Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down On Universal Basic Income, Calls It a 'Bipartisan Issue' (cnbc.com) 76
Mark Zuckerberg praised the Alaska Permanent Fund and used it as another platform to lobby for universal basic income, as he did during his commencement address to Harvard in May. The Alaska Permanent Fund was established in 1976 as the Alaska pipeline construction neared completion. According to CNBC, the "goal was to share the oil riches with future generations." From the report: Zuckerberg says the state's cash handout program "provides some good lessons for the rest of the country." The dividend averages $1000 (or more) per person. "That can be especially meaningful if your family has five or six people," says Zuckerberg in a post he wrote about the payment. "This is a novel approach to basic income in a few ways. First, it's funded by natural resources rather than raising taxes. Second, it comes from conservative principles of smaller government, rather than progressive principles of a larger safety net," says Zuckerberg. "This shows basic income is a bipartisan idea." Fundamentally, Zuckerberg says people think and work differently when they have their basic needs met. "Seeing how Alaska put this dividend in place reminded me of a lesson I learned early at Facebook: organizations think profoundly differently when they're profitable than when they're in debt. When you're losing money, your mentality is largely about survival," says Zuckerberg. "But when you're profitable, you're confident about your future and you look for opportunities to invest and grow further. Alaska's economy has historically created this winning mentality, which has led to this basic income. That may be a lesson for the rest of the country as well."
Err....have you actually seen the massive number of high wealth people that are with the "progressive" democrat party these days...?
There is no greater fallacy today than the belief the government must tax what it spends. All money is created by a ruling sovereignty. There is a reason the Secret Service is one of the oldest institutions around - counterfeiting is a direct attack on sovereignty.
Taxes are about inducing demand for state currency, and in modern economies, controlling for the inflation that comes from a government regulated banking system. You'll know the income tax was legalized within months of passing the Federal Reser
That's a simplistic, Ayn Randian view of the world that a 13 year old would have. Life ain't that simple, kiddo.
I might do minimum work for maximum pay, but I'm not taking an 80% paycut to sit around the house.
Your reductio ad absurdum argument is not even funny.
taught to do things by rote with an 80K-120K loan (Score:2)
taught to do things by rote with an 80K-120K loan that hard to get rid of even with disability. Hell even with an va disability 100% unemployable student loans still don't get wiped away with out having to fight it out in court.
I'm dependent on the government for my safety when driving a car, clean water, fire and police protection, military protection against terrorist states, pure food and drugs, financial predators... (and a whole lot of other things).
What protections do you want to give up?
What is your philosophy? Mine is that I want to be safe.
So... It's ok for a drug company to sell me ineffective, dangerous or contaminated drugs?
How would I know (before I died)?
The lure of free is indeed hard to resist.
Indeed. Oh look, another wonderkin billionaire believes his will should be public policy, while his army of lawyers "double irish" his tax liabilities out of existence. And don't you take your next breath until you've vectored this "news" to the next node of the progressive echo chamber. Yay slashdot.
The rich can avoid taxes, the poor and middle class not so much. All taxes are regressive.
By that logic, Obamacare is bipartisan (Score:3)
If your only criteria for being bipartisan is that the plan conforms to both conservative and liberal ideals, then this wouldn't a problem. But when Obama basically copied previous conservative proposals in order to reach a bipartisan deal, he met with resistance just because it was proposed by a Democrat.
As long as liberals think Universal Basic Income is a good idea, they are going to need strong super majorities to get it through the legislative process because the other side will block literally anything that even smells liberal in origin.
Horse shit! (Score:2)
Obama didn't get resistance because of who proposed it, he received resistance because this is, and was, a massive government power grab which is unconstitutional.
I realize it's easy to get lost in the MSM rhetoric where both sides are progressives, but that is _STILL_ the issue.
Society and the Government can surely have some responsibility for helping those in need, but the ACA and it's proposals coming after that are not about helping those in need. It's about removing control from those who pay into the
Obama didn't get resistance because of who proposed it, he received resistance because this is, and was, a massive government power grab which is unconstitutional.
Agreed. People got upset because Massachusetts did something that resembled Obamacare under Mitt Romney's (Republican) governership but then when it was proposed at the federal level there was lots of resistance from conservatives. The idea, as I pointed out in the Seattle $15/hour minimum wage story is that the US Constitution puts rather clear and firm limits on what the federal government can and cannot do. In particular, based on the 10th Amendment if the Constitution does not specifically grant a po
Rose Tinted glasses my friend. Everything is as it should be, not as it actually is.
Because it's not true.
And you think the CEOs of internet-related companies really deserve their multi-million dollar pay checks? There's dozens of companies with a supposed value calculated in million of dollars but don't have a single product apart from pushing ads on their users.
If you think UBI is bad, I wonder what you must think of these companies.
