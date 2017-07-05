Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


United States Government Politics

Afghan Girl Roboticists Denied US Visas (bbc.com) 79

Posted by msmash from the Trump's-USA dept.
Three anonymous readers share a similar report: An all-girl team of roboticists will watch their creations compete in a US competition via Skype after being denied visas to enter the country. President Trump recently ordered a ban on travel from six Muslim-majority countries, but Afghanistan was not included on the list. Teams from Iran, Sudan and Syria -- which are on the list -- did manage to enter the country. The six-member team watched their ball-sorting robot compete in Washington DC via a video link from their hometown of Herat, in western Afghanistan. "We still don't know the reason why we were not granted visas, because other countries participating in the competition have been given visas," Fatemah Qaderyan, 14, told Reuters.

  • Welcome to the DeEnlightenment.

    What an embarrassment this country is becoming.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Welcome to the DeEnlightenment.

      The Endullenment.

    • Of course, the same thing could have (and did) happen under the Obama administration years ago, it's just you didn't hear about it when it did, because there wasn't much political capital to gain by reporting on it. In fact, the summary itself undercuts the "xenophobia" narrative: why would the US let in teams from Syran, Iran, etc. if xenophobia was the driving motivator? Any time you apply for a visa to any country, there's a chance it'll be rejected. The US system in particular can be a bit capricious, w

  • Visitor visas are fickle. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Visitor visas are weird creatures. Even under ideal circumstances, with good jobs and excellent ties to their native country, about half of them are denied (or more) at certain embassies. It's entirely at the mercy of the consular officer, and this probably had nothing to do with the travel ban. It was probably a CO being skittish.

    • No it doesn't PROBABLY have nothing to do with the travel ban, it definitely has no connection at ALL to the travel ban as the article and summary both admit. The travel ban doesn't include Afghanistan. End of story.

  • "We still don't know the reason why we were not granted visas, because other countries participating in the competition have been given visas,"

    Most likely the usual reasons: either, they didn't demonstrate that they had enough money to stay in the US, or there was doubt about their ability or desire to leave the US once granted entry. Same reason EU countries frequently deny entry.

    After all, the US does seem to have difficulties removing people who overstay their visas or enter illegally.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Nikkos ( 544004 )

      Or they simply didn't do their paperwork right. Perhaps they chose the wrong type of visa, or waited until the last minute.

      Unfortunately the US government usually doesn't give more than vague reasons for denial.

  • >> The six-member team watched their ball-sorting robot compete in Washington DC via a video link from their hometown of Herat, in western Afghanistan

    In related news, my company refused to fly my Indian overseas coders to the US for a week to watch the software they contributed to run for the first time on a monitor in the data center. I would think that fellow environmentalists would be happy that we didn't have to emit the carbon to ship a team of meatspace bodies halfway across the world.

  • President Trump recently ordered a ban on travel from six Muslim-majority countries, but Afghanistan was not included on the list.

    So it has nothing to do with Trump's ban on those countries has it?

    US immigration is a law unto itself and usually pretty arbitrary. I realise a lot of the world's problems are Trump's fault, but not all of them are.

    • Re:Do we have to blame Trump? (Score:4, Funny)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @11:13AM (#54747281) Journal

      I realise a lot of the world's problems are Trump's fault, but not all of them are.

      Trump: "Hold my beer."

    • So it has nothing to do with Trump's ban on those countries has it?

      Of course it does. Maybe not directly, but the fact Trump is even in power legitimises further xenophobia which has given the wonderful lads at the border a new sense of self worth thanks to legitimising their power to ban people of certain races and looks now that the orange buffoon has made it socially acceptable.

      Maybe not directly in law, but it's much the same as the huge spike in racism that occurred in the UK right after Brexit. Don't under-estimate the power of opinion, especially the opinion of the

      • legitimising their power to ban people of certain races and looks

        If that were true then the others from Syria, Iran, and Sudan would have been denied entry. It is more likely a routine denial based on some bureaucratic rule that the team overlooked. You know, SOP for entry into any foreign country.

        But that isn't as fun as screaming 'racism' at any chance you get now is it?

    • Immigration law was not involved. This was about travel visas, not working visas, education visas, or immigration visas. I don't know that Trump is to blame, but his failure to nominate sufficient state department staff could have an impact on this sort of thing.

  • No rights violated: Entry to the US is not a right (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Entry into a foreign country is not a right.

    These girls did not have any of their rights violated. They applied for visas; they were declined. It happens all the time. It happens to foreigners applying for visas in the US; it happens to Americans applying for visas elsewhere.

    In addition, their gender is irrelevant. This information has only been included to incite more outrage from those who feed off of left-wing identity politics.

    There is no story here except for the one that professional victims and t

  • The US armed forces have been fighting an unwinnable war in Afghanistan for 16 years. Many people in Afghanistan hate them and wish they were gone.

    Military robotics is a leading-edge field.

    Hmmmmm.

    https://www.amazon.com/Gone-To... [amazon.com]

  • How's this related to the Travel ban? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @11:17AM (#54747323)

    Until somebody shows that the denial was based on Trump's "travel ban" why are we mentioning it?

    NOTHING in the "travel ban" has anything to do with this. Visa's get denied all the time for all sorts of reasons, some good, some not so good. Somebody decided to deny this visa application by a non-US citizen and until we know why, how's this has anything to do with Trump's Executive Order?

    Oh, I know... It's guilt by association... How dare ANY visa application get denied! Everybody has a right to come here! (NOT!)

  • Does anyone know how to make a policy that allows visits from legitimate gadget makers while perfectly screening out anyone who might make a bomb instead? Please post the details here.

