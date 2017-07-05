Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Government Politics

Afghan Girl Roboticists Denied US Visas (bbc.com) 121

Posted by msmash from the Trump's-USA dept.
Three anonymous readers share a similar report: An all-girl team of roboticists will watch their creations compete in a US competition via Skype after being denied visas to enter the country. President Trump recently ordered a ban on travel from six Muslim-majority countries, but Afghanistan was not included on the list. Teams from Iran, Sudan and Syria -- which are on the list -- did manage to enter the country. The six-member team watched their ball-sorting robot compete in Washington DC via a video link from their hometown of Herat, in western Afghanistan. "We still don't know the reason why we were not granted visas, because other countries participating in the competition have been given visas," Fatemah Qaderyan, 14, told Reuters.

Afghan Girl Roboticists Denied US Visas More | Reply

Afghan Girl Roboticists Denied US Visas

Comments Filter:

  • Welcome to the DeEnlightenment.

    What an embarrassment this country is becoming.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Welcome to the DeEnlightenment.

      The Endullenment.

    • Re:American Xenophobia (Score:4, Informative)

      by Baloroth ( 2370816 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @11:08AM (#54747225)

      Of course, the same thing could have (and did) happen under the Obama administration years ago, it's just you didn't hear about it when it did, because there wasn't much political capital to gain by reporting on it. In fact, the summary itself undercuts the "xenophobia" narrative: why would the US let in teams from Syran, Iran, etc. if xenophobia was the driving motivator? Any time you apply for a visa to any country, there's a chance it'll be rejected. The US system in particular can be a bit capricious, which is a problem, but it's more of a bureaucratic problem, not a prejudicial one.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Straif ( 172656 )

        It could have been something as arbitrary as a misspelling of a home address on a form or as serious as a close relative of one of the applicants being on some watch list but to far too many people all they see is some bright young girls being picked on by the POTUS and then they run with the narrative that Trump is mean to little girls.

        Visa denial are pretty SOP regardless of who is in the oval office.

        • Yup..sounds like the headline should be about all the other people from the banned countries that DID get visas and were admitted to the country.

          They should all have been watching the contest on TV from home, not in the US.

  • Visitor visas are fickle. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Visitor visas are weird creatures. Even under ideal circumstances, with good jobs and excellent ties to their native country, about half of them are denied (or more) at certain embassies. It's entirely at the mercy of the consular officer, and this probably had nothing to do with the travel ban. It was probably a CO being skittish.

    • No it doesn't PROBABLY have nothing to do with the travel ban, it definitely has no connection at ALL to the travel ban as the article and summary both admit. The travel ban doesn't include Afghanistan. End of story.

    • The Gambian team was also denied entry, and they're also not an at-risk country. More than 160 countries are taking part and only two were rejected, agreed that it is most likely a local consulate thing.

  • It's daily life for us (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If they ever read U.S. Tax Code, they will understand why.

  • "We still don't know the reason why we were not granted visas, because other countries participating in the competition have been given visas,"

    Most likely the usual reasons: either, they didn't demonstrate that they had enough money to stay in the US, or there was doubt about their ability or desire to leave the US once granted entry. Same reason EU countries frequently deny entry.

    After all, the US does seem to have difficulties removing people who overstay their visas or enter illegally.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      14 years old girls that in Afghanistan are able to be part of a robotic team? If they stay the US gains.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Nikkos ( 544004 )

      Or they simply didn't do their paperwork right. Perhaps they chose the wrong type of visa, or waited until the last minute.

      Unfortunately the US government usually doesn't give more than vague reasons for denial.

      • Most likely "didnt do their paperwork right" means "the men that did their paperwork for them sabotaged it because Islam"

        Getting a VISA isnt only about convincing the place you want to go to let you in, its also about convincing the place you want to leave to let you leave.

    • Re: probably the usual reasons (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And yet the possibility of a valid reason is doubted.

      That's the problem with establishing a poor record, you aren't trusted to make even earnest decisions.

  • WebEx FTW (Score:2, Offtopic)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 )
    >> The six-member team watched their ball-sorting robot compete in Washington DC via a video link from their hometown of Herat, in western Afghanistan

    In related news, my company refused to fly my Indian overseas coders to the US for a week to watch the software they contributed to run for the first time on a monitor in the data center. I would think that fellow environmentalists would be happy that we didn't have to emit the carbon to ship a team of meatspace bodies halfway across the world.

  • Do we have to blame Trump? (Score:4, Informative)

    by 91degrees ( 207121 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @11:01AM (#54747165) Journal

    President Trump recently ordered a ban on travel from six Muslim-majority countries, but Afghanistan was not included on the list.

    So it has nothing to do with Trump's ban on those countries has it?

    US immigration is a law unto itself and usually pretty arbitrary. I realise a lot of the world's problems are Trump's fault, but not all of them are.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

      I realise a lot of the world's problems are Trump's fault, but not all of them are.

      Trump: "Hold my beer."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        Trump doesn't drink alcohol...which makes his behavior even more alarming.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Trump also ordered "extreme vetting" of visa applicants, so it is his fault. We are spending billions of dollars a month to win over the people of Afghanistan. This visa denial is a gift to the Taliban and ISIS.

