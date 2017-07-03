Microsoft Is Laying off 'Thousands' of Staff in a Major Global Sales Reorganization (techcrunch.com) 33
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft is poised to layoff thousands of employees worldwide in a move to reorganize its salesforce. A source with knowledge of the planned downsizing told TechCrunch that the U.S. firm would lay off "thousands" of staff across the world. The restructuring is set to include an organizational merger that involves its enterprise customer unit and one or more of its SME-focused divisions. The changes are set to be announced this coming week, we understand. Microsoft declined to comment. Earlier this weekend, the Puget Sound Business Journal, Bloomberg and The Seattle Times all reported 'major' layoffs related to a move to increase the emphasis on cloud services within Microsoft's sales teams worldwide. Bloomberg said the redundancies would be "some of the most significant in the sales force in years."
Sure, OSX does all that too, but then I'd have to pay twice as much for half the performance because of the Apple hardware.
I don't know what you're going on about. On a like for like comparison as much as possible, Apple laptops cost about the same or even less than their competition, over the past 8 years when I've bought laptops. Now, you can rightfully argue that the laptop you are happy with costs less than Apple, but if you're needing Apple hardware specs or better, you're not looking any cheaper as far as laptops go. I wish I could say the same about their desktops, hopefully they'll get it right with the desktop (mac pr
Well, the one thing I do that I currently cannot really do on Linux or virtualized Windows is gaming. I hope that VM Vulcan-passthrough will work reasonably before Win7 goes out of maintenance. If not, I will go for one gaming PC with nothing else on it, no email, no browsing (except game-related) and a Linux box for everything else. I already do something similar with customer laptops, just need to get a 4-way KVM switch and that is it.
Come on. Surely they won't get rid of both of them.
Indeed. Get a huge bonus for selling the silverware and then get out with a golden parachute. They are a force of destruction, nothing else.
Indeed. I know of at least one large company (~50k employees) that will go all web-terminal before Win7 goes out of support. They looked at Win10 and decided that there was no way they would move to a platform with an ever-changing UI. Of course, all their internal stuff is already all web-apps, they just need to replace MS office with something web-based. But this is a good thing as the MS monopoly has done a huge disservice to the world.
they just need to replace MS office with something web-based
They could use something like rollApp [rollapp.com], but there's the pesky problem of Outlook, which still lacks an open-source equivalent that duplicates most of its functionality. I would say Outlook is the very last strangle-hold Microsoft has on the corporate market. Every other one of its platforms (the rest of Office, SCCM, Server/Active Directory) contains more than adequate FOSS replacements.
The problem is a salesperson needs to do at least 2 things
1) Sale the product
2) Prove the sale would not have happened without them
And this does not even address the quotas and goals that companies set (then change if the goal is obtained.)
Something ain't right..... mass layoffs in sales?
Yes, it's awful. "Microsoft", "salesforce" and "layoffs" in the same sentence! I never thought I'd see the day, you should see my tears. I'm starting a collection to support those poor guys until they can land a job in some Indian "Windows" support call centre..
... as soon as they do not think they need you anymore. I find it really hard to feel any kind of compassion for those that will get hit.
Hey Microsoft, instead of reorganizing your sales force, try stop sucking.