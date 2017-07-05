Afghan Girl Roboticists Denied US Visas (bbc.com) 79
Three anonymous readers share a similar report: An all-girl team of roboticists will watch their creations compete in a US competition via Skype after being denied visas to enter the country. President Trump recently ordered a ban on travel from six Muslim-majority countries, but Afghanistan was not included on the list. Teams from Iran, Sudan and Syria -- which are on the list -- did manage to enter the country. The six-member team watched their ball-sorting robot compete in Washington DC via a video link from their hometown of Herat, in western Afghanistan. "We still don't know the reason why we were not granted visas, because other countries participating in the competition have been given visas," Fatemah Qaderyan, 14, told Reuters.
Why does the fact that she's Afghani matter? Why does the fact that she's a roboticist matter?
For the simple reason that Obama didn't make it a signature policy of his to create a Muslim ban. Mistakes were probably made, but since Obama didn't wade into it, there was no mess on him.
Instead, the right-wing went into hysterical frenzies over Obama criticizing the police, ATF guns, and Guantanamo. Even today, an NYPD officer was shot. Obama will likely get attacked for it, but Trump? Nope.
Just watch though, Trump will likely get flak over trying to bring a baby in the country, whose lifespan will
It matters because in Afghanistan, women risk being attacked for daring to get an education. The fact that these young women are a robotics team is an important part of the story.
Oh, the horror. Educated young women with interests in STEM fields. How would "Merica" ever survive such a thing?
Why does their gender matter? Quit being so sexist.
Have you been living in a basement for the past 10 years?
It matters because girls in much of Afghanistan are systematically repressed and mistreated, denied education, equal rights and privileges, etc. That an all girls team from Afghanistan is excelling in robotics is very relevant to this story.
Their gender matters because as girls from Afghanistan, they would have been able to make a pretty good case that they should be allowed to remain in the US after being admitted due to conditions for girls in Afghanistan.
It would be if you were a right wing racist lunatic like the olloonie up there.
You just have to think like a paranoid lunatic and it all makes perfect sense.
You know he has dozens of accounts, farming for mod points, just so he could get himself back up from those downmods and create an illusion of wider consent to his lunacy?
There is sexism involved. To get these Visa needs effort from the Host Government U.S. and the Government willing to let the person go (Afghan).
Right now the US is under the rules of a Crazy man, with the Crazy embolden to take the orders and make things harder. Then you have Afghan who has a history of sexism who will not probably go the extra mile to try to get the Visa from the U.S. Because of some middle manager in immigration who is now empowered to block people who cable news says they are to be afra
American Xenophobia (Score:1, Flamebait)
Welcome to the DeEnlightenment.
What an embarrassment this country is becoming.
Welcome to the DeEnlightenment.
The Endullenment.
"Not knowing the reason for their denial you assume the worst? What is more embarrassing is your virtue signaling without all the facts." - AC
I have to agree with AC here. We don't really know why they were denied and there are many good reasons they might have been. Perhaps even one of them might have been a security risk. It sounds silly to think of a bright young woman being such, but far younger impressionable minds have been manipulated into doing terrible things.
Since we do not know exactly why they w
Being an intelligent (young) woman is most decidedly a threat. We can't have women being involved in the sciences and showing up the men.
The con artist doesn't like intelligent women. That's why they were denied entry to this country.
Of course, the same thing could have (and did) happen under the Obama administration years ago, it's just you didn't hear about it when it did, because there wasn't much political capital to gain by reporting on it. In fact, the summary itself undercuts the "xenophobia" narrative: why would the US let in teams from Syran, Iran, etc. if xenophobia was the driving motivator? Any time you apply for a visa to any country, there's a chance it'll be rejected. The US system in particular can be a bit capricious, w
The fuck is wrong with you?
Supporting young roboticists is exactly the type of thing what Slashdot is all about.
Grow up.
Really? I thought slashdot was all about typos in teh summaries and misplaced rage from people who don't read the articles.
LOL... You have a good point there...
Supporting young roboticists is exactly the type of thing what Slashdot is all about.
Well, we have these things called jokes. I realize it's hard to sense a sarcastic tone in written form, but being more explicit seems to ruin the delivery. I don't have any problem with them coming over here, and I tried to convey that with my second part by saying "on a more serious note..." but my guess is that you didn't get that far and just had a knee-jerk reaction to the first part.