    • So it has nothing to do with Trump's ban on those countries has it?

      Of course it does. Maybe not directly, but the fact Trump is even in power legitimises further xenophobia which has given the wonderful lads at the border a new sense of self worth thanks to legitimising their power to ban people of certain races and looks now that the orange buffoon has made it socially acceptable.

      Maybe not directly in law, but it's much the same as the huge spike in racism that occurred in the UK right after Brexit. Don't under-estimate the power of opinion, especially the opinion of the

      • legitimising their power to ban people of certain races and looks

        If that were true then the others from Syria, Iran, and Sudan would have been denied entry. It is more likely a routine denial based on some bureaucratic rule that the team overlooked. You know, SOP for entry into any foreign country.

        But that isn't as fun as screaming 'racism' at any chance you get now is it?

      • It really gets tiresome repeating facts to the ignorant and shills who refuse to work with those facts.

        When 90% of a the people following a particular Religion are not impacted by the travel moratorium, it is not "xenophobic" policy. Making such a claim is lazily disingenuous. "You are a racist" is not an argument. Even if it were true, the policy being debated may not be. It is failed logic called a fallacy.

        Considering that the countries impacted are all either failed states or have governments who su

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gtall ( 79522 )

          No, it is xenophobic. el Presidente Tweetie doesn't give a flying rat's ass about who comes into the country except that he can use it as a hot button issue for his supporters who indeed are a xenophobic.

          By the way, just who requires countries control their borders? The International Border Commission? How come I never got the memo?

        • "You are a racist" is not an argument. Even if it were true, the policy being debated may not be. It is failed logic called a fallacy.

          The left has cried "racist!" so much in my lifetime over things that clearly aren't, that more and more people like me have come to the "easy road"

          The "easy road" is just responding "Fine, I'm racist. The word has lost all its meaning thanks to you, so now you can't harm me with it."

    • Immigration law was not involved. This was about travel visas, not working visas, education visas, or immigration visas. I don't know that Trump is to blame, but his failure to nominate sufficient state department staff could have an impact on this sort of thing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's likely due to pressure from the Trump administration to quietly deny visas to people from countries like Afghanistan, while not being an official ban.

      We have something similar in the UK. Technically it is possible for people to bring their spouses here on a spouse visa, but in practice the Home Office does everything in its power to stop them. Losing documentation, waiting until the last moment to send replies so that the applicant doesn't have time to appeal, telling people that they must leave the co

  • No rights violated: Entry to the US is not a right (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Entry into a foreign country is not a right.

    These girls did not have any of their rights violated. They applied for visas; they were declined. It happens all the time. It happens to foreigners applying for visas in the US; it happens to Americans applying for visas elsewhere.

    In addition, their gender is irrelevant. This information has only been included to incite more outrage from those who feed off of left-wing identity politics.

    There is no story here except for the one that professional victims and t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Sique ( 173459 )
      You are juristically correct. No country has to ever allow entry to anyone. Not even to their own citizens. The U.S. has a constitution which guarantees free movement to their own citizens, but there is no international law requiring any country to have similar regulations.

      You also have no obligation to invite anyone in your home. It will still raise questions if you arbitrarily deny entry, and people will think you are a quite strange guy.

  • The US armed forces have been fighting an unwinnable war in Afghanistan for 16 years. Many people in Afghanistan hate them and wish they were gone.

    Military robotics is a leading-edge field.

    Hmmmmm.

    https://www.amazon.com/Gone-To... [amazon.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Most Afghanis hate the Taliban and wish them gone. They aren't leaving either.

  • Men In Black? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...Then I saw little Tiffany. I'm thinking, y'know, eight-year-old white girl, middle of the ghetto, bunch of monsters, this time of night with quantum physics books? She about to start some shit, Zed. She's about eight years old, those books are WAY too advanced for her. If you ask me, I'd say she's up to something...

  • How's this related to the Travel ban? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @11:17AM (#54747323)

    Until somebody shows that the denial was based on Trump's "travel ban" why are we mentioning it?

    NOTHING in the "travel ban" has anything to do with this. Visa's get denied all the time for all sorts of reasons, some good, some not so good. Somebody decided to deny this visa application by a non-US citizen and until we know why, how's this has anything to do with Trump's Executive Order?

    Oh, I know... It's guilt by association... How dare ANY visa application get denied! Everybody has a right to come here! (NOT!)

    • Until somebody shows that the denial was based on Trump's "travel ban" why are we mentioning it?

      Maybe to head off the inevitable deluge of comments about it being because of Trump's ban if it wasn't mentioned?

      There are still quite a few from people who didn't read the summary before replying, but it would probably be worse without the disclaimer being there.

  • Does anyone know how to make a policy that allows visits from legitimate gadget makers while perfectly screening out anyone who might make a bomb instead? Please post the details here.

  • Travelers from a country not included in the travel ban can't enter the US and we have no idea why.

    Has Slashdot resorted to printing articles simply to take up space?

  • Although denying these students visas accomplishes nothing in that respect.

    Probably soured the entire team on the US is about all they accomplished with this dumb move.

Slashdot Top Deals

ASHes to ASHes, DOS to DOS.

Close