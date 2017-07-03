Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Businesses The Almighty Buck IT

Microsoft Is Laying off 'Thousands' of Staff in a Major Global Sales Reorganization (techcrunch.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the more-job-cuts dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft is poised to layoff thousands of employees worldwide in a move to reorganize its salesforce. A source with knowledge of the planned downsizing told TechCrunch that the U.S. firm would lay off "thousands" of staff across the world. The restructuring is set to include an organizational merger that involves its enterprise customer unit and one or more of its SME-focused divisions. The changes are set to be announced this coming week, we understand. Microsoft declined to comment. Earlier this weekend, the Puget Sound Business Journal, Bloomberg and The Seattle Times all reported 'major' layoffs related to a move to increase the emphasis on cloud services within Microsoft's sales teams worldwide. Bloomberg said the redundancies would be "some of the most significant in the sales force in years."

Microsoft Is Laying off 'Thousands' of Staff in a Major Global Sales Reorganization More | Reply

Microsoft Is Laying off 'Thousands' of Staff in a Major Global Sales Reorganization

Comments Filter:
  • Guessing they're sacking the rest of their QA staff, since Windows 10 is clearly coming along so nicely. /snark

    • Guessing they're sacking the rest of their QA staff

      Come on. Surely they won't get rid of both of them.

  • Something ain't right. Yeah, you fire folks from time to time. Maybe even whole teams. But mass layoffs in sales? And at a time when Chromebooks and Tablets are threatening market share?

    • Something ain't right..... mass layoffs in sales?

      Yes, it's awful. "Microsoft", "salesforce" and "layoffs" in the same sentence! I never thought I'd see the day, you should see my tears. I'm starting a collection to support those poor guys until they can land a job in some Indian "Windows" support call centre..

  • ... as soon as they do not think they need you anymore. I find it really hard to feel any kind of compassion for those that will get hit.

  • Microsoft reorganizes some parts of the company every year at this time. July 1st is the start of their fiscal year.

  • Hey Microsoft, instead of reorganizing your sales force, try stop sucking.

Slashdot Top Deals

The nation that controls magnetism controls the universe. -- Chester Gould/Dick Tracy

Close