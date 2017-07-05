Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down On Universal Basic Income, Calls It a 'Bipartisan Issue' (cnbc.com) 15

Posted by BeauHD from the shared-interest dept.
Mark Zuckerberg praised the Alaska Permanent Fund and used it as another platform to lobby for universal basic income, as he did during his commencement address to Harvard in May. The Alaska Permanent Fund was established in 1976 as the Alaska pipeline construction neared completion. According to CNBC, the "goal was to share the oil riches with future generations." From the report: Zuckerberg says the state's cash handout program "provides some good lessons for the rest of the country." The dividend averages $1000 (or more) per person. "That can be especially meaningful if your family has five or six people," says Zuckerberg in a post he wrote about the payment. "This is a novel approach to basic income in a few ways. First, it's funded by natural resources rather than raising taxes. Second, it comes from conservative principles of smaller government, rather than progressive principles of a larger safety net," says Zuckerberg. "This shows basic income is a bipartisan idea." Fundamentally, Zuckerberg says people think and work differently when they have their basic needs met. "Seeing how Alaska put this dividend in place reminded me of a lesson I learned early at Facebook: organizations think profoundly differently when they're profitable than when they're in debt. When you're losing money, your mentality is largely about survival," says Zuckerberg. "But when you're profitable, you're confident about your future and you look for opportunities to invest and grow further. Alaska's economy has historically created this winning mentality, which has led to this basic income. That may be a lesson for the rest of the country as well."

    No, there's fundamental differences in philosophy behind those who want their lives dependent on the government and those that don't.
    • It's free money! Well, it costs you 2x in taxes, but it's "free", so it must be good!

      That's a simplistic, Ayn Randian view of the world that a 13 year old would have. Life ain't that simple, kiddo.

  • If your only criteria for being bipartisan is that the plan conforms to both conservative and liberal ideals, then this wouldn't a problem. But when Obama basically copied previous conservative proposals in order to reach a bipartisan deal, he met with resistance just because it was proposed by a Democrat.

    As long as liberals think Universal Basic Income is a good idea, they are going to need strong super majorities to get it through the legislative process because the other side will block literally anythin

  • If he went first and would reduce his gross earnings each year to what the mean salary in the U.S. is each year. Then maybe and thats a very doubtful maybe I might support what he is spouting.
  • Someone on UBI won't be able afford to live somewhere and their children are suffering and only if the government would just give a little bit more...and the UBI (taxes) will be increased in a never ending cycle or they will add back in welfare (assuming it even goes away) or some other government program. And the taxes will keep going up. And if you are suggest we stop this you are racist/sexist/hate the kids/whatever.