Campaigning for President already, is he? (Score:2)
What does one thing have to do with the other? You saying you'll never support anything Zuckerberg says until his earnings are same as mean salary in US? By that measure we have very few people who's ideas are even worth listening to.
Never will work (Score:4)
Family of five or six?? Here's an idea (Score:4, Insightful)
Zuckerberg needs his shit SLAPPED (Score:1)
The epitome of communism (Score:1)
I am not sure which of Zuckerber'gs two ideas is more ridiculous:
1. A state-owned corporation sharing it's money equally among its citizens is a bi-partisan capitalist conservative idea.
2. A state with <1 million people but a single enormous natural resource is a good stable economic model for the rest of the world.
Zuckerberg should take a look at Venezuela, Russia, much of Africa, and the Middle East. They too subscribe to the idea that state-run oil companies should share their wealth and create a won
Socalisim is socialism, no mater what you call it (Score:1)
Which history proves doesn't work, at least for very long. Eventually you run out of other people's money, have to tax at high rates or print money and live with the inflation that produces. Nobody want's to go out and produce stuff they cannot keep (Either because it's taxed away or taken by inflation) so everybody starves until some kind of change restores capitalism and the productivity it brings.
Need proof? What happened in Venezuela of late? Greece? Spain? Argentina? Any idea how much the poor su
What about:
Denmark
Finland
Netherlands
Canada
Sweden
Norway
Ireland
New Zealand
All of which are socialist, all of which are quite successful, even with relatively high tax rates.
You first (Score:1)
get rid of benefit cliffs and healthcare for all (Score:1)
We need to get rid of benefit cliffs and have healthcare for all!
There are people on the disability bench who don't want to take the risk of working to much and losing there healthcare for say a part time mc job that only has high cost (for what you get cost about $1000/year for a max payout of $2000/year) min med plans. This was before ACA but if that is taken away people may just go back to doing that.
The PFD was a great idea (Score:1)
However the State has tried many times to stop or limit how much they pay the citizens. The current Governor did cap the amount that they paid for last years dividend and the State is currently trying to impose an income tax.
http://www.newsminer.com/news/... [newsminer.com]
https://www.usnews.com/news/bu... [usnews.com]
The people love the PFD but the State would love nothing more than to spend every damn penny of it.
Gamers (Score:1)
You just want to play video games [nber.org]. Mommy's basement gamer clicking "like!" "like!" "like!" on UBI stories. She's on board as well; no hope of getting rid of you otherwise.
Social Security (Score:3)
The US already has a very successful UBI. It's called Social Security. Right now, it only applies to older people and those with disabilities.
Social Security has done a remarkable job of eliminating poverty among the elderly. It gives them enough money to afford basic necessities of food and shelter. Everyone gets a basic income with no requirement to work and no "means test".
Don't know why the same system wouldn't work for everyone. Just increase the SS tax and give everyone a basic income.
You really, REALLY don't know what SS is, do you?
If you don't work, you don't get it... If you don't work enough years, you don't get it... How much you get depends on how much you DID make...
And even then, it isn't really enough to live on in any case... even if you get the max...
The future's scary (Score:2)
As we automate more and more people out of work, as ownership of those automated facilities concentrates more and more, we MUST switch to UBI or admit we're making almost the entire population redundant. This isn't weavers destroying Jacquard looms - computers and robots are on the threshold of obliterating general labor as a way to make even a subsistence living.
And if we decide the general population is redundant, how long until someone who is in the 'have' group decides the 'have nots' need to starve to
Marc Andreesen twitter thread...negative tax rate (Score:2)
During a Marc Andreesen twitter thread, UBI came up. He noted that it would apply to the income levels of upper middle class and higher, and that would be wasted money as they don't need the extra UBI. For that reason against it. Someone had suggested a 'negative income tax,' which he retweeted, and this one made a bit more sense.
If you make less than, say 30K a year, your tax rate would be negative and you'd get money back instead of paying into it. This would help with people who are on minimum wage, a
How does the anomaly in Alaska "scale up" anyway? (Score:2)
Zuckerberg seems to conveniently ignore the fact that the dividends paid on oil in Alaska are a pretty unique scenario in the USA. That was implemented long before anyone was running around praising the virtues of a UBI for all citizens. Everyone has understood that the money paid out for being an Alaska citizen is well balanced out by some huge downsides of choosing Alaska as your place of residence.
If this wasn't the case, you'd have a disproportionately large number of people moving to Alaska with their
Let's do this. (Score:2)
1 All other forms of welfare and social programs are shut down the moment this program goes live. This includes Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and public school programs.
2 All gov't employees are immediate fired from all the now closed programs.
3 Anyone that has been in prison 3 or more times is automatically banned from the program.
4 1st generation immigrants will never qualify for this program.
5. No one is exempt from paying into this program
What happens? (Score:2)
The Alaska Permanent Fund was established in 1976 as the Alaska pipeline construction neared completion
So what will happen to this when the wells go empty?