Visitor visas are fickle. (Score:1)
Visitor visas are weird creatures. Even under ideal circumstances, with good jobs and excellent ties to their native country, about half of them are denied (or more) at certain embassies. It's entirely at the mercy of the consular officer, and this probably had nothing to do with the travel ban. It was probably a CO being skittish.
Re: Trump Ban? Maybe Not (Score:2, Informative)
Exactly. The consular officer probably had concerns about them not returning to Afghanistan (or perhaps their chaperone) and that is then most likely explanation. Visitor visas are not a right, contrary to what many in the tech community seem to think. They require a finding by the consular officer that the visitor has sufficient ties to their native country that they will return to it at the end of their stay. A child with no job, parents with a less than ideal situation, in a devastated country, would hav
probably the usual reasons (Score:1)
Most likely the usual reasons: either, they didn't demonstrate that they had enough money to stay in the US, or there was doubt about their ability or desire to leave the US once granted entry. Same reason EU countries frequently deny entry.
After all, the US does seem to have difficulties removing people who overstay their visas or enter illegally.
Or they simply didn't do their paperwork right. Perhaps they chose the wrong type of visa, or waited until the last minute.
Unfortunately the US government usually doesn't give more than vague reasons for denial.
So the 6 month total ban Obama put in place on any visa from Iraq never happened? Oh wait, you're about as wrong as Trump is orange.
WebEx FTW (Score:1)
In related news, my company refused to fly my Indian overseas coders to the US for a week to watch the software they contributed to run for the first time on a monitor in the data center. I would think that fellow environmentalists would be happy that we didn't have to emit the carbon to ship a team of meatspace bodies halfway across the world.
Do we have to blame Trump? (Score:2, Informative)
So it has nothing to do with Trump's ban on those countries has it?
US immigration is a law unto itself and usually pretty arbitrary. I realise a lot of the world's problems are Trump's fault, but not all of them are.
Re:Do we have to blame Trump? (Score:4, Funny)
Trump: "Hold my beer."
So it has nothing to do with Trump's ban on those countries has it?
Of course it does. Maybe not directly, but the fact Trump is even in power legitimises further xenophobia which has given the wonderful lads at the border a new sense of self worth thanks to legitimising their power to ban people of certain races and looks now that the orange buffoon has made it socially acceptable.
Maybe not directly in law, but it's much the same as the huge spike in racism that occurred in the UK right after Brexit. Don't under-estimate the power of opinion, especially the opinion of the
legitimising their power to ban people of certain races and looks
If that were true then the others from Syria, Iran, and Sudan would have been denied entry. It is more likely a routine denial based on some bureaucratic rule that the team overlooked. You know, SOP for entry into any foreign country.
But that isn't as fun as screaming 'racism' at any chance you get now is it?
No rights violated: Entry to the US is not a right (Score:2, Insightful)
Entry into a foreign country is not a right.
These girls did not have any of their rights violated. They applied for visas; they were declined. It happens all the time. It happens to foreigners applying for visas in the US; it happens to Americans applying for visas elsewhere.
In addition, their gender is irrelevant. This information has only been included to incite more outrage from those who feed off of left-wing identity politics.
There is no story here except for the one that professional victims and t
Oh dear... (Score:2)
The US armed forces have been fighting an unwinnable war in Afghanistan for 16 years. Many people in Afghanistan hate them and wish they were gone.
Military robotics is a leading-edge field.
Hmmmmm.
https://www.amazon.com/Gone-To... [amazon.com]
How's this related to the Travel ban? (Score:4, Insightful)
Until somebody shows that the denial was based on Trump's "travel ban" why are we mentioning it?
NOTHING in the "travel ban" has anything to do with this. Visa's get denied all the time for all sorts of reasons, some good, some not so good. Somebody decided to deny this visa application by a non-US citizen and until we know why, how's this has anything to do with Trump's Executive Order?
Oh, I know... It's guilt by association... How dare ANY visa application get denied! Everybody has a right to come here! (NOT!)
It's too bad. What's a good answer? (Score:2)
Does anyone know how to make a policy that allows visits from legitimate gadget makers while perfectly screening out anyone who might make a bomb instead? Please post the details here.