Amazon and eBay Images Broken By Photobucket's 'Ransom Demand' (bbc.com) 209
An anonymous reader shares a report: Thousands of images promoting goods sold on Amazon and other shopping sites have been removed after a photo-sharing service changed its terms. Ebay and Etsy have also been affected, in addition to many forums and blogs. The problem has been caused by Photobucket introducing a charge for allowing images hosted on its platform to be embedded into third-party sites. The company caught many of its members unaware with the change, prompting some to accuse it of holding them to ransom. Denver-based Photobucket is now seeking a $399 annual fee from those who wish to continue using it for "third-party hosting" and is facing a social media backlash as a consequence.
Why the fuck would you use a third-party service to host your products/auctions images instead of using Amazon or eBay?
Re:idiots
Because if you sell a lot of items on a number of different platforms it makes more sense to upload the images once and then link to them from the various platforms.
Re:idiots
But that costs money
Well, I bet it doesn't cost $400 a year!
Sure, but it costs more than $0/year, which is how much Photobucket cost before they imposted this fee.
But that costs money
I spend $180 per year for my hosting provider and another $20 per year to store backups on AWS and Rackspace.
Either you're using the hosting for a heck of a lot more than hosting images or you're an idiot for overpaying by a factor of 10. My guess is the latter.
I pay $15 per month for a Virtual Private Server (VPS) at DreamHost [dreamhost.com] to host a dozen websites. If you know where I can host a dozen websites for $1.50 per month, let me know.
If you have only static content, then GitHub is a really awesome solution.
I thought GitHub required that your static content be under a license for free cultural works. I know any GitHub user is allowed to fork your repository.
Wow, that's an evening out for my wife and I.
That last time I spent more than my food budget was when I had a $100 steak in Las Vegas a few years ago.
Was it worth it?
A $100 steak that melts like butter in your mouth? Absolutely.
Re:
What steak?
https://www.craftsteaklasvegas.com/ [craftsteaklasvegas.com]
Re:
If you paid $100 for a steak you got ripped off. I can tell because clearly the GM borrowed the suit he wears on the photo and the chef looks like an aspie who's playing pocket pool. Those people can't deliver a good $100 steak.
https://www.craftsteaklasvegas... [craftsteaklasvegas.com]
Re: idiots
Hard, eh what?
Yes it is. Hard. Expensive. I assume by upload you didn't mean "post to an image sharing site which includes a lovely little link to help embedding".
Repeat after me: "There are a billion computers in the world. I am on Slashdot. I am not a normal computer user".
Since when does anyone need a domain to host content?
Since websites hosted with an IP address became assumed to be spam.
Re:
Because if you sell a lot of items on a number of different platforms it makes more sense to upload the images once and then link to them from the various platforms.
Sounds like it makes more sense to learn the APIs.
Re:idiots
Re:idiots
Ahh, but greed
Greed isn't the answer. Simplicity is. There are few paid services quite as simple as uploading something to photobucket and posting a link elsewhere.
There are a gajillion free photo hosting sites, with many varied feature combinations. If you add in inexpensive, there are many more.
Yeah. But it's Google. So fuck those clowns.
As shown in this example, it makes even less sense because not only are you depending on Amazon and/or eBay, you're also depending on Photobucket. And since Amazon and eBay can host your images for you, that's just laziness and a bad decision to upload your photos to a third-party website.
Re:idiots
Because back in the day Ebay at least didn't offer photo hosting. My sister has been selling things on Ebay since the 90s and she hosts her images on my server for the simple reason that it's the way she's always done it and it works well. Now on top of that she has an independent site hosted on my server that also sells the same items and reuses the same image links.
I imagine a lot of Photobucket users started off doing it a few images at a time when they first started and now it's a matter of process inertia and a large number of images that would have to be moved. People aren't necessarily idiots for doing it, they do what works simply for them with their limited experience.
I stand corrected. I just recall she had a valid reason for hosting the images on my server, which Ebay charging to do it would be.
Re: idiots
No it's not. This is a site for technical people. There's no need for every site online to be 'accessible' to the lowest common denominator. Should ESPN or buzzfeed (eew) cater to us?
Re: idiots
It is expected that the Slashdot reader will have a baseline understanding in a wide array of technological subjects, and that a subset will be recognized experts among their peers, with regards to those same subjects.
Example: I expect you to have a fundamental understanding of email, the protocols, the verbiage, and the process. I expect you to know the difference between IMAP & POP3, and even how packets are transferred. I expect you to understand SPF and at least the mechanics of signing and encrypti
Seconded.
Books could be written about all I don't know about sports. Grown men fighting over a ball is just disgraceful. I actively avoid buying anything using the word "sport", whether it being sneakers, cars or deodorants.
I've never even set my foot in a racket.
Introduce the youth to liquor before sports claims them.
and when whatever they try fails BLAME SOMEONE ELSE for their lack of understanding.
It's not that bad. In fact, it's downright presidential.
and when whatever they try fails BLAME SOMEONE ELSE for their lack of understanding.
It's not that bad. In fact, it's downright presidential.
