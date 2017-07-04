Amazon and eBay Images Broken By Photobucket's 'Ransom Demand' (bbc.com) 53
An anonymous reader shares a report: Thousands of images promoting goods sold on Amazon and other shopping sites have been removed after a photo-sharing service changed its terms. Ebay and Etsy have also been affected, in addition to many forums and blogs. The problem has been caused by Photobucket introducing a charge for allowing images hosted on its platform to be embedded into third-party sites. The company caught many of its members unaware with the change, prompting some to accuse it of holding them to ransom. Denver-based Photobucket is now seeking a $399 annual fee from those who wish to continue using it for "third-party hosting" and is facing a social media backlash as a consequence.
Why the fuck would you use a third-party service to host your products/auctions images instead of using Amazon or eBay?
No it's not. This is a site for technical people. There's no need for every site online to be 'accessible' to the lowest common denominator. Should ESPN or buzzfeed (eew) cater to us?
Why do you falsely presume that people who read Slashdot don't also watch sports or read sports news?
Re:idiots (Score:5, Insightful)
Because if you sell a lot of items on a number of different platforms it makes more sense to upload the images once and then link to them from the various platforms.
But that costs money
But that costs money
I spend $180 per year for my hosting provider and another $20 per year to store backups on AWS and Rackspace.
What on earth has a domain to do with that? Since when does anyone need a domain to host content?
Because if you sell a lot of items on a number of different platforms it makes more sense to upload the images once and then link to them from the various platforms.
Sounds like it makes more sense to learn the APIs.
Well, that is, until the image hoster demands $400 a year?
The moral of the story: (Score:3, Insightful)
'The Cloud' (Score:3)
Every time I hear or see someone talk about 'The Cloud', I make certain to remind them (or explain to them) that 'The Cloud' is literally nothing more than someone else's computer.
By putting your stuff (whatever it is) on 'someone else's computer' you are trusting that, they will respect your privacy, not mess with or copy your data, and when they eventually lose interest in keeping your data for you (and they will, someday) that they give you the warning and opportunity to get your data back before they
Your daily reminder of the risks of 'Teh Cloud...' (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah the "no free lunch" argument. Unlike the popular meme there are actually many free lunches (really free) yesterday and today but don't expect it to last if overused. Even someone that genuinely want to provide a free service will get problems when the costs for providing it exceeds some limit.
Not that this is an example of the above - this is just another company that tries to get some money.
You don't have any idea what "no free lunch" means, do you?
Somebody, somewhere always has to pay for that "free lunch". The person eating it may not have to pay (be it money, time, effort, whatever), but someone always has to.
Too much. $10 a month- folks would have paid (Score:1)
But $399 a year, someone will just develop a new technique.
However, Amazon should provide free cloud hosting for any image being hosted to one of it's sites.
Bull, if you have an e-commerce site making even $1,000 a day, it's not worth the downtime to switch.
Now, you may wanna switch because you cannot afford the downtime if they raise prices again and you don't notice, but the $280/yr savings, while real, aren't worth fucking up a well-oiled machine.
Should those other sales sites provide image storage and make that available to other sales sites not associated with them?
Should any of these sites provide image storage to all 3rd party sites for free?
"its on the interwebz, it should be FREE! cuz data WANTS to be FREE!"
Can't Blame Them (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Can't Blame Them (Score:4, Insightful)
Sure they do - they could set it so, say, a random 10% of the linked images are displayed as ads instead. A page (or image) reload would then still have a 90% chance of showing the desired image. Win-win, except for the sites on which the ads might appear. They may not like non-remunerative ads appearing on their site, but that provides incentive for them to provide their own image hosting.
Just put an ad in the image (Score:2)
If Ebay or Etsy have an issue with that, they can easily prevent embedded images from Photobucket in posts on their site and force their users to utilize another service.
I have no quams about a fee being charged, but proper notice time/method is reuqired so people can change without being in a panic.
People were uploading images:
Photobucket seems... (Score:2)
...to think it's the only game in town. Huh.
Demand a refund! (Score:1)
...oh wait, they didn't actually pay for the service they were using.
He'll make them serve your pictures and pay for them too!
Dumb Move Photobucket (Score:1)
Good bye Photobucket (Score:2)
It was fun while you lasted. Too bad you now want money, but luckily, you have inspired many copycats.
NEXT!
