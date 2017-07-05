The XHamster Wikipedia Page Is Suddenly Immensely Popular, and No One Knows Why (theoutline.com) 70
An anonymous reader shares a report: At the beginning of June I started to notice that XHamster, the third most popular adult website after Pornhub and XVideos, had one of the most viewed Wikipedia pages. On May 29, XHamster's Wikipedia page went from receiving around 100,000 views to 200,000. By June 1, it was getting more than 300,000 views a day for no apparent reason. There haven't been any viral stories about XHamster lately. There are no controversies about the page itself that would have prompted sustained attention or an edit war. [...] Pageviews on XHamster's Wikipedia page, however, has been bonkers throughout the month of June for no obvious reason. That's according to a pageview analysis tool from Wikimedia Labs, and confirmed by a Wikipedia spokesperson. I reached out to Wikipedia to see if it could shed some light on this puzzle. In an email, a spokesperson verified that the pageviews were accurate but that they didn't know what was causing the surge. Wikipedia's spokesperson pointed out that the edit activity, unlike its pageviews, has remained steady.
As in, this is a hoax story. Person A created a lot of "visitors" so that person B could write a story about the "anomaly." Persons A and B both either work or have interests in that company. Person C realizes what is going on and uses it to generate clickbait revenue on her Digg reincarnation, Slashdot, once touted a "News for Nerds" site.
Botnet? (Score:5, Insightful)
My first thoughts are a botnet using a wikipedia page to check for instructions (since wikipedia is unlikely to be blocked)....otherwise, random IP accesses to a page like that would be very weird.
Yup, sounds like a command and control network.
Are all the hits to the main page, or are there also a bunch to the history, talk and talk-history pages?
I blame Russia (Score:2)
Eh, my first thought is spammers or affiliate marketers (yes, I'm repeating myself....).
They mention that possibility in the article, but rule it mostly out on account of the fact that 95% of the traffic to the page is from mobile devices, which are fairly atypical for botnet attacks.
Atypical? That is completely invalid claim when you take into account that one of the biggest active botnet today actually runs out of infected Android phones.
If it is on mobile I reckon it might be Chromes Awesomebar.
People enter: xhamster which results in a google search. With safe search on wikipedia is the top entry.
That's was my first thought as well. But why the sudden spike then... chrome etc has operated that way for quite a while.
I think the botnet c&c theory makes more sense to me; or some other virus related issue
... e.g. a misconfgured malware that is trying to direct people to xhamster but is instead ending up on the wikipedia page.
They mention that possibility in the article, but rule it mostly out on account of the fact that 95% of the traffic to the page is from mobile devices, which are fairly atypical for botnet attacks.
Other AC has a great counterpoint. I'll offer another: The Wikipedia servers have no fucking clue what type of host is requesting the page. Anyone can send any packet with any headers. A botnet operator has reason to deceive, inveigle, and obfuscate (S04E04).
Another surge on July 5 happened (Score:4, Funny)
They've really started branding their videos (Score:2, Interesting)
XHamster has started aggressively branding and marking the videos on their site. These videos are then uploaded elsewhere and suddenly, people see them. Given they started doing this about 2-3 months ago, it would coincide perfectly with this surge.
As opposed to CNN's LULZaganda about Russia?
Malware/Dead drop (Score:2)
Gut guess is the page being used to help infected clients find their C&C server, like this - http://www.businessinsider.com/russian-hackers-turla-communicate-malware-britney-spears-instagram-comment-2017-6
Probably for C&C (Score:5, Interesting)
Something like this is my guess:
https://arstechnica.com/securi... [arstechnica.com]
India? (Score:1)
As a frequent visitor of xhamster I can say that in the last weeks a big amount of Indian porn was uploaded. See explanation #1 in source.
If you use a family-friendly search engine (Score:1)
If you use a family-friendly or filtered search engine like DuckDuckGo (on its default settings), if you search for a porn site you'll get its Wikipedia page, but not the site itself. I wonder if something like that is involved here.
family-friendly or filtered search engine like DuckDuckGo
Hmm. DuckDuckGo puts the Wikipedia entry way down near the bottom of the first page (in addition to the Wikipedia frame on the right). Google puts it at around #4. Both search engines return the web site URL first.
simplest explanation: Google SEO change. (Score:2)
It shows up as the 4th link in the google results when I do a google search for 'xhamster' It could be even higher for certain users. What position did it show up at 2 months ago? My guess is that google changed their sorting algorithm to give wikipedia more prominence, articles more prominence, or something of the sorts. A large percentage of people search for websites instead of going directly to the url even if they know the url.
I wouldn't be surprised if a Wikipedia page shows up in the top 4 link of 1/3 of all Google searches. There is nothing unusual about that.
Viral advertising (Score:5, Insightful)
Perhaps the person 'noticing' the phenomenon, is the originator of the phenomenon and trying to increase traffic to the said porn sites by calling attention to this 'mystery'.
Not command and control (Score:2)
XWhat? (Score:2)
I didn't know what XHamster is, so I visited its Wikipedia page and... Oh, wait.
Scraping the bottom of the barrel (Score:1)
