at Starbucks and McDonald's don't. Almost 40 percent of workers in Washington state work at multi-location businesses, and since Seattle's minimum wage increase has been larger at large businesses than at small ones -- right now, a worker at a company with more than 500 employees is guaranteed $13.50 an hour, while a worker at a company with fewer than 500 employees is guaranteed only $11 an hour -- these workers' exclusion from the study's results is an especially germane problem (note that low-wage workers in Seattle have had an incentive to switch from small firms to large firms since the minimum wage started rising).
In earlier work, in fact, the University of Washington team's results were different depending on whether these workers were included in their analysis; including them made the effects of the minimum wage look more positive. Second, the University of Washington team does not present enough data for us to assess the validity of its "synthetic control" in Washington -- that is, the set of areas to which they compare the results they observe in Seattle. The Seattle labor market is not necessarily comparable to other labor markets in the state, and given some of the researchers' implausible results, it's hard to believe the comparison group they chose is an appropriate one.
Suggesting Seattle's booming labor market may have skewed the study's results, two nonpartisan economists concluded it "suffers from a number of data and methodological problems that bias the study in the direction of finding job loss, even where there may have been no job loss at all." And the Washington Post also notes the researchers findings are suspiciously "out of step with a large body of research," including another study from U.C. Berkeley researchers [PDF] which determined Seattle's wage increase "is having its intended effect."
In earlier work, in fact, the University of Washington team's results were different depending on whether these workers were included in their analysis; including them made the effects of the minimum wage look more positive. Second, the University of Washington team does not present enough data for us to assess the validity of its "synthetic control" in Washington -- that is, the set of areas to which they compare the results they observe in Seattle. The Seattle labor market is not necessarily comparable to other labor markets in the state, and given some of the researchers' implausible results, it's hard to believe the comparison group they chose is an appropriate one.
Suggesting Seattle's booming labor market may have skewed the study's results, two nonpartisan economists concluded it "suffers from a number of data and methodological problems that bias the study in the direction of finding job loss, even where there may have been no job loss at all." And the Washington Post also notes the researchers findings are suspiciously "out of step with a large body of research," including another study from U.C. Berkeley researchers [PDF] which determined Seattle's wage increase "is having its intended effect."
yet it still makes sense (Score:2, Insightful)
Even if the study has flaws, it makes sense in economic theory. In the labor market, workers provide the supply and businesses provide the demand. Imposing a minimum wage that's greater than what results from an efficient market should result in higher pay but fewer workers. This is taught in introductory economics courses and makes intuitive sense that increasing the cost of labor will result in fewer people being employed. Just because a study is flawed doesn't mean the conclusions are incorrect.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
You misunderstand what a free market is.
Free market means that governments or regulatory bodies cannot set the PRICE of goods and services. There's nothing wrong in setting minimum acceptable standards.
Ex: Sure.. mandate $150/Hr. then businesses can choose to either sell at existing price+$150, get rid or replace some employees and sell at same price.
Get it? the final PRICE is what's free to be decided by businesses.
Minimum wage and free markets can co-exist. Imagine if businesses said "Hurr-durr how dare g
That's fresh (Score:2, Insightful)
>And the Washington Post also notes the researchers findings are suspiciously "out of step with a large body of research
As in, "the large body of research" where 79% of economists agree that "a minimum wage increases unemployment among young and unskilled workers" [blogspot.de]? This is undergrad economics at any college worth its salt.
Re: (Score:2)
Blogspot isn't exactly known for it's scientific reputation.
Maybe try posting a peer reviewed study, not a random blog?
Investigative study "smells" (Score:3)
As with code "smells", the response to the Seattle study suffers from study "smells."
It seems the people want a certain outcome, namely, that increasing the minimum wage puts more money in the pockets of working persons trying to get by. I mean, who can be against that apart from some mean-spirited Conservatives and clueless Libertarians, no?
But isn't science supposed to be about where the data lead instead about what we want the outcome to be? This study isn't what we want to hear so oh noes, the study has flaws and it doesn't agree with all of those other studies.
I am sure this study has flaws along with every other data-collection and interpretation effort in the social sciences. My concern is with the confirmation-bias-y tone of the parent post, like the Wild West prospector who sees a few yellow sparkles and starts hopping up in down, "There's goooolllld in them thar heels!"
Re: (Score:3)
It seems the people want a certain outcome, namely, that increasing the minimum wage puts more money in the pockets of working persons trying to get by. I mean, who can be against that apart from some mean-spirited Conservatives and clueless Libertarians, no?
See, this is what I don't get. I mean, there is absolutely nothing stopping you from opening a burger joint, pizza place, or coffee shop and paying the workers $50/hour if you want. However, if there are people out there willing to work for less than $15/hour, or $13/hour, or $11/hour, or whatever, who are you to tell them that they can't. If there are employers out there who don't think that they can or want to pay a certain amount, who are you to tell them that they must?
How is it that the argument
So the bigger the min wage, the better. (Score:1)
If it's better when you include min wage at $13 than if you just have min wage at $11, that proves that the $13 min wage is better than $11 for the health of the economy. Maybe they need to make the min wage $13 for small businesses and $15 for large businesses, so they can see if $15 is better still. And if it is, move them both up until it looks like there's no difference in outcomes. Then you'll know the best level to have the min wage at, right?
Since large businesses have more reason to avoid taxes via
PopeRatzo is a communist (Score:1)
And he should be dropped out of a helicopter.
Looks like there are a lot more of them in the comment section. This should result in a major boom in helicopter fuel companies.