Amazon and eBay Images Broken By Photobucket's 'Ransom Demand' (bbc.com) 53

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: Thousands of images promoting goods sold on Amazon and other shopping sites have been removed after a photo-sharing service changed its terms. Ebay and Etsy have also been affected, in addition to many forums and blogs. The problem has been caused by Photobucket introducing a charge for allowing images hosted on its platform to be embedded into third-party sites. The company caught many of its members unaware with the change, prompting some to accuse it of holding them to ransom. Denver-based Photobucket is now seeking a $399 annual fee from those who wish to continue using it for "third-party hosting" and is facing a social media backlash as a consequence.

  • idiots (Score:4, Interesting)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @12:02PM (#54742059)

    Why the fuck would you use a third-party service to host your products/auctions images instead of using Amazon or eBay?

  • The moral of the story: (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @12:04PM (#54742077)
    "Host your own data! Eschew 'The Cloud'!"

    • Every time I hear or see someone talk about 'The Cloud', I make certain to remind them (or explain to them) that 'The Cloud' is literally nothing more than someone else's computer.
      By putting your stuff (whatever it is) on 'someone else's computer' you are trusting that, they will respect your privacy, not mess with or copy your data, and when they eventually lose interest in keeping your data for you (and they will, someday) that they give you the warning and opportunity to get your data back before they

  • Your daily reminder of the risks of 'Teh Cloud...' (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ToTheStars ( 4807725 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @12:07PM (#54742097)
    Be careful when choosing to host images via Someone Else's System. If you're not paying them, they've got some other business plan going on, and it may not be to every end user's advantage.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Yeah the "no free lunch" argument. Unlike the popular meme there are actually many free lunches (really free) yesterday and today but don't expect it to last if overused. Even someone that genuinely want to provide a free service will get problems when the costs for providing it exceeds some limit.

      Not that this is an example of the above - this is just another company that tries to get some money.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You don't have any idea what "no free lunch" means, do you?

        Somebody, somewhere always has to pay for that "free lunch". The person eating it may not have to pay (be it money, time, effort, whatever), but someone always has to.

  • But $399 a year, someone will just develop a new technique.

    However, Amazon should provide free cloud hosting for any image being hosted to one of it's sites.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Its actually shocking that Amazon allows hosting images offsite.
    • Using an argument other than you believe so, why?

    • Bull, if you have an e-commerce site making even $1,000 a day, it's not worth the downtime to switch.

      Now, you may wanna switch because you cannot afford the downtime if they raise prices again and you don't notice, but the $280/yr savings, while real, aren't worth fucking up a well-oiled machine.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nnet ( 20306 )
      Should they also provide access to those images from non-Amazon sales sites, just because the user also sells on Amazon?
      Should those other sales sites provide image storage and make that available to other sales sites not associated with them?
      Should any of these sites provide image storage to all 3rd party sites for free?

      "its on the interwebz, it should be FREE! cuz data WANTS to be FREE!"

  • Can't Blame Them (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @12:13PM (#54742133)
    Its hard to really blame Photobucket, if the images are embedded everywhere then they have no opportunity to show ads and fund servers. People using them for commercial purposes have no justification for complaints other than lack of notice.

    • Re:Can't Blame Them (Score:4, Insightful)

      by msauve ( 701917 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @12:26PM (#54742217)
      " if the images are embedded everywhere then they have no opportunity to show ads and fund servers"

      Sure they do - they could set it so, say, a random 10% of the linked images are displayed as ads instead. A page (or image) reload would then still have a 90% chance of showing the desired image. Win-win, except for the sites on which the ads might appear. They may not like non-remunerative ads appearing on their site, but that provides incentive for them to provide their own image hosting.
    • What's to stop them from adding a logo or ad banner directly onto the image so that, for example, the bottom 1/4 of the embedded image contains "Hosted by Photobucket, and sponsored by..."

      If Ebay or Etsy have an issue with that, they can easily prevent embedded images from Photobucket in posts on their site and force their users to utilize another service.
    • Uh...lack of proper notice is a justification, and possibly a class action. I have no quams about a fee being charged, but proper notice time/method is reuqired so people can change without being in a panic. That could come back to haunt this service if a class action takes place.
      • The service to this point was free, what could a class action possibly do except make lawyers money? Entitlement, indeed.

      • I have no quams about a fee being charged, but proper notice time/method is reuqired so people can change without being in a panic.

        People were uploading images:

        • to a free service
        • ...who hasn't advertised itself as an image host
        • ...but has been paying the server and bandwidth bills of people who are hotlinking its content
        • ...and whose terms of service say "These Terms and the Privacy Policy can change. Again, please carefully read this document and our other policies. We may announce if any "big" changes are made, but so long as you've used the Site after the change, regardless of any separate notice, you agree to the current posted v

  • ...to think it's the only game in town. Huh.

  • Demand a refund! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...oh wait, they didn't actually pay for the service they were using.

  • Wow, dumb move. Bye bye photobucket. There are a billion sites ready to take your place for free.

  • It was fun while you lasted. Too bad you now want money, but luckily, you have inspired many copycats.

    NEXT!

  • For non-eBay stuff, I just used a spare Google Blogspot/Blogger account to host my images, and never had issues, but somehow I can't picture that working so well for sites like eBay.

