Data Glitch Sets Tech Company Stock Prices At $123.47 (theverge.com) 16
For one moment on Monday evening, the prices of several stocks on Nasdaq -- including those of Amazon, Apple, eBay, Google, and Microsoft -- were all priced exactly the same, $123.47. From a report: In a statement obtained by the Financial Times, Nasdaq said the culprit was "improper use of test data" that was picked up by third party financial data providers. The exchange said it was "working with third party vendors to resolve this matter." The issue was replicated across major financial websites, including Bloomberg, Google Finance, and Yahoo Finance, and it's not known when it all started.
So all of the automatic buy/sell triggers realized this and no one dumped their stocks in a firesale, right?
To sell, you need a buyer. If the stock is usually rolling around the 10 dollars mark, you will not find any idiot buying at 123,47. Likewise if it's at around 500 bucks you won't find anyone selling.
So unless a stock was close to this price, I doubt that any buy/sell orders could be filled.
True, but OP was talking about automated algorithms. Wouldn't have been the first time that stop loss orders cascaded into a flash crash.
So a few HFTs get hosed?
I fail to see the problem. Maybe that way they get to feel what they usually do with the rest of the world.