Or presidential wanna-be.
Trump supporters really have the biggest brains I tell you, they did a study
They actually did a study a while ago and found out that conservative people are more capable at making decisions. That's why more things happen per week with Trump than during the entire Obama administration, who was petrified in doubt and insecurity.
No offense, but expecting mobile users to download several 5MB images to determine whether to buy your trinkets is crazy. Anything larger than 200k is ridiculously large in this day and age.
my picture of a Norton Antivirus Basic box
Wait, is it some kind of art trend that I'm not aware of, or are people really buying that to install on their computers?
The moral of the story:
'The Cloud'
Every time I hear or see someone talk about 'The Cloud', I make certain to remind them (or explain to them) that 'The Cloud' is literally nothing more than someone else's computer.
By putting your stuff (whatever it is) on 'someone else's computer' you are trusting that, they will respect your privacy, not mess with or copy your data, and when they eventually lose interest in keeping your data for you (and they will, someday) that they give you the warning and opportunity to get your data back before they turn off their computer.
It's a little bit more than just "someone else's computer", it's "someone else's computer, and I don't know which one".
Re: 'The Cloud'
Unfortunately that other computer has a much easier to use interface than mine. Probably more redundancy than mine. They have a cool website where I can access data from anywhere... unlike mine.
It's not just someone else's computer. It's the computer belonging to someone who is far better at working with computers than I am.
/idiot user mode.
Okay so I run Owncloud / Seafile on mine on a zfs zpool with an offsite backup. But I'm not going to pretend that it didn't take me a long time and a lot of learning to get to that point.
My girlfriend on the otherhand just booted up Windows 10 and dragged some files into the folder called Onedrive. Those "other people's computers" sure sound tempting.
...and then you look stupid when that person points out an example where the machines in "the cloud" are owned by the organization using them.
The actual meaning of "the cloud" is the part of the network diagram whose specific location and provenance are not important to the service being described, and which was literally down as a cloud with no details.
Your daily reminder of the risks of 'Teh Cloud...'
I believe eBay now self-hosts the images that show in the image side, but allow linking to external images in the listing itself. (So you have to post an image on eBay's system in order for the listing to have an image where people expect it).
And hotlinking of other people's images isn't an uncommon thing. I've seen many
Re:Your daily reminder of the risks of 'Teh Cloud.
You don't have any idea what "no free lunch" means, do you?
Somebody, somewhere always has to pay for that "free lunch". The person eating it may not have to pay (be it money, time, effort, whatever), but someone always has to.
Too much. $10 a month- folks would have paid
But $399 a year, someone will just develop a new technique.
However, Amazon should provide free cloud hosting for any image being hosted to one of it's sites.
Re:Too much. $10 a month- folks would have paid
OK
Bull, if you have an e-commerce site making even $1,000 a day, it's not worth the downtime to switch.
Now, you may wanna switch because you cannot afford the downtime if they raise prices again and you don't notice, but the $280/yr savings, while real, aren't worth fucking up a well-oiled machine.
Re: (Score:2)
Should those other sales sites provide image storage and make that available to other sales sites not associated with them?
Should any of these sites provide image storage to all 3rd party sites for free?
"its on the interwebz, it should be FREE! cuz data WANTS to be FREE!"
Can't Blame Them
Re:Can't Blame Them
Sure they do - they could set it so, say, a random 10% of the linked images are displayed as ads instead. A page (or image) reload would then still have a 90% chance of showing the desired image. Win-win, except for the sites on which the ads might appear. They may not like non-remunerative ads appearing on their site, but that provides incentive for them to provide their own image hosting.
Re:
Or perhaps images uploaded get increased by X/Y pixels which are filled with an ad. Really isn't that hard to accomplish.
Re: (Score:2)
About the same as those using TV, radio, magazines, newspapers, and billboards. IOW, quite well.
Re: (Score:2)
Or they could just suddenly introduce a huge fee. I mean the end-user backlash and the mass exodus would be the same.
Believe it or Not
Just put an ad in the image
If Ebay or Etsy have an issue with that, they can easily prevent embedded images from Photobucket in posts on their site and force their users to utilize another service.
Re:
It wasn't free. There was a free option, but most people I know were already paying. They just weren't paying $400.
Re: (Score:2)
Your argument is comparing is apples to oranges. They ended free service. You are free to pay a lawyer to try getting free service back, good luck with that.
Re:Can't Blame Them
I have no quams about a fee being charged, but proper notice time/method is reuqired so people can change without being in a panic.
People were uploading images:
I don't have a dog in this hunt, but I can't see that Photobucket did anything wrong or that they have any moral or ethical obligation to allow people to keep using them in a way they never intended. Do you think for a second that if people had been using Facebook as a CDN that Facebook would hesitate to nip that in the bud? And would you blame them? If people were misusing your service in a way you never advertised, would you feel obligated to support that for "proper notice time"? (Rhetorical question: you wouldn't.)
Re:Can't Blame Them
I'll counter with:
“But the plans were on display”
“On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them.”
“That’s the display department.”
“With a flashlight.”
