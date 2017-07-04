Intel To Cut IoT Jobs (electronicsweekly.com) 9
An anonymous reader shares a report: Intel is laying off people in its IoT group following its recent cuts to three of its IoT products -- the Joule, Edison and Galileo boards. 97 jobs are to be lost in Santa Clara and up to 40 more in Leixlip, Ireland. IoT accounts for less than 5% of Intel's sales.
...the IoT bubble exploded before being fully inflated ?
More like Intel was playing too much catchup to ARM, AVR, ESP8266, MIPS, PPC and the other embedded chipsets.
Turns out "But it's x86!" isn't as much of a selling point as they thought it was.
Intel never had the right product focus for these IoT devices. Overall cost was too high for hobbyists, and the main product differentiation was basically "we're Intel instruction set compatible" in an age where others are offering JavaScript compatibility. I'm afraid as long as Intel makes their architecture out to be their main selling point they're going to be out of tune with these emerging markets. Same reason they missed the phone and tablet market, in my opinion.
Promoting hopelessly overpriced boards in an area where x86 has no benefit in addition to having insufficient documentation wasn't the gamechanger they expected! If only someone knew why. -_-