“Ah, well, the lights had probably gone.”
“So had the stairs.”
“But look, you found the notice, didn’t you?”
“Yes,” said Arthur, “yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying ‘Beware of the Leopard.”
This.
Its a classic case of a bait and switch. However the users have no recourse unless Photobucket uses their images without their consent.
Whilst Photobucket are legally and ethically correct (and it's important to remember the difference between ethics and morals, you can be ethical and still be a complete arse-wipe) we're about to see the true power of the internet at work here, the ability to route around damage.
Damage is effectively what this move is, its a form of poorly thought out extortion. Thousan
Re: (Score:2)
Many people I know were paying Photobucket. The changes affect them as well, so its not just the free service, its also those that weren't paying 'enough'. Also, not explicitly allowing hotlinking in the T&Cs is a red herring - they provided a photo storage service that provided a URL for each image. I think any normal person would construe that as allowing hotlinking.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, actually it isn't hard to blame them.
First, it's a PHOTO SHARING site. So what precisely were people doing? Using it to host images.
Second, it ran for years (a decade?) hosting images FOR FREE.
Third, IIRC you have to provide an email to have an account, there is ZERO reason they couldn't send out ample, repeated warnings to people MONTHS in advance.
To all, there are a TON of other photosharing sites like imageshack, imgur, etc. Abandon shitty photobucket and their $ demand.
It's not just the people using PB for commercial purposes though. Several friends of mine have been hit with $400 ransom demands for their hobby photos. Most of them used PB to host photos they'd share on various forums.
Going from 'free' to $400/yr is absurd, so yes, I blame them.
I never used PB myself. NoScript shows PB tries to load scripts from something like 100 different domains, that was reason enough to avoid them. I pay $25/yr to host a website with more space for photos than I can fill in a decade,
Re: (Score:2)
"pay us a ridiculous amount of money, or spend a whole lot of time replicating the system you used to have with another service". Sound familiar? It's the ransomware MO.
Re:
Re:
The point wasn't that it was free before - most folk that I know were already paying, but they were paying a lot less than 400 bucks. The free service was limited, so if you used it a lot you tended to upgrade to a non-free account. That was their business model. The same business model as many free 'cloud' services - the limited free account to attract customers. (I'm talking about non-commercial users here though - people who post on canoeing or wargaming or other forums).
Personally, I think if they'd go
It's easy to blame Photobucket here because they jumped in with a pants-on-head retarded $399 price tag for this. They don't *really* want people paying that price, they want an excuse to cut Ebay and Amazon traffic off completely so they slapped a way too high price tag on it in anticipation that everyone would throw their hands up and accept the coming cutoff without a fight, and instead they have a brewing shit show on their hands.
What they should have done was realize that yes indeed the battle was los
Re:
Photobucket seems...
...to think it's the only game in town. Huh.
Eh
I don't have many issues with someone charging for what has effectively been free hosting. However, the last time I was there Photobucket looked like a giant clusterfuck. 'You need to enable javascript to view the image even though it's already been loaded in the background and we're just not showing it', etc.
If photobucket tries anything too extreme to make money, they're going to be dumped in favor of literally any other service that isn't completely awful.
Dumb Move Photobucket
Good bye Photobucket
It was fun while you lasted. Too bad you now want money, but luckily, you have inspired many copycats.
NEXT!
`Well, this sucks...
Solution
Its not so easy if you've been posting on a hobby forum for years. A couple of forums I am on now look pretty sparse if you browse back through previous posts. The canoeing forum in particular, since people post logs of trips which are very useful if you plan to canoe there yourself.
Can someone explain?
I am not an "internet entrepreneur", but from the outside this appears like a suicidal business plan. Was this the plan from the beginning? Get everybody "hooked" with "free" hosting and then, when it was embedded everywhere, try to extort an arm and a leg? Or did they try it as it was, then finally panic as they started to run out of VC, and this is their reaction? Or are they doing this to cause a problem, wait for the obvious and inevitable backlash, then are going to come back in a week and say "we hea
Re:
Agreed. At $400 its suicide. Almost everyone I know has already sourced other providers. Plus they will never forget that Photobucket has killed all the images in their old forum posts.
I think even if they backed down now they have killed any good will.
There is no cloud
There is no cloud -- it's just someone else's computer
But I run my own cloud, how is that someone else's?
Om hare ommmm
He'll make them serve your pictures and pay for them too!
Sad!
Yip. I've noticed this too, although more around conspiracy theories. Its now impossible to tell whether a conspiracy theory post is genuine or satire.
e.g. Flickr only costs 25 bucks a year for unlimited storage
I'm not sure if Flickr is a relevant example. When I used them (admittedly many years ago), their ToS had specific rules for linking to images hosted on the site. For example the image was required to be a direct link to Flickr, which you couldn't do on ebay/amazon. Even without that, there is an extremely large difference in expectations between free and $25/year.
anticompetitive behavior
... do you even know what that means?
There used to be paid service tiers with prices substantially less than $400 per year. Part of the complaint is about the abrupt loss of these tiers.